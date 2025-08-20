CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solutions

SECTION E

(Case Study Questions)

36. Nayan got his name registered for a sprint race. The race is scheduled for a month later than the time he registered for the race. He started practising for the race. His current run time is 51 sec for the distance to be covered in the race. He decided to gradually decrease the time by 2 seconds every day. He wants to reduce his time to 31 seconds.

i) What is a suitable AP for the above situation?

ii) If Nayan is able to achieve his target, then in how many days will he be able to achieve it?

iii) a) On which day will he be able to complete the race in 41 seconds? OR

b) What is the nth term of this AP?

37. A student drew a quadrilateral ABCD on a graph sheet (Cartesian plane). Observe the figure and answer the questions.

i) Find the length of side AB.

ii) Find the coordinates of the midpoint of the diagonal BD.

iii) a) Find the ratio in which the x-axis divides the side CD.

OR

b) Find the coordinate of the point on the x-axis equidistant from B and D.

38. In a Vidyalaya, there are three sections: A, B and C. 30 students are there in section A, in section B, there are 41 students and 29 students are in section C. A periodic test was conducted to assess the performance of students, thereafter analyse and plan the teaching learning process accordingly. The marks obtained out of 40 are given below in the table: Marks Obtained Number of Students Less than 5 Less than 10 Less than 15 Less than 20 Less than 25 Less than 30 Less than 35 Less than or equal to 40 0

i) How many students have obtained more than or equal to 35 marks?

ii) Arrange the given data in a class interval and write the lower limit of the modal class.