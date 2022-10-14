CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Chapterwise List of Deleted Topics

Social Science Deleted syllabus 2022-23: Social Science is one of the main subjects, along with Science and Mathematics, in CBSE Class 10. CBSE Class 10 syllabus consists of elements from History, Geography, Political Science and Economics and also a little from Sociology and Commerce.
CBSE updates the syllabus of all courses from time to time to stay in sync with the changing dynamics of the world. The change in the syllabus of Social Science for CBSE class 10 2022-23 is mentioned in the article for the students.
Check the deleted portions from each unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science below:
UNIT and THEME
DELETED TOPIC/THEME
Unit 2: Contemporary India – II
2. Forest and Wildlife:
Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
Flora and Fauna in India
Vanishing Forests
Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?
The Himalayan Yew in trouble
Project Tiger
Unit 2: Contemporary India – II
4. Agriculture:
|
Impact of Globalization on Agriculture
Unit 2: Contemporary India – II
6. Manufacturing Industries:
Industry Market Linkage
Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry
Iron Steel Industry, Cement Industry
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
3. Democracy and Diversity:
|
3. Democracy and Diversity:
Case Studies of Mexico
Differences, similarities and divisions
Politics of social divisions
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
4. Gender, Religion and Caste:
image on page 46, 48, 49 of
NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics –II
- reprinted edition 2021)
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
5. Popular Struggles and Movements:
5. Popular Struggles and Movements:
Popular Struggles in Nepal and Bolivia
Mobilization and Organization
Pressure Groups and Movements
Unit 3: Democratic Politics – II
8. Challenges to Democracy:
8. Challenges to Democracy:
Thinking about challenges
Thinking about Political Reforms
Redefining democracy
MAP ITEM
DELETED TOPIC
Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries (Locating and Labelling
Cotton Textile Industries:
a. Mumbai
b. Indore
c. Surat
d. Kanpur
e. Coimbatore
Iron and Steel Plants:
a. Durgapur
b. Bokaro
c. Jamshedpur
d. Bhilai
e. Vijaynagar
f. Salem
This table has been prepared on the basis of the differences in the syllabus for the academic year 2019-20 and 2022-23.
Candidates should make sure that they do not miss out on any topic from the prescribed syllabus.
