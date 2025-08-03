What is Project Kusha and its importance in India's Air Defence System

India's pursuit of strategic autonomy in air defence has taken a bold leap with Project Kusha, an ambitious initiative by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile system, Project Kusha hopes to defend India's skies from contemporary aerial threats, including drones, cruise missiles, and stealth fighter planes.

Praised as India's response to global systems like Russia's S-400 and Israel's Iron Dome, interceptor variants capable of reaching targets at distances of 150 km, 250 km, and even 400 km are hailed.

Created for the Indian Air Force and with future deployment in mind for the Indian Navy, this 21,700 crore initiative is expected to be operational between 2028 and 2030.

In this article, we will examine Project Kusha's technology, its strategic significance, and its role within India's multi-tiered air defence system.