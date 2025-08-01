Who was Henrietta Lacks? The Only Person with Immortal Cells

Henrietta Lacks, a young mother of five, walked into Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951. Her body was in so much pain that doctors soon diagnosed it as a very aggressive form of cervical cancer. Loretta Pleasant was a tobacco farmer from rural Virginia. Her legacy would become one of the most important and controversial in modern medicine. Even though the disease killed her body, a small number of her cells lived on, starting a scientific journey that had never happened before and would change the world forever. Even though her name may have been forgotten for decades, her cells, known as HeLa, have become an important part of our scientific history. What is the Story of Henrietta Lacks? Henrietta Lacks was born in Roanoke, Virginia, in 1920, and her life was shaped by the Jim Crow South. She and her husband and five kids moved to Maryland in search of a better life in the industrial city of Baltimore. She was a vibrant, loving woman, but her life took a tragic turn in 1951 when she began experiencing abnormal bleeding and was diagnosed with an aggressive cervical tumor. Johns Hopkins, one of the few hospitals at the time to treat Black patients, was her last hope.

Check Out: 7 Interesting Facts about Helen Keller: How a Deaf-Blind Woman Wrote Books, Flew Jets & Changed the World How did Doctors Discover Her Immortal Cells? During her radium treatments at Johns Hopkins, a surgeon took two tissue samples from Lacks’s cervix—one from her tumor and one from healthy tissue—without her knowledge or consent. This practice was common at the time, and her family would remain unaware for over twenty years. The samples were sent to Dr. George Gey's lab, a researcher who had been trying for years to grow human cells in a lab. While all previous attempts had failed, Lacks's cells defied the laws of biology. They didn't die after a few divisions; they doubled every 24 hours. Dr. Gey's team named them "HeLa" after the first two letters of her first and last names. Henrietta Lacks passed away on October 4, 1951, but her cells were just starting to live forever.

How HeLa Cells Changed Science Scientists all over the world found the HeLa cell line to be very useful. Researchers were able to do experiments that were impossible before because they could live and reproduce forever. They were accustomed to: Develop the first polio vaccine.

Study the effects of radiation and toxins on human cells.

Advance research on cancer, AIDS, and viruses.

Help in gene mapping, cloning, and in vitro fertilization. Why is Henrietta Lacks’s Story so Controversial? Henrietta Lacks's story is an important part of the history of bioethics. The deep ethical problems at its heart come from the fact that her cells were taken without her permission and then turned into a multi-billion-dollar business. For decades, her family lived in poverty, unable to afford health insurance, while corporations profited from her cellular legacy. The case has spurred new laws and regulations regarding informed consent and has become a symbol for a conversation about race, medical exploitation, and who owns the tissues of our bodies.