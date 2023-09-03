Labour Day Quiz Questions and Answers

US Labour Day 2023: US Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September annually. It was founded in the 19th century to celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers. The day was first organized by the Central Labour Union on September 5, 1882. It symbolizes the end of summer and the nationwide recognition of the labour movement to get worker’s rights. Also, the day was recognised as a federal holiday in 1894.

Take this quiz below to improve your understanding of the US Labour Day

When do Americans celebrate Labour Day in the US?

a) First Monday in September

b) July 4th

c) December 25th

d) Second Sunday in May

Ans. a

Explanation: Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the first Monday in September to honour and recognize the American labour movement.

2. What serves as the primary objective of Labor Day in the United States?

a) Celebrate the end of summer

b) Honor the contributions of American workers

c) Commemorate a historic battle

d) Pay tribute to military veterans

Ans. b

Explanation: The primary objective of US Labour Day is to achieve fair treatment and equal rights.

3. Which American president authorized Labor Day as a government holiday?

a) Abraham Lincoln

b) Franklin D. Roosevelt

c) Grover Cleveland

d) Theodore Roosevelt

Ans. c

Explanation: President Grover Cleveland signed the bill into law on June 28.

4. Which leader of a labour union is frequently linked to the early labour movement and the Haymarket incident?

a) Samuel Gompers

b) Eugene V. Debs

c) Mother Jones

d) Terence Powderly

Ans. b

Explanation: Eugene Victor Debs was an American socialist, political activist, trade unionist, one of the founding members of the Industrial Workers of the World, and a five-time candidate of the Socialist Party of America for President of the United States

5. What cultural practice is frequently related to Labor Day in the US?

a) Trick-or-treating

b) Back-to-school shopping

c) Barbecues and picnics

d) Christmas carolling

Ans. c

Explanation: Labor Day has been a national holiday in the United States since 1894. To many, it may signify picnics, parades, a day off from work, or the end of summer.

6. In what year was the first Labor Day parade held in the United States?

a) 1776

b) 1865

c) 1882

d) 1920

Ans. c

Explanation: The first Labor Day parade in the United States was held in New York City on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882.

7. Which sector of the economy was crucial to the development of the labour movement and the holiday known as Labour Day?

a) Agriculture

b) Manufacturing

c) Information technology

d) Transportation

Ans. b

Explanation: Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers centred around the manufacturing sector.

8. What colour is frequently connected to Labor Day attire, which signifies the unofficial end of summer?

a) Red

b) Green

c) Blue

d) White

Ans. d

Explanation: Labor Day is commonly known as the unofficial end of summer and the end of certain ways of dressing with white as its official colour.

9. Which of the following states was the first to declare Labor Day as an official holiday?

a) New York

b) California

c) Illinois

d) Oregon

Ans.d

Explanation: New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day, on February 21, 1887.

What does "no white after Labor Day" signify in American fashion?

a) A rule against wearing white clothing after Labor Day

b) A tradition of wearing white to honour labourers

c) A prohibition on using white in home decorations

d) A rule about when to stop using white paint on houses

Ans. a



Explanation: Some historians say brighter clothing was worn by affluent groups who could afford to leave town for a warmer coast when the leaves began to change, whereas the ones who can’t don white.