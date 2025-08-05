cbse.nic.in Result 2025 Link: Check Class 10th Compartment Result with Direct Link and Download Passing Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 compartment result today. Students who gave the compartment exam can now check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

To check the result, students need to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID in the result login window. After entering these details correctly, they can download and print their mark sheet easily.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from July 15 to July 22, 2025. These exams gave a second chance to students who could not pass one or more subjects in the main CBSE 10th result 2025. Check this article to download the CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025.

Click here: CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 Download Link