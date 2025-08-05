CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed on August 6 for Aadi Festival, Heavy Rain Alert in Nilgiris and Salem

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district will remain closed on August 6 due to the grand Aadi festival at Kottai Mariamman Temple. Meanwhile, Nilgiris district has declared a rain holiday due to heavy rainfall and an orange alert. Similar rain warnings are issued in other districts, possibly leading to more school closures.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 5, 2025, 17:12 IST
Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed on August 6 for Aadi Festival, Heavy Rain Alert
Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed on August 6 for Aadi Festival, Heavy Rain Alert
Register for Result Updates

The month of Aadi is a very special time in Tamil Nadu. People pray to Goddess Amman all through this month. In Salem district, the Aadi Festival is celebrated in a very big and grand way. Many people from all over Tamil Nadu come to Kottai Mariamman Temple in Salem to pray and give thanks.

This year, the Aadi Festival at Kottai Mariamman Temple will happen on August 6. Because of this big celebration, the government has given a holiday to all schools and colleges in Salem district. Everyone is very happy and excited to join the festival and pray to the Goddess.

Schools Closed in Nilgiris Due to Heavy Rain

While some students are getting holidays for the festival, others are getting holidays because of heavy rain. In Nilgiris district, it has been raining a lot. The weather office gave an orange alert, which means there will be very heavy rain. Because of this, all schools and colleges in Nilgiris will be closed on August 6.

Earlier, there was also a red alert, and schools were already closed today. Now, the holiday has been extended for one more day. The District Collector, Lakshmi Bhavya, said it is important to keep students safe, so schools will stay closed.

Tourist places like the Ooty Botanical Garden and Rose Garden were going to be closed too. But since the rain stopped for a while today, these gardens were opened and people could visit.

There is also a chance that schools in Coimbatore may get a holiday if the rain continues. Many other places like Tiruppur, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, and Tirupattur have also been given warnings for heavy rain. On August 7, 11 more districts may get rain, and their schools might be closed too.

Also read: cbse.nic.in Result 2025 Link: Check Class 10th Compartment Result with Direct Link and Download Passing Marks

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News