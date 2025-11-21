SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category-Wise Cut off Marks PDF

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 marks serve as the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the final stage. The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 in an online mode. Candidates who took the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks as the exam was of moderate in difficulty level.
SBI Clerk cut off is determined based on various factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the number of vacancies announced, and the difficulty level of the exam. The commission will announce SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off for all states and categories after result declaration. In the meantime, you can check out the SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 to estimate your qualifying status.
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025
SBI conducted SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 at various designated exam centres spread across the country. Through this exam, a total of 6589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies will be filled. SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 will be released after the result announcement. Typically, the authorities issues cut off marks after one month from the exam date. However, this is just a speculation, the authorities have made no official announcement.
Also, check: SBI Clerk Exam Analysis
SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the SBI Clerk expected cut off for mains for all states from the table below. According to the aspirants’ feedback, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is estimated to range between 86 to 73. However, the actual cut off marks may vary from the SBI Clerk expected cutoff.
|
State/UT
|
Expected Cut-off Range
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
73.00 to 76.00
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
80.00 to 83.00
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
72.00 to 75.00
|
Assam
|
75.00 to 78.00
|
Bihar
|
77.00 to 80.00
|
Chhattisgarh
|
74.00 to 77.00
|
Delhi
|
82.50 to 85.50
|
Goa
|
72.00 to 75.00
|
Gujarat
|
75.00 to 78.00
|
Haryana
|
83.00 to 86.00
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
83.00 to 86.00
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
81.00 to 84.00
|
Jharkhand
|
76.00 to 79.00
|
Karnataka
|
76.50 to 79.50
|
Kerala
|
81.00 to 84.00
|
Ladakh
|
71.00 to 74.00
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78.50 to 81.50
|
Maharashtra
|
78.00 to 81.00
|
Manipur
|
74.00 to 77.00
|
Meghalaya
|
83.00 to 86.00
|
Mizoram
|
72.00 to 75.00
|
Nagaland
|
71.00 to 74.00
|
Odisha
|
82.00 to 85.00
|
Punjab
|
77.00 to 80.00
|
Rajasthan
|
82.00 to 85.00
|
Sikkim
|
73.00 to 76.00
|
Tamil Nadu
|
85.00 to 88.00
|
Telangana
|
79.00 to 82.00
|
Tripura
|
76.00 to 79.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
80.50 to 83.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
82.00 to 85.00
|
West Bengal
|
81.00 to 84.00
|
Lakshadweep
|
72.00 to 75.00
Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus
Factors Determining SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off
There are various factors that affect the SBI Clerk Cutoff Marks. Following is the list of factors that determine the cut off for each state and category
-
Number of vacancies released
-
Difficulty level of the examination
-
The number of candidates appeared for the exam
-
Previous year's cut off marks
SBI Clerk Mains Last Year Cut Off
Going through the SBI Clerk Previous year cut off marks will help you analyse previous year cut off trend and set a safe target score. The previous year cut off trend influences cut off marks to a larger extent along with other factors. To help you estimate SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 range, we have mentioned SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 for all states and categories in the table below.
|
SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 (Out of 200)
|
State
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Assam
|
77.5
|
70
|
68.75
|
66.25
|
60
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
70
|
70
|
-
|
-
|
60
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
90.75
|
82
|
85
|
67.25
|
60
|
Bihar
|
80.5
|
76.5
|
74.75
|
60
|
60
|
Delhi
|
87.5
|
72.5
|
76.5
|
69.5
|
64.5
|
Gujarat
|
77
|
70.5
|
70.75
|
67.25
|
60
|
Rajasthan
|
85
|
76
|
80.25
|
65
|
60
|
Maharashtra
|
82
|
76.5
|
77.5
|
73.5
|
60
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
80.5
|
73.75
|
75.5
|
63.5
|
60
|
Haryana
|
87.25
|
80
|
77.5
|
64.75
|
-
|
Chandigarh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
84
|
70
|
68
|
67
|
63.75
|
Jharkhand
|
77.25
|
70
|
71.5
|
60
|
60
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
85.5
|
76.75
|
71.5
|
68.75
|
66.5
|
Punjab
|
85.75
|
76.75
|
72.25
|
63.5
|
-
|
Meghalaya
|
74.5
|
70
|
72
|
-
|
61
|
Kerala
|
84.25
|
70
|
79.75
|
60.75
|
60
|
Manipur
|
76.5
|
70
|
76.25
|
72.25
|
64
|
Odisha
|
85.25
|
74.75
|
79.75
|
61.75
|
60
|
Karnataka
|
83
|
70
|
75.75
|
67
|
63.25
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
82.75
|
75.75
|
74
|
63
|
60
|
Uttarakhand
|
84.5
|
76.5
|
70.75
|
64.75
|
62.75
|
Tamil Nadu
|
89
|
70
|
86.25
|
74
|
64.25
|
Telangana
|
84.5
|
77.25
|
81.25
|
74
|
66.5
|
West Bengal
|
82
|
70
|
69
|
65
|
60
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation