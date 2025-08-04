Why is Registered Post being merged with Speed Post? Check its benefits

In a major change to India’s postal system, the Department of Posts has announced that Registered Post will be merged with Speed Post, which will start on September 1, 2025. Although registered Post is a type of secure postal service which often offered by India Post and many postal systems around the world. It is specifically designed for the safe and reliable delivery of important or sensitive documents and parcels. However, Registered Post has experienced a continuous decline in recent decades. Consequently, a decision has been made to discontinue it as a standalone service, effective September 2025. This move aims to streamline postal operations and enhance customer convenience. But with the merger of registered post with Speed post will be benefitted to the customer will benefit in various ways. So, let’s dive into this article in more detail.

Source: Department of Post

Why is Registered Post being merged with Speed Post? According to the internal circular, which is issued by India Post on July 2, 2025, this decision of merger of Registered Post with India Post is part of a larger effort to consolidate similar postal services under one umbrella to: Simplify the delivery ecosystem

Enhance operational efficiency

Improve tracking systems

Cater to evolving customer needs more effectively “This initiative aims to deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework,” the circular stated. What Are Registered Post and Speed Post? Feature Registered Post Speed Post Purpose Secure delivery with recipient verification Fast, time-bound delivery Delivery Only to the addressee Can be received by anyone at the given address Speed Slower compared to Speed Post Designed for quick delivery Cost Lower Slightly higher Tracking Available Available with real-time updates

What are the reasons for declining the Registered Post? Over the last decade, the use of Registered Post has been steadily declining. The shift has been largely attributed to: Increasing use of digital communication

Greater preference for faster services

Rising popularity of mobile and courier alternatives What are the Declining Numbers of registered post over the last decades? Year Registered Items Dispatched 2011-12 244.4 million (24.4 crore) 2019-20 184.6 million (18.4 crore) That’s a drop of nearly 25% — and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic further pushed people toward digital solutions. What Happens to Secure Delivery Now? The Department of Posts clarified that secure delivery isn’t being discontinued — it’s just being integrated into Speed Post. “We are not closing Registered Post. The registration feature will now be available within Speed Post,” said an official.

How will it work? If you send a basic Inland Letter Card (₹2.50), and you want registration, you’ll pay ₹17 more — this will now be part of Speed Post.

Similarly, a ₹5 letter would cost ₹22 with registration under the new system. This ensures that people who rely on secure delivery — like for legal, financial, or government documents — will still have that option. What would be the benefits of the Merger of registered post with speed post? There are various benefits from the merger of the registered post with speed post: Simplified Postal Services: From this merger, there will be fewer overlapping services, and easier choices for customers

Better Tracking: Now like Speed Post is already offers real-time tracking, which will now extend to secure mail

Operational Efficiency: Fewer logistics layers and faster delivery turnaround

Enhanced User Experience: One-point solution for speed and security