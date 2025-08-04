Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Geography Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Geography Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Geography curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design.
Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Geography
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
579
|
Theory Marks
|
60
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Geography - Code: 579
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Units
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
Book Name - Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
I.
|
Ch. 1 - Human Geography Nature and Scope
|
5
|
II.
|
Ch. 2 - Distribution Density and Growth,
Ch. 3 - Human Development
|
10
|
III.
|
Ch. 4 - Primary Activities,
Ch. 5 - Secondary Activities,
Ch. 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
Ch. 7 - Transport and Communication
Ch. 8 - International Trade
|
9
|
Book Name- India People and Economy
|
I.
|
Ch. 1 - Population : Distribution, Density , Growth & Composition
|
5
|
II.
|
Ch. 2 - Human Settlements
|
5
|
III.
|
Ch. 3 - Land Resources and Agriculture,
Ch. 4 - Water Resources,
Ch. 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources,
Ch. 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India
|
9
|
IV.
|
Ch. 7 - Transport & Communication,
Ch. 8 - International Trade
|
6
|
V
|
Ch. 9 - Some issues and problems selected in geographical perspective
|
5
|
Map Work
|
5
|
Total
|
60
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Text Book 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography
Chapter 1 - Human Geography Nature and Region : -
Meaning of human geography, nature of human geography, human geography through the corridors of time, fields and sub-fields of human geography, approaches to human geography, the temporal evolution of human geography
Chapter 2 – Distribution Density and Growth : -
Patterns of population distribution in the world, density of population, population growth or change, trends of population growth, impact of population growth, demographic transition theory, measures of population control
Chapter 3 - Human Development : -
Meaning of Growth and Development, Four Pillars of Human Development, Approaches to Human Development, Measuring Human Development, International Comparison
Chapter 4 – Primary Activities: -
Meaning of primary activities, Types of primary activities, pastoralism, agriculture, meaning of mining, methods of mining, changing trends
Chapter 5 - Secondary Activities : -
Meaning of secondary activities, types of secondary activities, manufacturing, classification of manufacturing industries, the most important manufacturing industries in the world
Chapter 6 - Tertiary and Quaternary Activities:-
Meaning of tertiary activities, Types of tertiary activities, people engaged in tertiary activities, Tourism: an important activity, Meaning of Quaternary activities, Types of Quaternary activities, digital divide
Chapter 7 – Transport and Communication :-
Meaning of Transport, Means of Transport, Land Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, Pipelines, Information Systems
Chapter 8 - International Trade :-
Meaning of International Trade, Why International Trade Exists, The Basis of International Trade, Volume of Trade, Balance of Trade, Types of International Trade, WTO, Ports as Gateways to International Trade 17
Textbook – 2- People and Economy of India
Chapter 1 - Population: Distribution, Density, Evolution and Structure:-
Distribution of population, density of population, increase in population, population structure (linguistic, religious etc.)
Chapter 2 - Human Settlements :-
Rural Settlements - Types and Distribution, Urban Settlements - Types, Distribution and Functional Classification, Development of Towns in India
Chapter 3 – Land Resources and Agriculture :-
Land Use Categories, Changes in Land Use in India, Agricultural Land Use in India, Problems of Indian Agriculture
Chapter 4 - Water Resources :-
Water Resources of India, Watershed Management, Rain Water Harvesting
Chapter 5 - Minerals and Energy Resources : -
Minerals, Distribution of Minerals in India, Spatial Pattern of Minerals, Energy Resources and Their Types
Chapter 6 - Planning and Sustainable Development in the Context of India : -
Planning Approach, Target Area Planning, Hill Area Development Programme, Drought Prone Area Programme, Case Study - Integrated Tribal Development Project in *Bharmour* Area, Sustainable Development, Case Study Indira Gandhi Canal (Nahar) Command Area, Measures to Promote Sustainable Development
Chapter 7 - Transport and Communication :-
Means of Transportation, Land Transport, Rail Transport, Oil and Gas , Water Transport, Air Transport, Communication Networks
Chapter 8 - International Trade :-
Changing patterns of India's international trade, sea ports and their hinterland and airports
Chapter 9 - Some issues and problems chosen in geographical perspective:-
Environmental pollution, land degradation, urbanization, slum problems
Haryana Board 12th Geography 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Geography of HBSE
|
Competencies
|
Marks
|
% of Marks
|
Knowledge
|
22
|
37%
|
Understanding
|
18
|
30%
|
Application
|
15
|
25%
|
Skill
|
5
|
8%
|
Total
|
60
|
100%
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Type Question
|
1
|
10
|
6 MCQs & 2 One Word Answer Questions & 2 Assertion Reason Question
|
10
|
Very Short Answer Question
|
2
|
6
|
Internal option in any 2 questions
|
12
|
Short Answer Question
|
3
|
6
|
Internal options in all 3 questions
|
18
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5
|
3
|
Internal options in all 3 questions
|
15
|
Map work (Only related to India)
|
5
|
1
|
This question will be from the second textbook of Geography "India :- People and economy"
|
5
|
Total
|
26
|
60
HBSE Class 12 Geography: Prescribed Books:
1. Class 12th Text Book “Fundamentals of Human Geography” BSEH Publication © NCERT
2. Class 12th Text Book “People and Economy of India” BSEH Publication © NCERT
3. Class 12th Practical Book “Practical Work in Geography part-II” BSEH Publication © NCERT
HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025–26
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26:
|
HBSE CLass 12 Geography Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF
