By Anisha Mishra
Dec 30, 2025, 12:57 IST

IIT Roorkee has released the full schedule for JEE Advanced 2026. This is the entrance exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who wish to appear for the exam can start their online registration on April 23, 2026. This is an important date for all aspiring candidates. Finally, the results for the JEE Advanced exam are expected to be announced by June 1, 2026. IIT Roorkee is the institute managing the entire process this year.

JEE Advanced 2026: Check All Important Dates, Eligibility, Registration Start and Last Date

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), which is organizing JEE Advanced 2026, has released the official schedule for the examination. This exam is essential for getting admission into undergraduate engineering and science programs at all the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Key dates for candidates to remember include the start of online registration on April 23, 2026, and the expected announcement of results by June 1, 2026.

It is important to note that only students who successfully qualify in the JEE Main 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. IIT Roorkee's announcement of the full schedule provides a clear roadmap for all aspiring candidates planning their preparation for this highly competitive entrance test.

Key Dates for JEE Advanced 2026

Prospective students must mark their calendars with the following critical deadlines:

Sl. No.

Activity

Day, Date and Time (IST)

1

JEE (Main) 2026 [Computer Based Tests by NTA]

JEE (Main) 2026 website

2

Results of JEE (Main) 2026 by NTA

JEE (Main) 2026 website

3

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates

Monday, April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)

4

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates

Thursday, April 23, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)

5

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

Monday, May 04, 2026 (23:59 IST)

6

Admit Card available for downloading

Monday, May 11, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, May 17, 2026 (14:30 IST)

7

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates / candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing

Saturday, May 16, 2026

8

JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination

Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00 – 12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30 – 17:30 IST

9

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website

Thursday, May 21, 2026 (17:00 IST)

10

Online display of provisional answer keys

Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST)

11

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys

Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (17:00 IST)

12

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026

Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST)

13

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026

Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST)

14

Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process

Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST)

15

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026

Thursday, June 04, 2026 (09:00 IST to 12:00 IST)

16

Declaration of results of AAT 2026

Sunday, June 07, 2026 (17:00 IST)

The released schedule outlines a streamlined process from application to admission. Following the exam on May 17, candidate response sheets will be made available on May 21, 2026. A crucial window for feedback on the provisional answer keys will be open from May 25 (10:00 AM) to May 26 (5:00 PM), allowing candidates to raise objections.

JEE Advanced 2026: Results, Counselling, and Registration Guide

Following the official announcement from IIT Roorkee, the schedule for JEE Advanced 2026 is now public. This roadmap is essential for candidates to align their preparation and post-exam activities.

Key Dates and Timeline

Event

Date / Timeline

Foreign National/OCI/PIO Registration

Starts April 6, 2026

Declaration of Final Results

June 1, 2026

Commencement of JoSAA Counselling

June 2, 2026 (Tentative)

JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria

All registrations must be completed online through the official JEE Advanced portal at jeeadv.ac.in.

Core Eligibility Criteria:

To appear for the exam, candidates must satisfy the following norms set by the organizing IIT:

  • JEE Main 2026 Qualification: Candidates must be among the top performers in JEE Main (specific category-wise cut-offs apply).

  • Age Limit: Must fall within the age bracket specified in the information bulletin.

  • Number of Attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

  • Class 12 Performance: Must meet the minimum percentage or percentile criteria in their respective board examinations.

Special Note for International Candidates Applying for JEE Advanced 2026

  • Early Registration: A separate window for Foreign National and OCI/PIO candidates will open ahead of the standard schedule.

  • Opening Date: April 6, 2026.

🔔 Official Alerts and Monitoring

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly monitor theofficial JEE Advanced 2026 website for:

  • Detailed Information Bulletins.

  • Step-by-step Application Guidelines.

  • Official updates and notifications from IIT Roorkee.

Disclaimer: The JoSAA counselling start date is tentative and subject to confirmation by the central authority.

As the JEE Main 2026 is apporaching, kindly refer the below link for your exam. 

