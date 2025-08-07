AP, Telangana School Holiday on August 8 (Friday): Schools Closed Due to Varalakshmi Vratam; Check Details Here

School Holiday on August 8, 2025: Will schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remain closed on August 8, 2025 (Friday)? With Varalakshmi Vratam, a culturally significant festival, falling on that date, many students and parents are seeking clarity on school closures. This article covers the latest updates on August 8 school holiday status, state-specific holiday lists, and insights into the importance of the Varalakshmi festival in South India.
Is August 8 a School Holiday in AP and Telangana?
The Varalakshmi Vratam, celebrated on the second Friday of the Shravan month, is a traditional festival observed primarily in the southern states of India. In 2025, the festival falls on Friday, August 8.
As per state holiday calendars and news reports, schools in many districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to remain closed in observance of the festival.
- Date: August 8, 2025 (Friday)
- Occasion: Varalakshmi Vratam
- Holiday Type: School holiday (as per regional observances)
- States Involved: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Significance of Varalakshmi Vratam
Varalakshmi Vratam is a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and well-being. Celebrated predominantly by married women, the day involves observing a vrat (fast) and performing elaborate pujas at home or temples, seeking blessings for the health, wealth, and happiness of the family.
This auspicious festival is primarily observed in South Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where it holds deep cultural and spiritual significance.
Impact on Schools and Students
- Government and private schools in several regions are expected to observe a holiday on this date.
- Students may get a long weekend break, as August 8 falls on a Friday.
- Final confirmation should be verified through individual school circulars or local education department notices.
Other School Holidays in August 2025
Here’s a look at other prominent holidays during August 2025 in AP and Telangana:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
August 8
|
Friday
|
Varalakshmi Vratam (Tentative)
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 17
|
Sunday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 19
|
Tuesday
|
Sri Krishna Janmashtami
|
August 25
|
Monday
|
Paryushan Parv (Jain Festival)
Note: District-wise school management committees may issue specific circulars depending on local observances.
With Varalakshmi Vratam being an important religious event in the region, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to observe a holiday on August 8, 2025. However, for accurate information, parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools or local authorities.
Stay updated with the latest academic calendars to avoid missing any school announcements.
