SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Category-Wise Cut off Marks PDF

Nov 21, 2025, 16:17 IST

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 will be released soon on the official website of SBI. It will be released after the result declaration. Aspirants curious to know the cut off marks can check the SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off to estimate their chances of qualifying.

SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 marks serve as the minimum scores that candidates need to achieve to proceed to the final stage. The State Bank of India conducted the SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 in an online mode. Candidates who took the exam are curious to know the expected cut off marks as the exam was of moderate in difficulty level. 

SBI Clerk cut off is determined based on various factors, including the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the number of vacancies announced, and the difficulty level of the exam. The commission will announce SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off for all states and categories after result declaration. In the meantime, you can check out the SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025 to estimate your qualifying status.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

SBI conducted SBI Clerk Mains exam on November 21 at various designated exam centres spread across the country. Through this exam, a total of 6589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) vacancies will be filled. SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 will be released after the result announcement. Typically, the authorities issues cut off marks after one month from the exam date. However, this is just a speculation, the authorities have made no official announcement. 

Also, check: SBI Clerk Exam Analysis

SBI Clerk Mains Expected Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the SBI Clerk expected cut off for mains for all states from the table below. According to the aspirants’ feedback, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is estimated to range between 86 to 73. However, the actual cut off marks may vary from the SBI Clerk expected cutoff

State/UT

Expected Cut-off Range

Andaman & Nicobar

73.00 to 76.00

Andhra Pradesh

80.00 to 83.00

Arunachal Pradesh

72.00 to 75.00

Assam

75.00 to 78.00

Bihar

77.00 to 80.00

Chhattisgarh

74.00 to 77.00

Delhi

82.50 to 85.50

Goa

72.00 to 75.00

Gujarat

75.00 to 78.00

Haryana

83.00 to 86.00

Himachal Pradesh

83.00 to 86.00

Jammu & Kashmir

81.00 to 84.00

Jharkhand

76.00 to 79.00

Karnataka

76.50 to 79.50

Kerala

81.00 to 84.00

Ladakh

71.00 to 74.00

Madhya Pradesh

78.50 to 81.50

Maharashtra

78.00 to 81.00

Manipur

74.00 to 77.00

Meghalaya

83.00 to 86.00

Mizoram

72.00 to 75.00

Nagaland

71.00 to 74.00

Odisha

82.00 to 85.00

Punjab

77.00 to 80.00

Rajasthan

82.00 to 85.00

Sikkim

73.00 to 76.00

Tamil Nadu

85.00 to 88.00

Telangana

79.00 to 82.00

Tripura

76.00 to 79.00

Uttar Pradesh

80.50 to 83.50

Uttarakhand

82.00 to 85.00

West Bengal

81.00 to 84.00

Lakshadweep

72.00 to 75.00

Also, check: SBI Clerk Syllabus 

Factors Determining SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off

There are various factors that affect the SBI Clerk Cutoff Marks. Following is the list of factors that determine the cut off for each state and category

  • Number of vacancies released

  • Difficulty level of the examination

  • The number of candidates appeared for the exam

  • Previous year's cut off marks

SBI Clerk Mains Last Year Cut Off

Going through the SBI Clerk Previous year cut off marks will help you analyse previous year cut off trend and set a safe target score. The previous year cut off trend influences cut off marks to a larger extent along with other factors. To help you estimate SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025 range, we have mentioned SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 for all states and categories in the table below.

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2024 (Out of 200)

State

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Assam

77.5

70

68.75

66.25

60

Arunachal Pradesh

70

70

-

-

60

Andhra Pradesh

90.75

82

85

67.25

60

Bihar

80.5

76.5

74.75

60

60

Delhi

87.5

72.5

76.5

69.5

64.5

Gujarat

77

70.5

70.75

67.25

60

Rajasthan

85

76

80.25

65

60

Maharashtra

82

76.5

77.5

73.5

60

Madhya Pradesh

80.5

73.75

75.5

63.5

60

Haryana

87.25

80

77.5

64.75

-

Jammu & Kashmir

84

70

68

67

63.75

Jharkhand

77.25

70

71.5

60

60

Himachal Pradesh

85.5

76.75

71.5

68.75

66.5

Punjab

85.75

76.75

72.25

63.5

-

Meghalaya

74.5

70

72

-

61

Kerala

84.25

70

79.75

60.75

60

Manipur

76.5

70

76.25

72.25

64

Odisha

85.25

74.75

79.75

61.75

60

Karnataka

83

70

75.75

67

63.25

Uttar Pradesh

82.75

75.75

74

63

60

Uttarakhand

84.5

76.5

70.75

64.75

62.75

Tamil Nadu

89

70

86.25

74

64.25

Telangana

84.5

77.25

81.25

74

66.5

West Bengal

82

70

69

65

60

