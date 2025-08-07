UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AP, Telangana School Holiday on August 8 (Friday): Schools Closed Due to Varalakshmi Vratam; Check Details Here

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be closed on 8 August 2025 (Friday) for Varalakshmi Vratam, a significant festival honoring Goddess Lakshmi. Check details on school holidays and festival celebrations here.

ByGurmeet Kaur
Aug 7, 2025, 18:21 IST

School Holiday on August 8, 2025: Will schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain closed on August 8, 2025 (Friday)? With Varalakshmi Vratam, a culturally significant festival, falling on that date, many students and parents are seeking clarity on school closures. This article covers the latest updates on August 8 school holiday status, state-specific holiday lists, and insights into the importance of the Varalakshmi festival in South India.

Is August 8 a School Holiday in AP and Telangana?

The Varalakshmi Vratam, celebrated on the second Friday of the Shravan month, is a traditional festival observed primarily in the southern states of India. In 2025, the festival falls on Friday, August 8.

As per state holiday calendars and news reports, schools in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to remain closed in observance of the festival.

  • Date: August 8, 2025 (Friday)
  • Occasion: Varalakshmi Vratam
  • Holiday Type: School holiday (as per regional observances)
  • States Involved: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Significance of Varalakshmi Vratam

Varalakshmi Vratam is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and well-being. Celebrated predominantly by married women, the day involves observing a vrat (fast) and performing elaborate pujas at home or temples, seeking blessings for the health, wealth, and happiness of the family.

This auspicious festival is primarily observed in South Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where it holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Impact on Schools and Students

  • Government and private schools in several regions are expected to observe a holiday on this date.
  • Students may get a long weekend break, as August 8 falls on a Friday.
  • Final confirmation should be verified through individual school circulars or local education department notices.

Other School Holidays in August 2025

Here’s a look at other prominent holidays during August 2025 in AP and Telangana:

Date

Day

Festival/Occasion

August 8

Friday

Varalakshmi Vratam (Tentative)

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

August 17

Sunday

Raksha Bandhan

August 19

Tuesday

Sri Krishna Janmashtami

August 25

Monday

Paryushan Parv (Jain Festival)

Note: District-wise school management committees may issue specific circulars depending on local observances.

With Varalakshmi Vratam being an important religious event in the region, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to observe a holiday on August 8, 2025. However, for accurate information, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local authorities.

Stay updated with the latest academic calendars to avoid missing any school announcements.

Also Check:

AP School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News