Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Half Yearly Exam 2025 with Answer Key

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-Wise MCQs

The HCF of 96 and 404 is: (a) 96 (b) 4 (c) 101 (d) 38784

The decimal expansion of the rational number 22×533 will terminate after: (a) one decimal place (b) two decimal places (c) three decimal places (d) more than three decimal places

The graph of a quadratic polynomial is a: (a) straight line (b) circle (c) parabola (d) hyperbola

If a polynomial x2−4x+1 has zeros α and β, then α+β is: (a) 4 (b) -4 (c) 1 (d) -1

The pair of equations x+2y−5=0 and −3x−6y+15=0 has: (a) a unique solution (b) exactly two solutions (c) infinitely many solutions (d) no solution

For what value of k will the pair of linear equations 3x+4y=12 and 6x+ky=24 have infinitely many solutions? (a) 4 (b) 6 (c) 8 (d) 10

The nature of the roots of the quadratic equation x2−4x+4=0 is: (a) real and distinct (b) real and equal (c) not real (d) none of these

If the quadratic equation kx2+4x+1=0 has equal roots, then the value of k is: (a) 4 (b) -4 (c) 2 (d) -2

Which term of the AP 2,7,12,... is 47? (a) 8th (b) 9th (c) 10th (d) 11th

The sum of the first 10 terms of the AP 10,5,0,... is: (a) -125 (b) -100 (c) 100 (d) 125

All circles are: (a) congruent (b) similar (c) equal (d) none of these

If in triangles ABC and DEF, ∠A=∠E and ∠B=∠F, then △ABC is similar to: (a) △DEF (b) △EDF (c) △DFE (d) △FED

The distance of the point (3, 4) from the origin is: (a) 3 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 7

The midpoint of the line segment joining the points (4, 7) and (2, 3) is: (a) (3, 5) (b) (6, 10) (c) (2, 4) (d) (1, 2)

The value of cot64∘tan26∘ is: (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) -1 (d) 2

If sinA=53, then the value of cosA is: (a) 54 (b) 43 (c) 45 (d) 35

If the angle of elevation of the sun is 30°, the length of the shadow of a 15m high tower is: (a) 15 m (b) 15$\sqrt{3}$ m (c) 315 m (d) 30 m

The area of a sector of angle 60° of a circle with radius 6 cm is: (a) 6π cm² (b) 12π cm² (c) 36π cm² (d) 18π cm²

The volume of a hemisphere with radius r is: (a) 34πr3 (b) 2πr2 (c) 32πr3 (d) πr3

The total surface area of a cone with radius r and slant height l is: (a) πrl (b) πr(r+l) (c) 2πr(r+l) (d) 31πr2h

The mean of the data 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 is: (a) 20 (b) 25 (c) 15 (d) 30

The median of the data 5, 8, 2, 6, 9 is: (a) 5 (b) 6 (c) 8 (d) 9

The probability of an event E is 0.7. The probability of "not E" is: (a) 0.3 (b) 0.7 (c) 1 (d) 0

A bag contains 5 red balls and 3 green balls. The probability of drawing a green ball is: (a) 85 (b) 83 (c) 31 (d) 21

The sum of the zeros of a quadratic polynomial is -4 and their product is 3. The polynomial is: (a) x2−4x+3 (b) x2+4x+3 (c) x2+4x−3 (d) x2−4x−3

Which of the following is not a polynomial? (a) x2+2x (b) xx2+x (c) x+x1 (d) 3x2

The product of two consecutive positive integers is 306. The quadratic equation representing the situation is: (a) x2+x−306=0 (b) x2+x+306=0 (c) x2−x−306=0 (d) x2−x+306=0

The common difference of an AP is -4 and the 7th term is 4. The first term is: (a) 20 (b) 28 (c) 32 (d) 24

The perimeter of two similar triangles are 25 cm and 15 cm. If one side of the first triangle is 9 cm, the corresponding side of the second triangle is: (a) 5.4 cm (b) 4.5 cm (c) 6 cm (d) 3 cm

The distance between the points (a, b) and (-a, -b) is: (a) 2a2+b2 (b) a2+b2 (c) 2a (d) 2b

If cosθ=53, then the value of sinθ is: (a) 54 (b) 43 (c) 45 (d) 35

The value of sin60∘cos30∘+cos60∘sin30∘ is: (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) 21 (d) 23

A tangent to a circle intersects it in: (a) one point (b) two points (c) three points (d) infinite points

The area of a circle that can be inscribed in a square of side 6 cm is: (a) 36π cm² (b) 18π cm² (c) 9π cm² (d) 12π cm²

The volume of a cylinder with radius r and height h is: (a) 2πr(r+h) (b) πr2h (c) 31πr2h (d) 2πrh

The mode of the data 5,2,3,5,6,2,5 is: (a) 2 (b) 3 (c) 5 (d) 6

The probability of getting a number greater than 4 when a die is thrown is: (a) 61 (b) 31 (c) 21 (d) 32

The value of x in the equation 2x2+5x−3=0 is: (a) 21,−3 (b) −21,3 (c) 23,−1 (d) 1,−3

The sum of the first n terms of an AP is Sn=2n2+5n. The common difference is: (a) 2 (b) 4 (c) 5 (d) 7

If the perimeter of a circle and a square are equal, then their areas are: (a) equal (b) area of circle > area of square (c) area of circle < area of square (d) none of these

A card is drawn from a well-shuffled deck of 52 cards. The probability of getting a queen of hearts is: (a) 131 (b) 521 (c) 41 (d) 261

The HCF of two numbers is 23 and their LCM is 1449. If one of the numbers is 161, the other number is: (a) 144 (b) 207 (c) 184 (d) 23

The zeros of the polynomial x2−3 are: (a) 3,−3 (b) 3,−3 (c) 3,3 (d) 1,−3

The system of linear equations x−y=2 and x+y=4 has: (a) one solution (b) two solutions (c) no solution (d) infinitely many solutions

The sum of the roots of the quadratic equation 3x2−5x+7=0 is: (a) 35 (b) −35 (c) 37 (d) −37

The 10th term of an AP whose first term is 10 and common difference is 5 is: (a) 50 (b) 55 (c) 60 (d) 45

In a right-angled triangle, if the hypotenuse is 10 cm and one side is 6 cm, the other side is: (a) 4 cm (b) 8 cm (c) 16 cm (d) 12 cm

The area of a quadrant of a circle with radius 7 cm is: (a) 38.5 cm² (b) 77 cm² (c) 154 cm² (d) 22 cm²

The volume of a sphere with radius 7 cm is: (a) 32π(7)3 cm³ (b) 34π(7)3 cm³ (c) 4π(7)2 cm² (d) 31π(7)3 cm³