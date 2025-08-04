RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 Released at highcourtcdh.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, highcourtchd.gov.in, on August 4, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between August 11 and August 22 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 4, 2025, 12:59 IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, has released the Peon Admit Card 2025 on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in, for 300 Peon Vacancies in the court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between August 11 and August 22, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download the admit card from the official website by providing their login credentials, such as registration number and password. The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 OUT

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit card 2025 has been released on the official website. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, category, registration number, roll number, examination centre details, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025

Active Link

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has activated the admit card 2025 link on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Exam 2025

Hall Ticket Release Date

August 4, 2025

Exam Date

August 11, 2025 - August 22, 2025

Official Website

highcourtchd.gov.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name

Roll Number 

Exam Centre

Exam Time 

Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

Details Mentioned on Punjab and Haryana High Court 2025

Before downloading the admit card, candidates are requested to verify all the details mentioned in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card. In case of discrepancy, candidates should contact the helpline number. Check the list below for all details mentioned in the admit card

  • Name Candidate
  • Category of Candidate
  • Registration Number
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date
  • Shift Timing
  • Exam Centre Name and Address
  • Important Instructions

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News