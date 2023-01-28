CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips for Social Science: 7 Tips you need to Score 95+ marks

CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips for Social Science 2023: Social Science is one of the major subjects in CBSE Class 10 curriculum alongside Mathematics and Science. In this article, students can check tips to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam in order to score 95+ marks.

CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips for Social Science 2023: Social Science is a major part of the class 10th CBSE curriculum. very scoring subject. It comprises four important aspects of the society that we live in i.e., History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. Each of these divisions carry equal weightage and are designed carefully for the holistic development of young minds of students. Students can easily learn and enjoy the subject with the right approach. In fact, candidates expecting to score well can also easily do so with the right strategy and study plan, students can easily score 95+ marks. Below, we have provided 7 tips to help you score 95+ marks in CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023.

The 7 tips that we have provided here are tried and tested by candidates in the past years and well-proven. This expert advice will boost your confidence and get you 95+ marks through easy and simple steps.

How to score well in Class 10th CBSE Social Science board exam 2023?

There are, basically, two aspects to scoring well in CBSE Class 10th Social Science Board exam 2023:

Theoretical knowledge Map Work

Keeping these in kind, let us check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper pattern first:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023: Paper Pattern

Knowing the question paper pattern is very important for students to get good marks in CBSE 10th Social Science board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Course Structure:

No Units Marks 1 India and the Contemporary World -II 20 2 Contemporary India - II 20 3 Democratic Politics -II 20 4 Understanding Economic Development 20

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Preparation Tips: 7 Tips you need to Score 95+ marks

To help CBSE Class 10 Social Science students in scoring 95+ marks, we are providing here the 7 best CBSE class 10 Social Science exam preparation tips for the 2023 board exam on March 15th, 2023.

1.Exam Preparation tip 1: Cover CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus at first

Skim through CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus to know what is to be evaluated in the examination. Prepare yourself to cover each topic from the syllabus.

Also, refer to the deleted syllabus. Without knowing the deleted syllabus, you might waste your precious time on what will not be evaluated anymore in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam.

2.Exam Preparation tip 2: Refer to CBSE Class 10 Social Science NCERT Textbook

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Prescribed Books are:

1. India and the Contemporary World-II (History) - Published by NCERT

2. Contemporary India II (Geography) - Published by NCERT

3. Democratic Politics II (Political Science) - Published by NCERT

4. Understanding Economic Development - Published by NCERT

CBSE Class 10 Social Science exam will be based only on the prescribed NCERT textbooks given above. Therefore, students should not worry about referring to any other textbooks.

3.Exam Preparation tip 3: Solve CBSE 10th Class Social Science 2022-23 Sample Question Paper

In the link attached below, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Social Science solved Sample Question Paper for 2023 Social Science board exam preparation. The sample paper published by CBSE Board provides students an idea of how the questions in CBSE class 10 Social Science question paper 2023 could be like. CBSE Class 10 Sample papers of 2022-23 are one of the most reliable resources for 2023 Board Exam Preparation for students because this academic year, CBSE has made modifications in the syllabus and tweaked the question paper design.

4.Exam Preparation tip 4: Attempt Previous Year Question Papers

One of the best ways to sneak a peek into the upcoming Social Science board exam question paper is to prepare for what the students have been facing in the past years. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 can be a smooth and successful endeavour if you already have an idea of what the experiences of past year candidates of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board exam has been.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 previous year paper along with the answer keys.

5.Exam Preparation Tip 5: Map Work Practise

Map work is a very important part if you want to score 95+ in CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023. Map questions carry considerable weightage in the board exams. In addition to that, students must stay careful about the same because of the rationalisation in the latest CBSE 10th Social Science Map work and Theory syllabus. Students must understand and practise the map work syllabus properly to do it right in the examination.

6.Exam Preparation Tip 6: Writing Practise and Speed

Unlike Mathematics, Social Science is a subject that requires the ability to clearly illustrate ideas in a limited number of words and in a fixed time duration. This can be very tricky if you have not practised well enough. Therefore, in order to score 95+ marks in the exam, students must:

Stick to the word limit and do not write anymore than required. Talk to the point and do not beat around the bush. Practise map work to be accurate. Manage your time well to attempt all questions in time.

7.Exam Preparation Tip 6: Revise

CBSE Class 10 Social Science has a vast syllabus covering four units from History, Geography, Economics and Political Science. Students must be very thorough with their syllabus content from each chapter to be able to confidently answer the Objective questions and write clear descriptive answers in the subjective sections. Therefore, we have provided the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers from each chapter. Using these, students will easily be able to get good marks in the 2023 Social Science board exam.

Revise CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important questions for 2023 Board Exam:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers for 2022-23: ALL Chapters

BONUS resource to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023: