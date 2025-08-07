AP, Telangana School Holiday on August 8 (Friday): Schools Closed Due to Varalakshmi Vratam; Check Details Here

School Holiday on August 8, 2025: Will schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain closed on August 8, 2025 (Friday)? With Varalakshmi Vratam, a culturally significant festival, falling on that date, many students and parents are seeking clarity on school closures. This article covers the latest updates on August 8 school holiday status, state-specific holiday lists, and insights into the importance of the Varalakshmi festival in South India.

Is August 8 a School Holiday in AP and Telangana?

The Varalakshmi Vratam, celebrated on the second Friday of the Shravan month, is a traditional festival observed primarily in the southern states of India. In 2025, the festival falls on Friday, August 8.

As per state holiday calendars and news reports, schools in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to remain closed in observance of the festival.