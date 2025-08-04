PM SHRI & DAJGUA Boost Education in Nagaland: 10 Schools Upgraded, 23 Hostels Planned

Ten government schools in Nagaland will be developed under the PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) scheme. This was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the celebration of 5 years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in New Delhi.

One school has been selected from each of Nagaland's 10 districts. These schools will become model schools with better classrooms, digital learning tools, trained teachers, and fun ways of learning. They are part of a bigger plan to improve 14,500 schools all across India.

In Kohima, the live event was held at TM Government Higher Secondary School and was joined by teachers, parents, students, and officials from the education department.

23 New Hostels for Tribal Students in Nagaland

Along with the schools, 23 hostels will also be built in Nagaland under a scheme called Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).