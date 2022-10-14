CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Chapterwise List of Deleted Topics

Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Check the Chapter wise and theme wise list of deleted topics and deleted map work from CBSE Class 10 Social Science. Get link to download the updated syllabus.

Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Social Science is one of the main subjects, along with Science and Mathematics, in CBSE Class 10. CBSE Class 10 syllabus consists of elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics and also a little from Sociology and Commerce.

CBSE updates the syllabus of all courses from time to time to stay in sync with the changing dynamics of the world. The change in the syllabus of Social Science for CBSE class 10 2022-23 is mentioned in the article for the students.

Check the deleted portions from each unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science below:

UNIT and THEME DELETED TOPIC/THEME Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 2. Forest and Wildlife: Biodiversity or Biological Diversity Flora and Fauna in India Vanishing Forests Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go? The Himalayan Yew in trouble Project Tiger Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 4. Agriculture: Impact of Globalization on Agriculture Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 6. Manufacturing Industries: Industry Market Linkage Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II 3. Democracy and Diversity: 3. Democracy and Diversity: Case Studies of Mexico Differences, similarities and divisions Politics of social divisions Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II 4. Gender, Religion and Caste: image on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II - reprinted edition 2021) Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II 5. Popular Struggles and Movements: 5. Popular Struggles and Movements: Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia Mobilization and Organization Pressure Groups and Movements Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II 8. Challenges to Democracy: 8. Challenges to Democracy: Thinking about challenges Thinking about Political Reforms Redefining democracy MAP ITEM DELETED TOPIC Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling Cotton Textile Industries: a. Mumbai b. Indore c. Surat d. Kanpur e. Coimbatore Iron and Steel Plants: a. Durgapur b. Bokaro c. Jamshedpur d. Bhilai e. Vijaynagar f. Salem

This table has been prepared on the basis of the differences in the syllabus for the academic year 2019-20 and 2022-23.

Candidates should make sure that they do not miss out on any topic from the prescribed syllabus.

To check your preparation for the exam, click on the link below:

Best of luck!

