CBSE Class 10 Important MCQs for Half Yearly Exam 2025 - All Subjects

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 7, 2025, 20:09 IST

This article provides a curated collection of Top 50 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) across core subjects for the CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Exam 2025. Designed to align with the latest exam pattern, these questions are a vital resource for students to test their conceptual understanding and practice for the half-yearly and final board exams.

The CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Examination is a crucial milestone that helps students assess their preparation and identify areas for improvement before the final board exams. The exam pattern has evolved to include a significant number of competency-based questions, with MCQs forming a dedicated section in subjects like Maths, Science, and Social Science. This collection of 50 important MCQs per subject serves as a comprehensive practice tool, covering key concepts from the syllabus taught in the first term. By solving these questions, students can get a realistic feel for the exam format, manage their time effectively, and boost their confidence.

Access all the Class 10 Important MCQs Half Yearly Exams 2025 conveniently in one place. These subject-wise links provide direct access to PDFs of MCQs and their solutions, helping you prepare effectively for your upcoming mid-term assessments.

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Exam 2025

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Exam 2025

Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025

Why are MCQs Important for the Half Yearly Exam 2025?

  1. Alignment with Exam Pattern: According to the updated CBSE Class 10 exam pattern for 2025, a significant portion of the paper—including a dedicated 20-mark section in many subjects—consists of MCQs. Practicing these questions directly prepares students for this format.

  2. Assessment of Conceptual Understanding: Unlike rote-learning questions, MCQs test a student's fundamental grasp of a concept. A wrong option often acts as a "distractor," designed to trap students who have only memorized facts without understanding the underlying principles. Solving MCQs forces students to think critically and apply their knowledge.

  3. Time Management and Accuracy: MCQs are quick to attempt but require accuracy. Consistent practice helps students improve their speed and reduces the chances of errors. It also trains them to quickly analyze a question and select the best possible answer within a limited time, a crucial skill for the final exam.

  4. Identifying Strengths and Weaknesses: By solving these MCQs, students can quickly evaluate their preparation chapter-by-chapter. Analyzing incorrect answers helps them pinpoint specific topics or concepts that require more revision, allowing them to focus their study efforts efficiently.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution (Standard)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

CBSE Class 10 English Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution

