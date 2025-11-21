RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
By Anisha Mishra
Nov 21, 2025, 16:21 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the JEE Main 2026 registration deadline for Session 1 is November 27, 2025, with no planned extensions. The application form correction window will be active shortly after, on December 1 and 2, 2025, allowing registered candidates to edit specific details like identity information (if Aadhaar was not used) and the State Code of Eligibility. Session 1 of the exam is scheduled for January 21 to 30, 2026, followed by Session 2 in April 2026.

JEE Main Correction Window 2026: Students can Check What's Allowed and NOT Allowed in NTA Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2026 application form correction dates on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction window will be active on December 1 and 2, 2025. During this period, candidates can edit or modify certain details in their JEE Main 2026 application form. This year, the authority is allowing applicants to edit their identity details (if Aadhaar was not chosen) and the State Code of Eligibility. The last date for JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 is November 27, 2025, and this deadline will not be extended.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main for Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 21 and 30, 2026, and Session 2 is scheduled for April 2 and 9, 2026. Candidates should review the official guidelines to understand which details can be edited and which cannot during the JEE Mains form correction process.

Download: (Official PDF) Correction in Particulars of the Online Application Form of Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 Session 1

JEE Main Correction Form 2026 Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the correction dates for the JEE Main 2026 application form. The correction window for Session 1 will be open on December 1 and 2, 2025. The dates for correcting the Session 2 form, however, are yet to be announced. A table providing the session-wise NTA JEE Main 2026 correction dates will be included for easy reference.

JEE Main Correction Form 2026 Date

JEE Main Application Form Correction Date 2026

Events

Dates

Release of JEE Main 2026 application form

Session 1: October 31, 2025

Session 2: Last week of January 2026

JEE Mains 2026 application form last date

Session 1: November 27, 2025

Session 2: February 2026

JEE Main form correction 2026 release date

Session 1: December 1, 2025

Session 2: February 2026

JEE Main 2026 application form correction last date

Session 1: December 2, 2025

Session 2: February 2026

JEE Main 2026 exam date

Session 1: January 21 to 30, 2026

Session 2: April 2 to 09, 2026

What Corrections Can be Done in JEE Main 2026 Form Correction?

The JEE Main 2026 registration error correction window for both sessions will be activated on the official website. Candidates will be allowed to edit their JEE application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026. Aspirants can check the details that can be corrected below.

Details that can be corrected are as follows:

  • Name Changes (Candidate, Father, or Mother): You can change one of these names: your own name, your father's name, or your mother's name.

  • Category: You can either change your category (e.g., from General to OBC) or re-upload your category certificate. You cannot do both at the same time.

  • Sub-Category (PwD): You can either change your sub-category (Person with Disability) status or re-upload your PwD certificate. You cannot do both at the same time.

  • Exam Preferences (City and Medium): You are allowed to change the city where you want to take the exam and the medium (language) of the question paper.

  • Qualification Details (Class 10th and 12th): You can make necessary changes to the qualification details for your Class 10th and Class 12th (or equivalent) passing examinations, including the passing year.

  • Course/Paper: NTA permits candidates to add papers they wish to appear for in JEE Main (e.g., adding B.Arch or B.Planning).

  • State Code of Eligibility: You can update or correct the State Code of Eligibility you have entered.

  • Date of Birth: You can change or correct your Date of Birth.

  • Gender: You can change your gender information.

  • Signature: You are allowed to re-upload or correct your scanned signature.

  • Identity Details (Non-Aadhaar): If you used an identity proof other than Aadhaar (like a passport, ration card, or bank passbook) during registration, you can update those identity details.

Details That Cannot Be Edited During JEE Main Form Correction 2026

  • Mobile number

  • Email ID

  • Permanent or present address

  • Emergency contact details

  • Applicant's photograph

JEE Main Form Correction Fee

The JEE Main application correction fee is applicable for certain modifications. Candidates seeking specific changes are advised to note the following scenarios that require an extra charge:

Scenario

Required Action

Changing Category

Pay an extra fee if changing from a reserved group (SC, ST, Girls, PwD) to a general category (General or OBC-NCL).

Opting for Multiple Papers

Pay an extra fee for any additional papers you decide to appear for (e.g., adding B.Arch or B.Planning).

Changing Exam City Preference

Pay an additional fee if changing your preferred exam city to one outside of India (a foreign city).

The JEE Main 2026 application form correction window is a short but important chance for students. For Session 1, the window will be open on December 1 and 2, 2025. During this time, candidates must carefully check and correct any wrong information in their forms. While many important details like identity proof (if not Aadhaar-based) and the State Code of Eligibility can be fixed, key contact details like mobile number and email ID cannot be changed. Make sure to review the official list of allowed and disallowed corrections on the NTA website. Complete the changes and pay any required extra fees (if applicable) before the deadline to ensure your application is valid for the JEE Main 2026 exam.

