Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Geography Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Geography curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information. Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Key Highlights Board Haryana Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Geography Academic Year 2025-26 Subject Code 579 Theory Marks 60 Internal Assessment 20 Practical Assessment 20 Total Marks 100

Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26 Class 12 Geography - Code: 579 Course Structure and Marks Distribution Units Chapters Marks Book Name - Fundamentals of Human Geography I. Ch. 1 - Human Geography Nature and Scope 5 II. Ch. 2 - Distribution Density and Growth, Ch. 3 - Human Development 10 III. Ch. 4 - Primary Activities, Ch. 5 - Secondary Activities, Ch. 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities Ch. 7 - Transport and Communication Ch. 8 - International Trade 9 Book Name- India People and Economy I. Ch. 1 - Population : Distribution, Density , Growth & Composition 5 II. Ch. 2 - Human Settlements 5 III. Ch. 3 - Land Resources and Agriculture, Ch. 4 - Water Resources, Ch. 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources, Ch. 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India 9 IV. Ch. 7 - Transport & Communication, Ch. 8 - International Trade 6 V Ch. 9 - Some issues and problems selected in geographical perspective 5 Map Work 5 Total 60 Practical Assessment 20 Internal Assessment 20 Grand Total 100

Text Book 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography Chapter 1 - Human Geography Nature and Region : - Meaning of human geography, nature of human geography, human geography through the corridors of time, fields and sub-fields of human geography, approaches to human geography, the temporal evolution of human geography Chapter 2 – Distribution Density and Growth : - Patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, population growth or change, trends of population growth, impact of population growth, demographic transition theory, measures of population control Chapter 3 - Human Development : - Meaning of Growth and Development, Four Pillars of Human Development, Approaches to Human Development, Measuring Human Development, International Comparison Chapter 4 – Primary Activities: -

Meaning of primary activities, Types of primary activities, pastoralism, agriculture, meaning of mining, methods of mining, changing trends Chapter 5 - Secondary Activities : - Meaning of secondary activities, types of secondary activities, manufacturing, classification of manufacturing industries, the most important manufacturing industries in the world Chapter 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities:- Meaning of tertiary activities, Types of tertiary activities, people engaged in tertiary activities, Tourism: an important activity, Meaning of Quaternary activities, Types of Quaternary activities, digital divide Chapter 7 – Transport and Communication :- Meaning of Transport, Means of Transport, Land Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, Pipelines, Information Systems Chapter 8 - International Trade :-

Meaning of International Trade, Why International Trade Exists, The Basis of International Trade, Volume of Trade, Balance of Trade, Types of International Trade, WTO, Ports as Gateways to International Trade 17 Textbook – 2- People and Economy of India Chapter 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Evolution and Structure:- Distribution of population, density of population, increase in population, population structure (linguistic, religious etc.) Chapter 2 - Human Settlements :- Rural Settlements - Types and Distribution, Urban Settlements - Types, Distribution and Functional Classification, Development of Towns in India Chapter 3 – Land Resources and Agriculture :- Land Use Categories, Changes in Land Use in India, Agricultural Land Use in India, Problems of Indian Agriculture Chapter 4 - Water Resources :-

Water Resources of India, Watershed Management, Rain Water Harvesting Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources : - Minerals, Distribution of Minerals in India, Spatial Pattern of Minerals, Energy Resources and Their Types Chapter 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India : - Planning Approach, Target Area Planning, Hill Area Development Programme, Drought Prone Area Programme, Case Study - Integrated Tribal Development Project in *Bharmour* Area, Sustainable Development, Case Study Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area, Measures to Promote Sustainable Development Chapter 7 - Transport and Communication :- Means of Transportation, Land Transport, Rail Transport, Oil and Gas , Water Transport, Air Transport, Communication Networks Chapter 8 - International Trade :-

Changing patterns of India's international trade, sea ports and their hinterland and airports Chapter 9 - Some issues and problems chosen in geographical perspective:- Environmental pollution, land degradation, urbanization, slum problems Haryana Board 12th Geography 2025-26: Question Paper Design Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Geography of HBSE Competencies Marks % of Marks Knowledge 22 37% Understanding 18 30% Application 15 25% Skill 5 8% Total 60 100% Type of Question Marks Number Description Total Marks Objective Type Question 1 10 6 MCQs & 2 One Word Answer Questions & 2 Assertion Reason Question 10 Very Short Answer Question 2 6 Internal option in any 2 questions 12 Short Answer Question 3 6 Internal options in all 3 questions 18 Long Answer Type Questions 5 3 Internal options in all 3 questions 15 Map work (Only related to India) 5 1 This question will be from the second textbook of Geography "India :- People and economy" 5 Total 26 60