Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025 with Answer Key

The Class 10 Maths Half-Yearly Exam is a crucial test of a student's fundamental understanding of core concepts. Multiple-choice questions are an excellent tool for preparation because they require a strong grasp of the basics and the ability to apply concepts quickly. This set of 50 MCQs is a comprehensive practice resource that covers all the important themes from the first half of the Maths syllabus.
By attempting these questions, students can get a clear idea of their strengths and weaknesses. The quiz format helps in self-evaluation and provides a quick way to review the entire syllabus. It is highly recommended that students attempt these questions under timed conditions to simulate the pressure of an actual exam. After completing the test, they can use the provided answer key to check their performance and focus on the areas that need more attention.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Units and Weightage (2025-26)
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Number Systems
|
6
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
6
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
15
|
V
|
Trigonometry
|
12
|
VI
|
Mensuration
|
10
|
VII
|
Statistics & Probability
|
11
|
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths
-
The HCF of 96 and 404 is:
(a) 96
(b) 4
(c) 101
(d) 38784
-
The decimal expansion of the rational number 22×533 will terminate after:
(a) one decimal place
(b) two decimal places
(c) three decimal places
(d) more than three decimal places
-
The graph of a quadratic polynomial is a:
(a) straight line
(b) circle
(c) parabola
(d) hyperbola
-
If a polynomial x2−4x+1 has zeros α and β, then α+β is:
(a) 4
(b) -4
(c) 1
(d) -1
-
The pair of equations x+2y−5=0 and −3x−6y+15=0 has:
(a) a unique solution
(b) exactly two solutions
(c) infinitely many solutions
(d) no solution
-
For what value of k will the pair of linear equations 3x+4y=12 and 6x+ky=24 have infinitely many solutions?
(a) 4
(b) 6
(c) 8
(d) 10
-
The nature of the roots of the quadratic equation x2−4x+4=0 is:
(a) real and distinct
(b) real and equal
(c) not real
(d) none of these
-
If the quadratic equation kx2+4x+1=0 has equal roots, then the value of k is:
(a) 4
(b) -4
(c) 2
(d) -2
-
Which term of the AP 2,7,12,... is 47?
(a) 8th
(b) 9th
(c) 10th
(d) 11th
-
The sum of the first 10 terms of the AP 10,5,0,... is:
(a) -125
(b) -100
(c) 100
(d) 125
-
All circles are:
(a) congruent
(b) similar
(c) equal
(d) none of these
-
If in triangles ABC and DEF, ∠A=∠E and ∠B=∠F, then △ABC is similar to:
(a) △DEF
(b) △EDF
(c) △DFE
(d) △FED
-
The distance of the point (3, 4) from the origin is:
(a) 3
(b) 4
(c) 5
(d) 7
-
The midpoint of the line segment joining the points (4, 7) and (2, 3) is:
(a) (3, 5)
(b) (6, 10)
(c) (2, 4)
(d) (1, 2)
-
The value of cot64∘tan26∘ is:
(a) 0
(b) 1
(c) -1
(d) 2
-
If sinA=53, then the value of cosA is:
(a) 54
(b) 43
(c) 45
(d) 35
-
If the angle of elevation of the sun is 30°, the length of the shadow of a 15m high tower is:
(a) 15 m
(b) 15$\sqrt{3}$ m
(c) 315 m
(d) 30 m
-
The area of a sector of angle 60° of a circle with radius 6 cm is:
(a) 6π cm²
(b) 12π cm²
(c) 36π cm²
(d) 18π cm²
-
The volume of a hemisphere with radius r is:
(a) 34πr3
(b) 2πr2
(c) 32πr3
(d) πr3
-
The total surface area of a cone with radius r and slant height l is:
(a) πrl
(b) πr(r+l)
(c) 2πr(r+l)
(d) 31πr2h
-
The mean of the data 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 is:
(a) 20
(b) 25
(c) 15
(d) 30
-
The median of the data 5, 8, 2, 6, 9 is:
(a) 5
(b) 6
(c) 8
(d) 9
-
The probability of an event E is 0.7. The probability of "not E" is:
(a) 0.3
(b) 0.7
(c) 1
(d) 0
-
A bag contains 5 red balls and 3 green balls. The probability of drawing a green ball is:
(a) 85
(b) 83
(c) 31
(d) 21
-
The sum of the zeros of a quadratic polynomial is -4 and their product is 3. The polynomial is:
(a) x2−4x+3
(b) x2+4x+3
(c) x2+4x−3
(d) x2−4x−3
-
Which of the following is not a polynomial?
