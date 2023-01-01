CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important Assertion Reason Questions: Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Assertion Reason Questions: Practice here all the important Assertion Reason Questions from the History chapters of Class 10 Social Science (SST). These Assertion Reason Questions are very important for the upcoming CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022-23. The answers are also given in the PDF given at the end.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History unit 1 ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’ Important Assertion Reason Questions for Board Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Assertion Reason Questions: CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023 is fast approaching. The vast curriculum of CBSE Social Science for 10th class has four units covering History, Geography, Economics and Political Science each. In this article, we are going to cover the important Assertion Reason Questions from the first unit ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’ of Class 10 SST. The answers to all the questions given below are also given in the PDF given at the end of the article.

CBSE class 10 Social Science’s first unit ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’ has five chapters to cover History for class 10th students. This unit carries 20 marks.

As CBSE has already mentioned, this year for the CBSE board exams 2023, 40% of questions in the class 10 exams will be competency-based with multiple formats such as Objective Type, Constructing Response Type, Assertion, and Reasoning and Case-Based. To perform well in the examination, it is important to do well in the Assertion Reason Questions because they are covering a significant portion of the questions. To do well in Assertion Reason Questions, students must be confident about their knowledge of all the concepts, topics, important events and facts.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important Assertion Reason Questions

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable:

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

Assertion (A) : The Scottish Highlanders were forbidden to speak their Gaelic language or wear their national dress, and large numbers were forcibly driven out of their homeland.

Reason (R) : The English helped the Protestants of Ireland to establish their dominance over a largely Catholic country.

Assertion (A): With the expansion of factories, the demand for workers increased.

Reason (R): Many workers travelled distant places in the hope of work in the mills.

Assertion (A): The development of nationalism did not come about only through wars and territorial expansion.

Reason (R): Culture played an important role in creating the idea of nation: art and poetry, stories and music helped to express and shape nationalism.

5. Assertion (A): The new reading culture was accompanied by a new technology.

Reason (R): From hand printing there was a gradual shift to mechanical printing.

Assertion (A): In most industrial regions, workers came from the districts around.

Reason (R) : Peasants and Artisans who found no work in the village went to the industrial centres in search of work

Assertion (A): The 1830’s were the years of great economic hardship in Europe.

Reason (R): National assembly of 1848 proclaimed France as a republic

8. Assertion (A): By the 1750s, with the arrival of the European companies the Indians started losing their control over the trade.

Reason (R): There was a decline of the old ports like Surat and Hooghly and the emergence of new ports like Bombay and Calcutta.

Assertion (A): In the 1760s and 1770s, the East India Company faced problems in getting a regular supply of goods for export.

Reason (R): Emergence of new ports was an indication of the growth of new colonial powers.

Assertion (A): As literacy and school spread in African countries, there was a virtual reading mania.

Reason (R): Primary education became compulsory from the late 19th century.

Assertion (A) : Culture played an important role in creating the idea of the nation.

Reason (R) : Weavers in Silesia had led a revolt against the contractors who supplied raw material and gave them orders for finished textiles but drastically reduced their payments.

12. Assertion (A) : In the 20th century, handloom cloth production expanded steadily.

Reason (R) : This was partly because of technological changes

Assertion (A): The French revolution was an influential event that marked the age of revolutions in Europe.

Reason (R): The French revolution transferred the sovereignty from the people to the monarch

14. Assertion (A): When the Spinning Jenny was introduced in the woolen industry, women who survived on hand spinning began opposing new machines.

Reason (R): The fear of unemployment made workers unfriendly to the introduction of new technology.

Assertion (A): Germany, Italy and Switzerland were divided into kingdoms, duchies and cantons whose rulers had their autonomous territories.

Reason (R): They were closely bound to each other in spite of their autonomous rule

Assertion : Artists in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries found a way out by personifying a nation.

Reason : they represented a country as if it were a person.

18.) Assertion(A): Discovery of America resulted in transformation of trade, life and abundance of wealth for Europeans.

Reason(R): The Americas had vast lands, minerals, silver and gold which enhanced European trade.

Assertion (A) : On 18 May 1848, 831 elected representatives revolted in the Frankfurt parliament.

Reason (R) : The elected representatives revolted against the issue of extending political rights to women.

