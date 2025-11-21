MAHA TET 2025 Exam BIG UPDATE: New Security Protocols Announced for Exam Centres - Check Exam Guidelines and Official Notice Here

MAHA TET 2025 Exam: Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2025 is set to be held on 23 November 2025, and in a major update, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has announced enhanced security protocols at exam centres. These measures aim to ensure exam integrity, prevent proxy candidates, and strengthen on-site verification. As per the notification, the exam will be held at 1423 centres in 37 districts of the state. Check the MAHA TET 2025 Exam Timings and Schedule MAHA TET 2025: Number of Candidates As per the notice released by the MSCE, the details of the candidates appearing for the examination are as follows: Paper Number of Applicants Paper 1 203334 Paper 2 272335 Total 475669 Download the MAHA TET Previous Year Papers Check the MAHA TET Exam Pattern

MAHA TET 2025 Security Protocols As per the notification, CCTV cameras have been installed in every classroom and area at 571 centres for Paper 1 and 852 centres for Paper 2. To prevent any kind of malpractice at the examination centres, Maharashtra State Examination Council has provided security check facilities. Details of these facilities are as follows: Frisking (HHMD): While entering the examination center, all the candidates (including the scribes of the candidates with disabilities) who are working in the examination will be frisked with the help of metal detectors. Care has been taken to ensure that the candidates do not bring electronic materials such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, etc. into the examination center. Biometric, Face Recognition and Inspection of the candidates:

At the entrance of the examination center, each candidate will be inspected with the help of a Hand Held Metal Detector (HHMD). Also, their (Biometric) biometrics will be taken. Face Recognition of each candidate will be done. Only those students who are similar to the original database of the application form will be given admission. Sometimes, if the Face Recognition information of the students does not match the original database, the center directors will verify the actual person, their ID card, the photo on the admit card and after confirming the identity, the admission of that candidate will be given. If it is found that other candidates are entering instead of the original students, immediate criminal action will be taken. CCTV Cameras: CCTV cameras will be installed in all examination halls, at the entrance of the examination center and in the office of the center director. Live access of these cameras will be taken in the office of the Education Officer and the Examination Council. Therefore, all examination halls will be monitored from the district and state levels. Since this access is Artificial Intelligence Based, this monitoring will be done very strictly. In case of any misconduct regarding CCTV, if the supervisors do not make rounds in the examination hall from time to time, if the students change their seating arrangement or if there is any unnecessary movement in connection with the examination, etc., the district level control room and the Examination Council will be informed immediately.

PHOTO VIEW: The first facility in this Photo View facility is Photo View, in which the photos and names of all the candidates of Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2025 exams conducted by the Central and State Governments in the previous years (Proxy Exam Prevention) will be verified with the candidates of this exam (Historical Analysis), and a list of candidates with one candidate and two different photos (Morphed Photo Detection) or one photo but two different names (Impersonation Prevention), as well as a list of candidates with the same If a candidate has filled multiple applications at different examination centers (Duplicate Application Prevention), the list of such candidates will be available for verification before the examination. Due to this, bogus dummy students can be identified immediately before the examination as well as during the examination.

CONNECT VIEW: In Connect View, hotline phones will be available for each examination center director, examination control room and Maharashtra State Examination Council room. Through this facility, the concerned will be contacted as per the requirement and various instructions can be issued to the center director simultaneously through this phone regularly throughout the day. A complete record of the instructions given (Broadcast) will be available. So that the examination can be conducted in a disciplined manner while maintaining transparency and credibility in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Examination. Download the MAHA TET 2025 Security Protocols Notice MAHA TET 2025 Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates Candidates appearing for the MAHA TET 2025 must remember these important guidelines for the exam day: