Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 Released at highcourtcdh.gov.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025: The Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, has released the Peon Admit Card 2025 on its official website, highcourtchd.gov.in, for 300 Peon Vacancies in the court. The Punjab and Haryana High Court exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between August 11 and August 22, 2025.
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download the admit card from the official website by providing their login credentials, such as registration number and password. The Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 OUT
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit card 2025 has been released on the official website. The admit card contains the details, such as the candidate's name, category, registration number, roll number, examination centre details, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025.
|
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has activated the admit card 2025 link on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
Punjab and Haryana High Court Peon Exam 2025
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
August 4, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
August 11, 2025 - August 22, 2025
|
Official Website
|
highcourtchd.gov.in
|
Hall Ticket Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Hall Ticket
|
Candidate Name
Roll Number
Exam Centre
Exam Time
Instructions
|
Required Documents
|
Hall Ticket
Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
Details Mentioned on Punjab and Haryana High Court 2025
Before downloading the admit card, candidates are requested to verify all the details mentioned in the Punjab and Haryana High Court Admit Card. In case of discrepancy, candidates should contact the helpline number. Check the list below for all details mentioned in the admit card
- Name Candidate
- Category of Candidate
- Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Exam Date
- Shift Timing
- Exam Centre Name and Address
- Important Instructions
