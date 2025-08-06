KEAM 2025: Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Provisional Allotment Announced at ceekerala.gov.in, Final Results Soon

Kerala NEET UG Phase 1Allotment Result: KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG Phase 1 Allotment results have been announced on the official website by CEE Kerala. Candidates who have applied for the first round of allotment can check the provisional allotment result through the allotment list link on the website

The Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 provisional allotment PDF is available for download on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The allotment result has been prepared based on the options entered by candidates from July 30 to August 4, 2025. Candidates can raise grievances on the allotment until 3 PM today, August 6, 2025. After addressing the valid complaints, the final allotment will be published

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Phase 1 Provisional Allotment - Click Here