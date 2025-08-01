NMAT 2025 Registration Started, Apply Now at mba.com: Get Direct Link Here

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has started the NMAT 2025 registration process. Students who want to take the NMAT exam can now apply by visiting the official website at mba.com.
The NMAT 2025 exam will be held between November 5 and December 19, 2025, giving students a 44-day test window to choose their exam date.
Candidates can take the NMAT exam up to 3 times during this window. The last date to apply for the NMAT 2025 exam is October 10, 2025.
Along with registration, GMAC has also started the exam scheduling process, allowing students to choose their test date and time.
NMAT 2025 Registration Dates
The NMAT 2025 registration process is now open. Students who want to take the NMAT exam can apply online until October 10, 2025.
After filling out the NMAT application form, candidates can schedule their exam date and time. This is called NMAT slot booking, and it is open until October 14, 2025.
Create an NMAT account: Click here to create account
Login and register: Click here to log in and apply
NMAT 2025 Retake Registration
Candidates who wish to improve their NMAT 2025 score can take the exam again by applying for a retake. The NMAT retake registration and slot booking process will begin soon.
-
If you take the NMAT once, you can apply again (retake) starting November 6, 2025.
-
You will also be able to book a slot for the retake on the same day.
-
Last date to apply for NMAT retake is December 16, 2025.
Also read: Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today: Download PDF at kea.kar.nic.in Soon
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation