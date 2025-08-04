PM SHRI & DAJGUA Boost Education in Nagaland: 10 Schools Upgraded, 23 Hostels Planned

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Ten schools in Nagaland will be upgraded under the PM SHRI scheme to improve the quality education. Additionally, 23 new hostels will be built to support tribal students under the DAJGUA initiative. These efforts aim to provide better learning facilities, reduce dropouts, and ensure safe residential options for students from remote areas across Nagaland.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 12:18 IST
Ten government schools in Nagaland will be developed under the PM SHRI (Schools for Rising India) scheme. This was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the celebration of 5 years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in New Delhi.

One school has been selected from each of Nagaland's 10 districts. These schools will become model schools with better classrooms, digital learning tools, trained teachers, and fun ways of learning. They are part of a bigger plan to improve 14,500 schools all across India.

In Kohima, the live event was held at TM Government Higher Secondary School and was joined by teachers, parents, students, and officials from the education department.

23 New Hostels for Tribal Students in Nagaland

Along with the schools, 23 hostels will also be built in Nagaland under a scheme called Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

This scheme, started on October 2, 2024, helps tribal students get better education, healthcare, jobs, and living conditions. These hostels will help students from far-away villages stay safe, attend school, and not drop out.

Across India, 1,000 new hostels are being built for tribal students through Samagra Shiksha under the Ministry of Education. Nagaland’s 23 hostels are part of this national mission.

