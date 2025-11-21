IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Grade 2/Executive Posts

The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the results have already been released. These cut-off marks are the minimum scores candidates must secure to move to the next level. This year, with 3717 vacancies announced for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive post, the competition is expected to be tougher than before. Read the complete article below to get detailed information and check the IB ACIO 2025 cut off marks. IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The IB ACIO 2025 Exam is being conducted to recruit 3,717 candidates for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. The selection process consists of Tier 1, Tier 2, and an Interview, and the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be crucial in deciding who qualifies for the Tier 2 round.

Only candidates who score equal to or above the official cut-off will be shortlisted for the next stage. The cut-off marks are influenced by multiple factors such as the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty, the normalisation process, and category-wise competition trends. The IB ACIO Grade II/Executive Result 2025 has already been declared on 21st November 2025. IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 The IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at www.mha.gov.in. These cut-off marks help candidates understand the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage. Candidates can check the category-wise IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 below: Category Cut Off General (UR) To be announced Other Backward Class (OBC) To be announced Scheduled Caste (SC) To be announced Scheduled Tribe (ST) To be announced Economically Weaker Section (EWS) To be announced

How to Check IB ACIO Cut Off 2025? Candidates who appeared for the IB ACIO Exam 2025 can view the official cut-off marks on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website once they are released. Follow the steps below to check the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: Visit the official Ministry of Home Affairs website: www.mha.gov.in On the homepage, navigate to the “What’s New” or “Recruitment” section. Find and click on the link for IB ACIO Result & Cut Off 2025. The cut-off PDF will open on the screen. Check the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks mentioned in the document. Download the PDF and verify the cut-off for category (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc.). Save a copy of the document for future reference. Factors Affecting IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 Several factors influence the final IB ACIO Cut Off 2025. These elements together determine the minimum qualifying marks required to move to the next round. The following are major factors:

Total Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of the Exam

Number of Candidates Appearing

Previous Year Cut-Off Trends

Normalisation Process (If Applicable) IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off The IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off serves as an important guideline for candidates preparing for the 2025 exam. It helps understand the minimum qualifying marks and estimate the expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025. Candidates can check the cut-off scores from 2017 and 2015 to get a clearer picture of past trends below. IB ACIO 2017 Tier 1 Cut Off The table below shows the IB ACIO 2017 Tier 1 Cut Off, which helps candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify the first stage of the exam that year. Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 65 OBC 60 SC 50 ST 50 IB ACIO 2017 Tier 2 Cut Off