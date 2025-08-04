Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Syllabus for HBSE Class 12th Geography 2025–2026: The HBSE 12th Geography Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Haryana Board's Class 12 exam.

Aug 4, 2025

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Geography Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Geography curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. 

Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. 

Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Key Highlights

Board

Haryana Board of Secondary Education

Class

12

Subject

Geography

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject Code

579

Theory Marks

60

Internal Assessment

20

Practical Assessment

20

Total Marks

100

Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26

Class 12 Geography - Code: 579

Course Structure and Marks Distribution

Units

Chapters

Marks

Book Name - Fundamentals of Human Geography 

I.

Ch. 1 - Human Geography Nature and Scope

5

II.

Ch. 2 - Distribution Density and Growth, 

Ch. 3 - Human Development

10

III.

Ch. 4 - Primary Activities, 

Ch. 5 - Secondary Activities, 

Ch. 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities 

Ch. 7 - Transport and Communication 

Ch. 8 - International Trade

9

Book Name- India People and Economy 

I.

Ch. 1 - Population : Distribution, Density , Growth & Composition

5

II.

Ch. 2 - Human Settlements 

5

III.

Ch. 3 - Land Resources and Agriculture, 

Ch. 4 - Water Resources, 

Ch. 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources, 

Ch. 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India

9

IV.

Ch. 7 - Transport & Communication, 

Ch. 8 - International Trade

6

V

Ch. 9 - Some issues and problems selected in geographical perspective

5

Map Work

5

Total

60

Practical Assessment 

20

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

Text Book 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography 

Chapter 1 - Human Geography Nature and Region : - 

Meaning of human geography, nature of human geography, human geography through the corridors of time, fields and sub-fields of human geography, approaches to human geography, the temporal evolution of human geography 

Chapter 2 – Distribution Density and Growth : - 

Patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, population growth or change, trends of population growth, impact of population growth, demographic transition theory, measures of population control 

Chapter 3 - Human Development : - 

Meaning of Growth and Development, Four Pillars of Human Development, Approaches to Human Development, Measuring Human Development, International Comparison 

Chapter 4 – Primary Activities: - 

Meaning of primary activities, Types of primary activities, pastoralism, agriculture, meaning of mining, methods of mining, changing trends 

Chapter 5 - Secondary Activities : - 

Meaning of secondary activities, types of secondary activities, manufacturing, classification of manufacturing industries, the most important manufacturing industries in the world 

Chapter 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities:- 

Meaning of tertiary activities, Types of tertiary activities, people engaged in tertiary activities, Tourism: an important activity, Meaning of Quaternary activities, Types of Quaternary activities, digital divide 

Chapter 7 – Transport and Communication :- 

Meaning of Transport, Means of Transport, Land Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, Pipelines, Information Systems 

Chapter 8 - International Trade :- 

Meaning of International Trade, Why International Trade Exists, The Basis of International Trade, Volume of Trade, Balance of Trade, Types of International Trade, WTO, Ports as Gateways to International Trade 17 

Textbook – 2- People and Economy of India 

Chapter 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Evolution and Structure:- 

Distribution of population, density of population, increase in population, population structure (linguistic, religious etc.) 

Chapter 2 - Human Settlements :- 

Rural Settlements - Types and Distribution, Urban Settlements - Types, Distribution and Functional Classification, Development of Towns in India 

Chapter 3 – Land Resources and Agriculture :- 

Land Use Categories, Changes in Land Use in India, Agricultural Land Use in India, Problems of Indian Agriculture 

Chapter 4 - Water Resources :- 

Water Resources of India, Watershed Management, Rain Water Harvesting 

Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources : - 

Minerals, Distribution of Minerals in India, Spatial Pattern of Minerals, Energy Resources and Their Types 

Chapter 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India : - 

Planning Approach, Target Area Planning, Hill Area Development Programme, Drought Prone Area Programme, Case Study - Integrated Tribal Development Project in *Bharmour* Area, Sustainable Development, Case Study Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area, Measures to Promote Sustainable Development 

Chapter 7 - Transport and Communication :- 

Means of Transportation, Land Transport, Rail Transport, Oil and Gas , Water Transport, Air Transport, Communication Networks 

Chapter 8 - International Trade :- 

Changing patterns of India's international trade, sea ports and their hinterland and airports 

Chapter 9 - Some issues and problems chosen in geographical perspective:- 

Environmental pollution, land degradation, urbanization, slum problems

Haryana Board 12th Geography 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Geography of HBSE

Competencies

Marks

% of Marks

Knowledge

22

37%

Understanding

18

30%

Application

15

25%

Skill

5

8%

Total

60

100%

Type of Question

Marks

Number

Description

Total Marks

Objective Type Question

1

10

6 MCQs & 2 One Word Answer Questions & 2 Assertion Reason Question

10

Very Short Answer Question

2

6

Internal option in any 2 questions

12

Short Answer Question

3

6

Internal options in all 3 questions

18

Long Answer Type Questions

5

3

Internal options in all 3 questions

15

Map work (Only related to India)

5

1

This question will be from the second textbook of Geography "India :- People and economy"

5

Total

  

26

  

60

HBSE Class 12 Geography: Prescribed Books:

1. Class 12th Text Book “Fundamentals of Human Geography” BSEH Publication © NCERT 

2. Class 12th Text Book “People and Economy of India” BSEH Publication © NCERT 

3. Class 12th Practical Book “Practical Work in Geography part-II” BSEH Publication © NCERT

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025–26 

Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: 

HBSE CLass 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF

