cbse.nic.in Result 2025 Link: Check Class 10th Compartment Result with Direct Link and Download Passing Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 compartment result today. Students who gave the compartment exam can now check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in.
To check the result, students need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID in the result login window. After entering these details correctly, they can download and print their mark sheet easily.
The CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 15 to July 22, 2025. These exams gave a second chance to students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main CBSE 10th result 2025. Check this article to download the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025.
Click here: CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Download Link
How to Download cbse.nic.in Class 10th Compartment Result 2025?
Students are advised to follow the given steps to download the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025”.
Step 3: A new result login window will open.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.
Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Your CBSE 10th compartment result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
cbse.nic.in Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Key Highlights
Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 compartment exams can now check their results online. Check the table below for detailed information about CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
CBSE Class 10 Board Compartment Examination 2025
|
Board Name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Result Name
|
CBSE 10th Class Supplementary Result 2025
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll Number, School Number, DOB, Admit Card ID
|
Compartment Exam Dates
|
July 15 to July 22, 2025
|
Result Date
|
5 August 2025
cbse.nic.in Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Official Wesbite
The CBSE board allows students to check their Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 online. To pass the exam, students must score at least 33% marks. Students can easily download their result from these websites:
-
cbse.gov.in
-
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Login Details
To check the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025, students must enter a few important details on the result page. Check the following login details:
-
Roll Number
-
School Number
-
Admit Card ID
-
Security PIN
