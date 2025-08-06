CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
KEAM 2025: Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Announced at ceekerala.gov.in, Final Results Soon

CEE Kerala has released the KErala NEET UG Phase 1 Provisional Allotment results on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Students who have applied for the admission can check the allotment PDF online. Final allotment results to be announced soon. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 6, 2025, 11:34 IST
KEAM 2025 NEET UG Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Announced
Kerala NEET UG Phase 1Allotment Result: KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Allotment results have been announced on the official website by CEE Kerala. Candidates who have applied for the first round of allotment can check the provisional allotment result through the allotment list link on the website

The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment PDF is available for download on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates from July 30 to August 4, 2025. Candidates can raise grievances on the allotment until 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here

How to Check KEAM 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Result

The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 phase 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2025 window

Step 3: Visit the allotment list section

Step 4: Scroll down to the MBBS/BDS provisional allotment link

Step 5: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference

Details Mentioned on Kerala NEET UG Provisional Allotment Result

The KEAM 2025 NEET UG provisional allotment result includes the following details

  • Application number

  • Rank

  • Category

  • College name

  • Course

  • Seat type

