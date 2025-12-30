JEE Advanced 2026: Check All Important Dates, Eligibility, Registration Start and Last Date

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee), which is organizing JEE Advanced 2026, has released the official schedule for the examination. This exam is essential for getting admission into undergraduate engineering and science programs at all the premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Key dates for candidates to remember include the start of online registration on April 23, 2026, and the expected announcement of results by June 1, 2026. It is important to note that only students who successfully qualify in the JEE Main 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. IIT Roorkee's announcement of the full schedule provides a clear roadmap for all aspiring candidates planning their preparation for this highly competitive entrance test.

Key Dates for JEE Advanced 2026 Prospective students must mark their calendars with the following critical deadlines: Sl. No. Activity Day, Date and Time (IST) 1 JEE (Main) 2026 [Computer Based Tests by NTA] JEE (Main) 2026 website 2 Results of JEE (Main) 2026 by NTA JEE (Main) 2026 website 3 Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates Monday, April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST) 4 Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates Thursday, April 23, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Saturday, May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST) 5 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates Monday, May 04, 2026 (23:59 IST) 6 Admit Card available for downloading Monday, May 11, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Sunday, May 17, 2026 (14:30 IST) 7 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates / candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing Saturday, May 16, 2026 8 JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination Sunday, May 17, 2026 Paper 1: 09:00 – 12:00 IST Paper 2: 14:30 – 17:30 IST 9 Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website Thursday, May 21, 2026 (17:00 IST) 10 Online display of provisional answer keys Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST) 11 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (17:00 IST) 12 Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026 Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST) 13 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST) to Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST) 14 Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST) 15 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Thursday, June 04, 2026 (09:00 IST to 12:00 IST) 16 Declaration of results of AAT 2026 Sunday, June 07, 2026 (17:00 IST)

The released schedule outlines a streamlined process from application to admission. Following the exam on May 17, candidate response sheets will be made available on May 21, 2026. A crucial window for feedback on the provisional answer keys will be open from May 25 (10:00 AM) to May 26 (5:00 PM), allowing candidates to raise objections.