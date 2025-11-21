SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category-Wise Cut off Marks PDF

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 marks serve as the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the final stage. The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 in an online mode. Candidates who took the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks as the exam was of moderate in difficulty level.

SBI Clerk cut off is determined based on various factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the number of vacancies announced, and the difficulty level of the exam. The commission will announce SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off for all states and categories after result declaration. In the meantime, you can check out the SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 to estimate your qualifying status.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

SBI conducted SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 at various designated exam centres spread across the country. Through this exam, a total of 6589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies will be filled. SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 will be released after the result announcement. Typically, the authorities issues cut off marks after one month from the exam date. However, this is just a speculation, the authorities have made no official announcement.