Use 100% of Your Brain To Answer Which Car Will You Move To Clear The Traffic In 12 Seconds?

The brain is divided into mainly three basic parts: the cerebrum, cerebellum, and brain stem. In addition to our physical functions like talking, walking, playing, or blinking, our brain also controls functions like breathing, keeping the heart beating, pumping blood, and keeping the digestive system in order. On top of all that, our brains also regulate our thinking process, memory, and other cognitive functions that all our five senses – sight, smell, touch, taste, and hearing – gather every second. Your brain is to be thanked for remembering the taste of the delicious cake your mother baked. So this brings us to ask you if you know what percentage of your brain you use? There is a myth of 10 per cent. But we are going to ask you to use 100 per cent of your brain to attempt this car traffic puzzle today.

Here is a car traffic puzzle to challenge your IQ. You will be required to use your intelligence to figure out which car to move to clear the traffic in 12 seconds. Sounds fun? It is a mini IQ test in disguise. Let's begin. This Car Traffic Puzzle Will Wreck Your Brain! Tell Which Car To Move To Clear The Traffic? This car traffic puzzle is not a random game, it is high IQ brain game that will test your logical skills. Look at the image carefully. You are looking at a worst traffic nightmare. At an intersection, you see 7 cars jammed into each other, which is going to turn into hours of traffic due to congestion. Only one of them can help clear the traffic without making it worse. What you are going to do about it? Which car will you move first: A, B, C, D, E, F, or G? This is where your intelligence gets to shine. This car traffic puzzle is a simulation of real life traffic scenes where often you would find yourself in a long queue of vehicles stacked behind each other and sometimes in all the wrong directions.

You will have to step up to the traffic booth and take the charge here. This is your chance to flex your problem-solving skill, logical thinking, fine motor skills, and critical thinking. You will need understand the cause-and-effect relationships here to examine how the movement of each car will impact the overall puzzle. You must visualise how vehicles will move and make way for others in the queue. This is a high level test of spatial awareness. Most people failed this challenge terribly. Let's see how your brain performs under pressure. Once you figure out the answer or think you have made your choice, scroll down to see the solution below. No peeping till then! Which Car to Move to Clear the Traffic Answer