Why is Registered Post being merged with Speed Post? Check its benefits

India Post is merging Registered Post with Speed Post starting September 1, 2025, aiming to streamline services and enhance customer experience. This shift reflects declining usage of Registered Post and rising demand for faster, trackable delivery. Secure features will remain intact within Speed Post, offering both speed and security under one service.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 4, 2025, 13:31 IST
In a major change to India’s postal system, the Department of Posts has announced that Registered Post will be merged with Speed Post, which will start on September 1, 2025. Although registered Post is a type of secure postal service which often offered by India Post and many postal systems around the world. It is specifically designed for the safe and reliable delivery of important or sensitive documents and parcels. 

However, Registered Post has experienced a continuous decline in recent decades. Consequently, a decision has been made to discontinue it as a standalone service, effective September 2025. This move aims to streamline postal operations and enhance customer convenience. But with the merger of registered post with Speed post will be benefitted to the customer will benefit in various ways. So, let’s dive into this article in more detail.

Source: Department of Post


Why is Registered Post being merged with Speed Post?

According to the internal circular, which is issued by India Post on July 2, 2025, this decision of merger of Registered Post with India Post is part of a larger effort to consolidate similar postal services under one umbrella to:

  • Simplify the delivery ecosystem

  • Enhance operational efficiency

  • Improve tracking systems

  • Cater to evolving customer needs more effectively

“This initiative aims to deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework,” the circular stated.

What Are Registered Post and Speed Post?

Feature

Registered Post

Speed Post

Purpose

Secure delivery with recipient verification

Fast, time-bound delivery

Delivery

Only to the addressee

Can be received by anyone at the given address

Speed

Slower compared to Speed Post

Designed for quick delivery

Cost

Lower

Slightly higher

Tracking

Available

Available with real-time updates

What are the reasons for declining the Registered Post?

Over the last decade, the use of Registered Post has been steadily declining. The shift has been largely attributed to:

  • Increasing use of digital communication
  • Greater preference for faster services
  • Rising popularity of mobile and courier alternatives

What are the Declining Numbers of registered post over the last decades?

Year

Registered Items Dispatched

2011-12

244.4 million (24.4 crore)

2019-20

184.6 million (18.4 crore)

That’s a drop of nearly 25% — and that was before the COVID-19 pandemic further pushed people toward digital solutions.

What Happens to Secure Delivery Now?

The Department of Posts clarified that secure delivery isn’t being discontinued — it’s just being integrated into Speed Post.

“We are not closing Registered Post. The registration feature will now be available within Speed Post,” said an official.

How will it work?

  • If you send a basic Inland Letter Card (₹2.50), and you want registration, you’ll pay ₹17 more — this will now be part of Speed Post.

  • Similarly, a ₹5 letter would cost ₹22 with registration under the new system.

This ensures that people who rely on secure delivery — like for legal, financial, or government documents — will still have that option.

What would be the benefits of the Merger of registered post with speed post?

There are various benefits from the merger of the registered post with speed post:

  • Simplified Postal Services: From this merger, there will be fewer overlapping services, and easier choices for customers

  • Better Tracking: Now like Speed Post is already offers real-time tracking, which will now extend to secure mail

  • Operational Efficiency: Fewer logistics layers and faster delivery turnaround

  • Enhanced User Experience: One-point solution for speed and security

Conclusion

While this change may trigger nostalgia for many who’ve relied on Registered Post for decades, it reflects India Post’s evolving approach to keep pace with digital transformation and customer expectations. With the merger of the registered post with speed post, it will be refined with secure delivery integrated into a faster, more modern system. Users may benefit from more convenience, not less.


