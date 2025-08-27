Schools Holiday on 27th August
EDCIL Admit Card 2025: Officer Trainees Exam Hall Ticket to Release on 2 September at edcilindia.co.in

Aug 27, 2025, 17:35 IST

Get all details about EDCIL Recruitment 2025 here

EdCIL Admit Card 2025: EdCIL India will soon release the admit card for the posts of Officer Trainee posts on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the written exam for the Officer Trainee posts on September 05, 2025 from 09.00 am to 10.30 am. Candidates who have applies successfully for these posts will have to appear in the computer based test/online examination which will be conducted in MCQs mode. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.edcilindia.co.in.

EdCIL Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the hall ticket, you will have to use your login credentials to the link at the official website. You will get here the EdCIL Admit Card 2025 download link below-

EdCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

EdCIL Admit Card 2025 Exam Pattern 

The written exam for the post of Officer trainees (OTs) will be conducted in Computer Based
Test/Online Examination (MCQs) mode on n 05thSeptember 2025. The exam will be conducted from 09:00 AM to 10:30AM in Delhi NCR.
There will be no negative marking in the exam. The scheme of the examination would be as follows :-

Topics

  • English Language
  • Logical Reasoning
  • General Aptitude
  • Current Affairs 

EdCIL Admit Card 2025 Overview

 

Conducting Body

EdCIL India 

Post Name

Officer Trainee

Exam date

September 05, 2025

Apply Online Starts on

 August 26

Shifts time

09.00 am to 10.30 am

Admit Card status

Soon

Official Website

https://www.edcilindia.co.in/

How to Download EdCIL Admit Card 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Check into the official website -edcilindia.co.in
  • Click on the link at the Latest News section on the home page.
  • Open the respective link once you find it
  • Now provide your details in the fields that asked
  • By submitting your details, the Edcil Call Letter 2025 will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the admit card and take a hard copy of it to carry it for future reference.

