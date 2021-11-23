CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Assertion and Reason Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22 (All Chapters)

Check important assertion and reason questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science to prepare for the Term 1 Exam that will be held on November 30, 2021.

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22: The first major paper in the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021-22 is going to be of Social Sciences. Students will have a whole new experience of writing an MCQ-based paper in the board exams. So, they should be very well prepared to write their first paper in a way to get a good start and boost their confidence for the next papers.

We have provided below a set of important assertion and reason type questions for Class 10 Social Science History, Geography, Civics and Economics. These questions are prepared by experienced teachers and are based on the important topics of Class 10 Social Science. These questions will be very helpful for students in their Social Science exam preparations and score good marks. All questions are provided with correct answers.

History: Chapter 1

RISE OF NATIONALISM IN EUROPE

Direction: In the questions given below, there are two statements marked as Assertion(A) and Reason(R).

Read the statements and choose the correct option.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q. Assertion(A): Treaty of Vienna was signed in 1815.

Reason(R): The main objective was to undo the changes that had come about in Europe during Napoleonic wars.

Answer: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q. Assertion(A): Initially Napoleon was welcomed by people but later people lost faith in him.

Reason(R): Increased taxation, censorship, forced conscription into the French armies created hostile situation.

Answer: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q. Assertion(A): Civil code of 1805 is also known as Napoleonic Code.

Reason(R): Napoleonic Code did away with all privileges based on birth, established equality before the law and secured the right to property.

Answer: (d) A is false but R is true

Q. Assertion(A): The ideas of la patire ( the fatherland) and le citoyen ( the citizen) emphasized the notion of united community.

Reason(R): German revolutionaries introduced measures that could create a sense of collective identity amongst the French people.

Answer: (c) A is true but R is false

Q. Assertion (A): A customs union or zollverein was formed at the initiative of Prussia.

Reason(R): Tariff barriers were abolished and reduced the number of currencies from over thirty to two.

Answer: (a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Geography: Chapter 1

RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT

Direction: Read the statements and choose the correct option.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q. Assertion (A): Resources are vital for human survival as well as for maintaining the quality of life.

Reason (R): It was believed that resources are free gifts of nature

Answer:(c) A is true but R is false.

Q. Assertion (A): Black soils are black in colour and are also known as regur soils.

Reason (R): Black soils are made up of lava flows

Answer:(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Geography: Chapter 2

WATER RESOURCES

Direction: Read the statements and choose the correct option.

(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

(b) Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A.

(c) A is true but R is false.

(d) A is false but R is true

Q. Assertion (A): Dams are called multipurpose projects

Reason (R) : Dams are now built not only for irrigation but for generation of electricity, water supply for domestic use, flood control, recreation inland navigation and fish - breeding

Answer:(A) both a and R are true and R is correct explanation of A.

Geography: Chapter 3

AGRICULTURE

DIRECTION: Mark the correct choice as:

(a) If Both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If Assertion is true but reason is false

(d) If both assertion and reason are false

Q. Assertion: India’s primary activity is Agriculture.

Reason: Two-thirds of its population is engaged in agricultural activities.

Answer:(a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q. Assertion: Agriculture is not an old economic activity.

Reason: Farming varies from subsistence to commercial type.

Answer: (d) If both assertion and reason are false

Q. Assertion: Crops are grown depending upon the variations in soil, climate and cultivation practices.

Reason: Crops are also grown according to availability of water.

Answer: (b) If Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Ample food crop in India is rice and requires less rain.

Reason: Our country is the fourth largest producer of rice in the world.

Answer: (c) If Assertion is true but reason is false

Q. Assertion: Tea cultivation, is a labor-intensive industry.

Reason: Cultivation can be done throughout the year. Tea bushes require a warm and moist frost-free climate.

Answer: (b) If Both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Civics: Chapter 1

POWER SHARING

DIRECTION: Mark the correct choice as:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Q. Assertion: Apart from the Central and the State Government, there is a third kind of government in Belgium.

Reason: ‘Community government’ is not elected by people belonging to one language community.

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: Power is shared among different organs of government, such as the legislature, executive and judiciary

Reason: Horizontal distribution of power allows different organs of government placed at the same level to exercise different powers.

Answer: (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Power sharing is desirable.

Reason: It leads to violence and political instability.

Answer: (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: The ethnic composition of Belgium is very complex.

Reason: Dutch speaking people constituted a minority in the country, but a majority in the capital.

Answer: (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Srilanka has a diverse population.

Reason: The major social groups are the Sinhala speakers and the Tamil speakers.

Answer: (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: In Srilanka among Tamils there are two sub groups.

