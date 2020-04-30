Labour Day 2020: History, Significance and Facts

Labour Day 2020: Labour Day or May Day has different origin stories in different countries. But the common thing is that the day focuses on the achievements and contributions of workers. It spread awareness about the rights and opportunities of every Labour which they should get for their welfare and betterment.

As we know that labour is the part of society on which all economic advancement rests. Even in the mechanical era of the present time, the importance of labour is not decreased. For example industry, trade, agriculture, construction of buildings, bridges and roads etc. contribution of labour plays a crucial role. So, we can say that labour is the aggregation of all human physical and mental effort used in the creation of goods and services. It is the primary factor for production.

The theme of Labour Day 2019

The theme of Labour Day 2019 was “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement”.

Labour Day provides the Labours with their right to work for only 8 hours a day. This gives labour relief from the stress and pressure from lots of activities performed in a single day. Various Themes are provided by the Government to the people to focus on their Rights to be achieved in a better way.

Labour Day: History

On 1 May, 1886 labour unions went on a strike in the United States of America and demanded that workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day.

On 4 May during the strike the bomb blasts in Chicago's Haymarket took place. Due to which several people and police officers died and more than 100 people were injured. However, the strike did not pave any immediate effect on labourers work but it helped in establishing the eight-hour workday rule in several countries of the world.

The real statement about the event: “Reliable witnesses testified that all the pistol flashes came from the center of the street, where the police were standing, and none from the crowd. Moreover, initial newspaper reports made no mention of firing by civilians. A telegraph pole at the scene was filled with bullet holes, all coming from the direction of the police.”

In 1889 a meeting took place in Paris where it was decided to celebrate May Day on an annual basis through a proposal given by the Raymond Lavigne and said that international demonstrations are required to celebrate the anniversary of the Chicago protests.

In 1891, International's second congress officially recognized to celebrate May Day as an annual event.

In 1894, May Day Riots occurred and in the year 1904, International Socialist Conference at Amsterdam has given the following statement that all Social Democratic Party organizations and trade unions of all the countries to demonstrate energetically on First May for the legal establishment of the 8-hour day, for the class demands of the proletariat and for universal peace and declared that on 1st May it is mandatory upon the proletarian organizations of all the countries to stop work.

In different countries, May Day or Labour Day is observed on different dates. Like in the United States and Canada, Labour Day is observed in September.

In India, to celebrate Labour Day was the first initiative taken by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan wherein the Comrade Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, founder of the first trade union, arranged two meetings to celebrate the day. One meeting was held at Triplicane Beach and another at the beach opposite the Madras High Court. Singaravelar passed a resolution that the government should announce a national holiday on 1st May and marked it as a Labour Day. For the first time, a red flag was used in India.

How is Labour Day celebrated?

There is an official holiday in various countries in the world on International Labour Day or May Day or Labour Day to celebrate the accomplishment of workers. Lots of programmes and celebrations are organised on this day. Various banners and flags were also decorated by the labourers of different colours. To increase the social awareness among people various news and messages are distributed by the TV and radio channels by saying Happy Labour Day.

Therefore, Labour Day or May Day is celebrated every year across the world in various countries on 1st May to spread awareness about the rights and opportunities of every Labour which they should get for their welfare and betterment.

