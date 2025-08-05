CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
School Holiday 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from August 8 to 10, Details Here

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana School Holidays 2025: Students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a holiday weekend from August 8-10, 2025, with additional holidays later in August (15-17 and 27).

Aug 6, 2025, 11:21 IST
School Holiday 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from August 8 to 10
School Holiday 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from August 8 to 10
School Holiday 2025: Parents and students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for a break of fun as a holiday weekend is around the corner from August 8 to August 10, 2025. Students can find the details of the upcoming holidays and long weekends in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:

AP and TS School Holidays 2025: Three Consecutive Days

Here's why students can have three consecutive holidays:

Date

Holiday/Event

Description

Friday, August 8, 2025

Varalakshmi Vratam

Festival where women worship Goddess Lakshmi for the health and prosperity of their families. 

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Pournami

Coincides with the second Saturday, a festival where sisters tie rakhis on their brothers, and families celebrate the bond of the siblings.

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday off

Provides students with a complete three-day break.

School Holidays in August 2025

August 2025 will offer more holidays for school and college students:

Date

Day

Holiday

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Krishna Janmashtami

August 17, 2025

Sunday

Normal Sunday Holiday

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi)