(a) x2+2x
(b) xx2+x
(c) x+x1
(d) 3x2
-
The product of two consecutive positive integers is 306. The quadratic equation representing the situation is:
(a) x2+x−306=0
(b) x2+x+306=0
(c) x2−x−306=0
(d) x2−x+306=0
-
The common difference of an AP is -4 and the 7th term is 4. The first term is:
(a) 20
(b) 28
(c) 32
(d) 24
-
The perimeter of two similar triangles are 25 cm and 15 cm. If one side of the first triangle is 9 cm, the corresponding side of the second triangle is:
(a) 5.4 cm
(b) 4.5 cm
(c) 6 cm
(d) 3 cm
-
The distance between the points (a, b) and (-a, -b) is:
(a) 2a2+b2
(b) a2+b2
(c) 2a
(d) 2b
-
If cosθ=53, then the value of sinθ is:
(a) 54
(b) 43
(c) 45
(d) 35
-
The value of sin60∘cos30∘+cos60∘sin30∘ is:
(a) 0
(b) 1
(c) 21
(d) 23
-
A tangent to a circle intersects it in:
(a) one point
(b) two points
(c) three points
(d) infinite points
-
The area of a circle that can be inscribed in a square of side 6 cm is:
(a) 36π cm²
(b) 18π cm²
(c) 9π cm²
(d) 12π cm²
-
The volume of a cylinder with radius r and height h is:
(a) 2πr(r+h)
(b) πr2h
(c) 31πr2h
(d) 2πrh
-
The mode of the data 5,2,3,5,6,2,5 is:
(a) 2
(b) 3
(c) 5
(d) 6
-
The probability of getting a number greater than 4 when a die is thrown is:
(a) 61
(b) 31
(c) 21
(d) 32
-
The value of x in the equation 2x2+5x−3=0 is:
(a) 21,−3
(b) −21,3
(c) 23,−1
(d) 1,−3
-
The sum of the first n terms of an AP is Sn=2n2+5n. The common difference is:
(a) 2
(b) 4
(c) 5
(d) 7
-
If the perimeter of a circle and a square are equal, then their areas are:
(a) equal
(b) area of circle > area of square
(c) area of circle < area of square
(d) none of these
-
A card is drawn from a well-shuffled deck of 52 cards. The probability of getting a queen of hearts is:
(a) 131
(b) 521
(c) 41
(d) 261
-
The HCF of two numbers is 23 and their LCM is 1449. If one of the numbers is 161, the other number is:
(a) 144
(b) 207
(c) 184
(d) 23
-
The zeros of the polynomial x2−3 are:
(a) 3,−3
(b) 3,−3
(c) 3,3
(d) 1,−3
-
The system of linear equations x−y=2 and x+y=4 has:
(a) one solution
(b) two solutions
(c) no solution
(d) infinitely many solutions
-
The sum of the roots of the quadratic equation 3x2−5x+7=0 is:
(a) 35
(b) −35
(c) 37
(d) −37
-
The 10th term of an AP whose first term is 10 and common difference is 5 is:
(a) 50
(b) 55
(c) 60
(d) 45
-
In a right-angled triangle, if the hypotenuse is 10 cm and one side is 6 cm, the other side is:
(a) 4 cm
(b) 8 cm
(c) 16 cm
(d) 12 cm
-
The area of a quadrant of a circle with radius 7 cm is:
(a) 38.5 cm²
(b) 77 cm²
(c) 154 cm²
(d) 22 cm²
-
The volume of a sphere with radius 7 cm is:
(a) 32π(7)3 cm³
(b) 34π(7)3 cm³
(c) 4π(7)2 cm²
(d) 31π(7)3 cm³
-
The value of tan(90∘−θ) is:
(a) sinθ
(b) cosθ
(c) tanθ
(d) cotθ
Top 50 MCQ Answer Key
|Question No.
|Answer
|Question No.
|Answer
|1
|(b)
|26
|(c)
|2
|(b)
|27
|(a)
|3
|(c)
|28
|(a)
|4
|(a)
|29
|(a)
|5
|(c)
|30
|(a)
|6
|(c)
|31
|(a)
|7
|(b)
|32
|(b)
|8
|(a)
|33
|(a)
|9
|(c)
|34
|(c)
|10
|(a)
|35
|(d)
|11
|(b)
|36
|(c)
|12
|(d)
|37
|(b)
|13
|(c)
|38
|(a)
|14
|(a)
|39
|(b)
|15
|(c)
|40
|(b)
|16
|(a)
|41
|(b)
|17
|(c)
|42
|(d)
|18
|(d)
|43
|(b)
|19
|(b)
|44
|(a)
|20
|(b)
|45
|(a)
|21
|(a)
|46
|(b)
|22
|(b)
|47
|(b)
|23
|(a)
|48
|(a)
|24
|(b)
|49
|(b)
|25
|(b)
|50
|(d)
