Tamil Nadu School Holidays: Schools Closed on August 6 for Aadi Festival, Heavy Rain Alert in Nilgiris and Salem

The month of Aadi is a very special time in Tamil Nadu. People pray to Goddess Amman all through this month. In Salem district, the Aadi Festival is celebrated in a very big and grand way. Many people from all over Tamil Nadu come to Kottai Mariamman Temple in Salem to pray and give thanks.

This year, the Aadi Festival at Kottai Mariamman Temple will happen on August 6. Because of this big celebration, the government has given a holiday to all schools and colleges in Salem district. Everyone is very happy and excited to join the festival and pray to the Goddess.

Schools Closed in Nilgiris Due to Heavy Rain

While some students are getting holidays for the festival, others are getting holidays because of heavy rain. In Nilgiris district, it has been raining a lot. The weather office gave an orange alert, which means there will be very heavy rain. Because of this, all schools and colleges in Nilgiris will be closed on August 6.