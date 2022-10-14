CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Chapterwise List of Deleted Topics

Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Social Science is one of the main subjects, along with Science and Mathematics, in CBSE Class 10. CBSE Class 10 syllabus consists of elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics and also a little from Sociology and Commerce. 

CBSE updates the syllabus of all courses from time to time to stay in sync with the changing dynamics of the world. The change in the syllabus of Social Science for CBSE class 10 2022-23 is mentioned in the article for the students.

Check the deleted portions from each unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science below:

UNIT and THEME

DELETED TOPIC/THEME

Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 

2. Forest and Wildlife:

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity

Flora and Fauna in India

Vanishing Forests

Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?

The Himalayan Yew in trouble

Project Tiger

Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 

4. Agriculture:

Impact of Globalization on Agriculture

Unit 2: Contemporary India – II 

6. Manufacturing Industries:

Industry Market Linkage

Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry

Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

3. Democracy and Diversity:

Case Studies of Mexico

Differences, similarities and divisions

Politics of social divisions

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

4. Gender, Religion and Caste:

image on page 46, 48, 49 of

NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II

- reprinted edition 2021)

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

5. Popular Struggles and Movements:

Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia

Mobilization and Organization

Pressure Groups and Movements

Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II

8. Challenges to Democracy:

Thinking about challenges

Thinking about Political Reforms

Redefining democracy

MAP ITEM 

DELETED TOPIC

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling

Cotton Textile Industries:

a. Mumbai

b. Indore

c. Surat

d. Kanpur

e. Coimbatore

Iron and Steel Plants:

a. Durgapur

b. Bokaro

c. Jamshedpur

d. Bhilai

e. Vijaynagar

f. Salem

This table has been prepared on the basis of the differences in the syllabus for the academic year 2019-20 and 2022-23.

