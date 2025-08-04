TANCET MBA Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, 3714 Candidates Allotted Seat: Check Result PDF Here

The TANCET MBA 2025 seat allotment list has been released. More than 65% students got the college and course they wanted. A total of 5,679 students were in the TANCET MBA 2025 rank list. Out of them, 3,714 students have been given seats in colleges. These students were part of the Tamil Nadu MBA general counselling. Students can check the provisional seat allotment list on the official website at tn-mbamca.com.
Earlier, GCT Coimbatore shared the tentative allotment list on August 2. Students had time to confirm their allotted seats by 5 PM on August 3.
Steps to Check TANCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2025
Students can follow the given steps to check TANCET Provisional Seat Allotment 2025:
Go to the official website: Visit tn-mbamca.com.
Find the seat allotment link: On the homepage, look at the sidebar for “TANCET Provisional Seat Allotment List 2025.”
Click on the link: Click it to open the PDF list of selected students.
Login Option: You can also check your seat allotment by logging in to your TANCET MBA dashboard.
Download Allotment Order: The dashboard also lets you download your provisional allotment order.
What to Do After TANCET MBA General Counselling?
Candidates who did not get a seat during the TANCET MBA general counselling do not need to worry. They can take part in the TANCET supplementary counselling.
The supplementary counselling will be conducted offline at the GCT Coimbatore campus.
For MCA courses, the offline counselling will be held on August 5, 2025.
For MBA courses, the counselling will be held on August 5 and 6, 2025.
Students must visit the venue on time and carry all required documents for the counselling process.
