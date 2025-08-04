TANCET MBA Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, 3714 Candidates Allotted Seat: Check Result PDF Here

The TANCET MBA 2025 seat allotment list has been released. More than 65% students got the college and course they wanted. A total of 5,679 students were in the TANCET MBA 2025 rank list. Out of them, 3,714 students have been given seats in colleges. These students were part of the Tamil Nadu MBA general counselling. Students can check the provisional seat allotment list on the official website at tn-mbamca.com.

Earlier, GCT Coimbatore shared the tentative allotment list on August 2. Students had time to confirm their allotted seats by 5 PM on August 3.

Click here: TANCET MBA Provisional Seat Allotment List 2025

Steps to Check TANCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2025

Students can follow the given steps to check TANCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2025: