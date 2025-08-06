KEAM 2025: Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Announced at ceekerala.gov.in, Final Results Soon

Kerala NEET UG Phase 1Allotment Result: KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Allotment results have been announced on the official website by CEE Kerala. Candidates who have applied for the first round of allotment can check the provisional allotment result through the allotment list link on the website
The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment PDF is available for download on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates from July 30 to August 4, 2025. Candidates can raise grievances on the allotment until 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published
Kerala NEET UG 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here
How to Check KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Result
The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 phase 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2025 window
Step 3: Visit the allotment list section
Step 4: Scroll down to the MBBS/BDS provisional allotment link
Step 5: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
Details Mentioned on Kerala NEET UG Provisional Allotment Result
The KEAM 2025 NEET UG provisional allotment result includes the following details
-
Application number
-
Rank
-
Category
-
College name
-
Course
-
Seat type