Reason: Tamil natives of the country are called ‘Indian Tamil.

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: Sinhala community sought to secure dominance over government by virtue of their community.

Reason: Sri Lankan Tamils are concentrated in the north and east of Sri Lanka.

Answer: (b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: In 1956, an Act was passed to recognize Sinhala as the only official language.

Reason: Government give equal representation to both communities.

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: The governments followed preferential policies that favoured Sinhala applicants for university positions and government jobs.

Reason: Government measures not increased the feeling of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils.

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: Government adopted a series of majoritarian measures to establish Sinhala supremacy.

Reason: The Sri lankan Tamils launched parties and struggles for the recognition of Tamil as an official language.

Answer: (b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Civics: Chapter 2

FEDRALISM

DIRECTION: Mark the correct choice as:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Q. Assertion: Hindi is identified as the official language of India.

Reason: It helped in creating supremacy of Hindi speaking people over others.

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: India is a federation.

Reason: Power resides with the central authority

Answer: (c) If assertion is true but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: A major step towards decentralization was taken in 1992 by amending the constitution.

Reason: Constitution was amended to make the third tier of democracy more powerful and active

Answer: (a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: India has a federal system.

Reason: Under a unitary system, either there is only one level of government or the sub-units are subordinate to central government.

Answer: (b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Economics: Chapter 1

DEVELOPMENT

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If Both assertion and reason are true, but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If Assertion is true, but reason is false.

(d) If Both assertion and reason are false.

Q. Assertion: The crude oil reserves are going down for the entire world, and the countries need to find substitute fuel for crude oil.

Reason: A country that is dependent on imports for crude oil will demand more crude oil in the future.

Answer: (b) Both assertion and reason are true, but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: The average income of a country is about USS 12,056; however, the country is still not a developed country.

Reason: The income levels are highly skewed for the country.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Sustainable development is essential for economic growth of the countries.

Reason: Sustainable development ensures that environment friendly measures are adopted for carrying out production processes.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Suppose the literacy rate in a state is 78% and the net attendance ratio in secondary stage is 47%.

Reason: More than half of the students are going to other states for elementary

education.

Answer: (c) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: A state has a per capita income of Rs. 2, 25, 000 per annum. The infant mortality rate in the state is 2%. So, the state cannot be considered a developed state.

Reason: There are medical facilities in the state, but people fail to take their children to hospital in time.

Answer: (c) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: A small town has a high rate of robbery; however, a locality in this town has well- maintained law and order.

Reason: The people in the locality are aware of the importance of having security guards, and they collectively pay to have the security guards in the locality.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: A high average income is not indicative of the overall well-being or human development in a country.

Reason: Average income does not cover indicators like level of literacy rate, health facilities and public facilities in a country.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Economics: Chapter 2

SECTORS OF ECONOMY

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable :

(a) If both assertion and reasons are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reasons are true, but reasons is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If Assertion is true, but reason is false

(d) II Both assertion and reason are false

Q. Assertion: In India, over the forty years between 1973-74 and 2013-14, while production in all the three sectors has increased, it has increased the most in the tertiary sector.

Reason: Tertiary sector is the only organized sector in the economy so the government spends a lot of money for creating jobs in tertiary sector.

Answer: (c) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: Reliance industries is a privately-owned firm.

Reason: Government is a major stakeholder in Reliance industries

Answer: (c) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: The development of agriculture and industry leads to the development of service sector.

Reason: As the primary and secondary sectors develops, the demand for transport, storage structures, banks, insurance, etc., increases.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: An individual who manufactures four from wheat is engaged in primary sector.

Reason: When some process of manufacturing is used the product is a part of secondary sector.

Answer: (d) Both assertion and reason are false.

Q. Assertion: GDP shows how big an economy is.

Reason: GDP is the value of all goods and services produced within the domestic territory of a country in a year.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: Rakesh is an educated and skilled worker who earns a high monthly salary as he is employed in a private bank in a city.

Reason: All service sectors in India are growing extremely well and each individual engaged in any kind of tertiary activity earns a high income.

Answer: (a) Assertion is true, but reason is false.

Q. Assertion: Leela works five days a week, receives her income on the last day of each month and gets medical facilities from her firm.

Reason: Leela is working in organized sector.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion

Q. Assertion: There are several goods and services that the society needs; however, the private sector does not produce all of them.

Reason: Private sector is profit driven.

Answer: (a) Both assertion and reason are true, and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

Q. Assertion: In India, the primary sector is the largest employer.

Reason: The demand for services has increased enormously.

Answer: (b) Both assertion and reason are true, but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.