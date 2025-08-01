TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
GURET 2025 Admit Card Out at gauhati.ac.in, Download August 3 Exam Hall Ticket PDF: Link Here

Gauhati University has released the GURET 2025 admit card on the SAMARTH portal. Registered candidates must log in using their credentials to download it. Carrying a printed copy to the exam on August 3 is mandatory. Students should check all details like name, centre, and timing on the admit card to avoid issues on exam day.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 1, 2025, 16:04 IST
GURET 2025 Admit Card Out at gauhati.ac.in
The Gauhati University has released the GURET 2025 admit card for the upcoming Gauhati University Research Eligibility Test. The exam will be held on August 3, 2025.

All students who have registered for the exam must download their admit card from the SAMARTH portal at gauhati.ac.in by logging in with their username and password.

It is very important to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Without it, students will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Before the exam day, make sure to check all the details on the admit card, like name, exam centre, time to reach, and other important instructions. If there is any mistake, get it fixed by the authorities. Check this article to download the GURET 2025 Admit Card.

Steps to Download GURET Admit Card 2025

Follow the given instructions to download the GURET Admit Card 2025:

  • Visit the SAMARTH portal of Gauhati University at gauhati.ac.in.

  • Enter your username and password.

  • You will see a link that says “Download GURET 2025 Admit Card”. Click on it.

  • Make sure your name, exam centre, and date are correct.

  • Click on the download button, and then take a printout.

Login Details Required For GURET Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the GURET Admit Card 2025:

  • Username

  • Password

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News.

