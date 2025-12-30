JEE Advanced 2026: Check All Important Dates, Eligibility, Registration Start and Last Date

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), which is organizing JEE Advanced 2026, has released the official schedule for the examination. This exam is essential for getting admission into undergraduate engineering and science programs at all the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Key dates for candidates to remember include the start of online registration on April 23, 2026, and the expected announcement of results by June 1, 2026.
It is important to note that only students who successfully qualify in the JEE Main 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. IIT Roorkee's announcement of the full schedule provides a clear roadmap for all aspiring candidates planning their preparation for this highly competitive entrance test.
Key Dates for JEE Advanced 2026
Prospective students must mark their calendars with the following critical deadlines:
|
Sl. No.
|
Activity
|
Day, Date and Time (IST)
|
1
|
JEE (Main) 2026 [Computer Based Tests by NTA]
|
JEE (Main) 2026 website
|
2
|
Results of JEE (Main) 2026 by NTA
|
JEE (Main) 2026 website
|
3
|
Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates
|
Monday, April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)
|
4
|
Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates
|
Thursday, April 23, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)
|
5
|
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates
|
Monday, May 04, 2026 (23:59 IST)
|
6
|
Admit Card available for downloading
|
Monday, May 11, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, May 17, 2026 (14:30 IST)
|
7
|
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates / candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing
|
Saturday, May 16, 2026
|
8
|
JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination
|
Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00 – 12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30 – 17:30 IST
|
9
|
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website
|
Thursday, May 21, 2026 (17:00 IST)
|
10
|
Online display of provisional answer keys
|
Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST)
|
11
|
Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys
|
Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (17:00 IST)
|
12
|
Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026
|
Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST)
|
13
|
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026
|
Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST)
|
14
|
Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process
|
Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST)
|
15
|
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026
|
Thursday, June 04, 2026 (09:00 IST to 12:00 IST)
|
16
|
Declaration of results of AAT 2026
|
Sunday, June 07, 2026 (17:00 IST)
The released schedule outlines a streamlined process from application to admission. Following the exam on May 17, candidate response sheets will be made available on May 21, 2026. A crucial window for feedback on the provisional answer keys will be open from May 25 (10:00 AM) to May 26 (5:00 PM), allowing candidates to raise objections.
JEE Advanced 2026: Results, Counselling, and Registration Guide
Following the official announcement from IIT Roorkee, the schedule for JEE Advanced 2026 is now public. This roadmap is essential for candidates to align their preparation and post-exam activities.
JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria
All registrations must be completed online through the official JEE Advanced portal at jeeadv.ac.in.
Core Eligibility Criteria:
To appear for the exam, candidates must satisfy the following norms set by the organizing IIT:
-
JEE Main 2026 Qualification: Candidates must be among the top performers in JEE Main (specific category-wise cut-offs apply).
-
Age Limit: Must fall within the age bracket specified in the information bulletin.
-
Number of Attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.
-
Class 12 Performance: Must meet the minimum percentage or percentile criteria in their respective board examinations.
Special Note for International Candidates Applying for JEE Advanced 2026
-
Early Registration: A separate window for Foreign National and OCI/PIO candidates will open ahead of the standard schedule.
-
Opening Date: April 6, 2026.
🔔 Official Alerts and Monitoring
Candidates are strongly advised to regularly monitor theofficial JEE Advanced 2026 website for:
-
Detailed Information Bulletins.
-
Step-by-step Application Guidelines.
-
Official updates and notifications from IIT Roorkee.
Disclaimer: The JoSAA counselling start date is tentative and subject to confirmation by the central authority.
