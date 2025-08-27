EDCIL Admit Card 2025: Officer Trainees Exam Hall Ticket to Release on 2 September at edcilindia.co.in

EdCIL Admit Card 2025: EdCIL India will soon release the admit card for the posts of Officer Trainee posts on its official website. The organisation is set to conduct the written exam for the Officer Trainee posts on September 05, 2025 from 09.00 am to 10.30 am. Candidates who have applies successfully for these posts will have to appear in the computer based test/online examination which will be conducted in MCQs mode. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://www.edcilindia.co.in.

EdCIL Admit Card 2025 Download

