NMAT 2025 Registration Started, Apply Now at mba.com: Get Direct Link Here

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the NMAT 2025 registration process. Students who want to take the NMAT exam can now apply by visiting the official website at mba.com.

The NMAT 2025 exam will be held between November 5 and December 19, 2025, giving students a 44-day test window to choose their exam date.

Candidates can take the NMAT exam up to 3 times during this window. The last date to apply for the NMAT 2025 exam is October 10, 2025.

Along with registration, GMAC has also started the exam scheduling process, allowing students to choose their test date and time.

NMAT 2025 Registration Dates

The NMAT 2025 registration process is now open. Students who want to take the NMAT exam can apply online until October 10, 2025.

After filling out the NMAT application form, candidates can schedule their exam date and time. This is called NMAT slot booking, and it is open until October 14, 2025.