20. Assertion(A): In India the rise of nationalism is associated with the anti-colonial movement.

Reason(R): The sense of being oppressed under colonialism connected many different groups together.

21.) Assertion(A): The pre-modern world became shrinked due to discovery of sea routes to Asia and Western ocean to America in the 16th century .

Reason(R): Before the sixteenth century there was no form of trade in the Indian ocean.

22.) Assertion (A): The world post second world war saw the emergence of the Soviet Union as the new world power.

Reason(R) Soviet Union had sacrificed its agricultural identity to defeat Germany and gained power while capitalist countries were struck in the Great Depression.

Assertion(A): To glorify the past of the Indians, images were taken from Hindu iconography.

Reason(R): These images were welcomed and celebrated by all the Indians.

Assertion : Like Germany, Italy too had a long history of political fragmentation.

Reason : During the middle of the nineteenth century, Italy was divided into seven States.

25. Assertion (A) : From the very beginning, the French revolutionaries introduced various measures and practices like the idea of la patrie and le citoyen.

Reason (R) : This was done to create a sense of collective identity amongst the French people.

26. Assertion (A): Gandhiji's idea of 'Satyagraha' emphasised the power of truth and the need to search for truth.

Reason(R): Gandhiji believed that a Satyagrahi could win the battle by appealing to the conscience of the oppressor.

27.) Assertion(A): India, China and Brazil have undergone slump economic transformation with China being one of the most desired destinations of foreign investment and MNCs.

Reason(R): These developing countries offered low-wages and low-costs which stimulated world trade and capital flows.

Assertion(A): Mass processions Were a common feature of the Indian national movement.

Reason(R): People protested for the benefit of their respective social groups.

Assertion(A): Gandhiji entered the Gandhi Irwin pact on 5th March 1931.

Reason(R): Gandhiji consented to participate in the 2nd Round Table Conference and the government agreed to release political prisoners.

30.) Assertion(A): India had been the greatest exporter of fine cotton to Europe but after industrialisation the inflow of Indian cotton declined.

Reason(R): British cotton manufacturers and industrialists pressured the government to protect local industries which resulted in high taxes on imports of cloth to Britain.

Assertion(A): When Simon Commission reached India it was opposed with slogans of ‘Simon Go Back’ in1928.

Reason(R) This statutory commission was in India to give suggestions about constitution system, but didn’t have a single Indian member

Assertion (A): Dyer entered the area, blocked the exit points and opened fire on the crowd, killing hundreds.

Reason (R): His object, as he declared later, was to ‘produce a moral effect’, to create in the minds of satyagrahis a feeling of terror and awe.

33.) Assertion(A): Around 50 million people emigrated from Europe to America and Australia in the 19th century.

Reason(R): Huge amount of labour was required in these places to cultivate and meet demands.

34.) Assertion(A): British Indian government built a network of irrigation canals in Punjab, India.

Reason(R): These Canal Colonies were a way to transport water to semi-desert areas and make them wheat and cotton fields for export by the British .

35.) Assertion(A): The expansion of trade was prosperous and beneficial for every part of the world during the nineteenth century.

Reason(R): Rapid growth of the world economy meant some people had to lose their basic freedoms and livelihoods due to Colonisation and consequent changes.

36.) Assertion(A): The fast spreading cattle plague or rinderpest caused havoc in Africa which was a result of European colonisation.

Reason(R): They all had a single aspiration and united meaning of Swaraj as their call of movement.

37.) Assertion(A): India played a crucial role in giving surplus profits to Britain during multilateral trade of the late nineteenth century.

Reason(R): Value of British exports to India was much higher than the value of British imports from India, which Britain gave a surplus to balance its deficits.

38. Assertion(A): The Congress and Muslim League entered into compromise in 1927 and formed an alliance.

Reason(R): In 1928 hopes of conference were removed when M.R. Jayakar of the Hindi Mahasabha strongly opposed efforts of compromise.

39. Assertion(A): The Congress under Mahatma Gandhi tried to connect different groups together into one movement .

Reasons(R): Unity didn’t come without conflicts.

40. Assertion (A): Mahatma Gandhi decided to take up the Khilafat issue.

Reason (R): He wanted to bring the Muslims into the fold of nationalist movement

