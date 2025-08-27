Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download FREE PDF With Solutions

By Akshita Jolly
Aug 27, 2025, 16:44 IST

CBSE Class 10 Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 10th Hindi A Half-yearly sample Paper is an important resource for students as it will help them to prepare effectively for the half-yearly exam. Check the full article to see.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 10th Hindi A half-yearly sample paper is made in accordance with the latest CBSE syllabus. These sample papers act as a real exam. So, you can practise from them. By solving this sample paper, students can become familiar with the question paper format, its weightage, and the types of questions being asked. Check this full article to get the sample paper for FREE along with its solutions. 

Why Are Sample Papers Important?

  • Sample papers help the students to learn how the questions are divided into different sections, like  Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), short-answer, and long-answer questions.

  • Regular practice reveals which topics are important from the examination point of view, allowing the students to prioritise their decisions and focus on areas with high weightage. 

  • Students also learn about time management by completing the sample paper on time. This practice is important for the students so that they can solve it without rushing through questions or leaving anything unanswered. 

  • Sample papers with solutions often include a marking scheme, which teaches students how to structure their answers to score maximum marks.

  • The more a student practises a sample paper, the more they can boost their confidence. 

  • Solving a full-length sample paper in a quiet, distraction-free environment with a timer helps students get used to the pressure of an actual exam. This experience makes the real exam feel a bit easier to attempt. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download FREE PDF

We are providing some of the images for the Half-yearly sample paper. To get the full PDF, students can check the link below: 



To get the rest of the sample paper, students can check the PDF below that can be downloaded for FREE.

Direct Link:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025

Now that the sample paper is available, students can quickly start looking into it and get to practise the sample paper before the actual exam. 

Other Related Links

CBSE Class 10 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution (Standard)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 PDF with Solutions – All Subjects








Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News