GURET 2025 Admit Card Out at gauhati.ac.in, Download August 3 Exam Hall Ticket PDF: Link Here

The Gauhati University has released the GURET 2025 admit card for the upcoming Gauhati University Research Eligibility Test. The exam will be held on August 3, 2025.

All students who have registered for the exam must download their admit card from the SAMARTH portal at gauhati.ac.in by logging in with their username and password.

It is very important to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Before the exam day, make sure to check all the details on the admit card, like name, exam centre, time to reach, and other important instructions. If there is any mistake, get it fixed by the authorities. Check this article to download the GURET 2025 Admit Card.

Steps to Download GURET Admit Card 2025

Follow the given instructions to download the GURET Admit Card 2025: