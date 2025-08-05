School Holiday 2025 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from August 8 to 10, Details Here

School Holiday 2025: Parents and students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for a break of fun as a holiday weekend is around the corner from August 8 to August 10, 2025. Students can find the details of the upcoming holidays and long weekends in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana:
AP and TS School Holidays 2025: Three Consecutive Days
Here's why students can have three consecutive holidays:
|
Date
|
Holiday/Event
|
Description
|
Friday, August 8, 2025
|
Varalakshmi Vratam
|
Festival where women worship Goddess Lakshmi for the health and prosperity of their families.
|
Saturday, August 9, 2025
|
Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Pournami
|
Coincides with the second Saturday, a festival where sisters tie rakhis on their brothers, and families celebrate the bond of the siblings.
|
Sunday, August 10, 2025
|
Sunday off
|
Provides students with a complete three-day break.
School Holidays in August 2025
August 2025 will offer more holidays for school and college students:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
August 15, 2025
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
August 16, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Krishna Janmashtami
|
August 17, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Normal Sunday Holiday
|
August 27, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi)
