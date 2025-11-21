RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Cut Off 2025: Check Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF Grade 2/Executive Posts

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 21, 2025

The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs after the declaration of results. These cut-off scores decide who qualifies for Tier 2 and depend on factors like vacancies, exam difficulty, normalisation, and past trends. Candidates can also review previous year cut-offs from 2017 and 2015 to estimate their chances for the next stage.

IB ACIO Cut Off 2025

The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the results have already been released. These cut-off marks are the minimum scores candidates must secure to move to the next level. 

This year, with 3717 vacancies announced for the IB ACIO Grade II/Executive post, the competition is expected to be tougher than before. Read the complete article below to get detailed information and check the IB ACIO 2025 cut off marks.

IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be released soon by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The IB ACIO 2025 Exam is being conducted to recruit 3,717 candidates for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive. The selection process consists of Tier 1, Tier 2, and an Interview, and the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be crucial in deciding who qualifies for the Tier 2 round.

Only candidates who score equal to or above the official cut-off will be shortlisted for the next stage. The cut-off marks are influenced by multiple factors such as the total number of vacancies, exam difficulty, the normalisation process, and category-wise competition trends.

The IB ACIO Grade II/Executive Result 2025 has already been declared on 21st November 2025.

IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 will be released category-wise on the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at www.mha.gov.in. These cut-off marks help candidates understand the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage. Candidates can check the category-wise IB ACIO Tier 1 Cut Off 2025 below:

Category

Cut Off

General (UR)

To be announced

Other Backward Class (OBC)

To be announced

Scheduled Caste (SC)

To be announced

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

To be announced

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

To be announced

How to Check IB ACIO Cut Off 2025?

Candidates who appeared for the IB ACIO Exam 2025 can view the official cut-off marks on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website once they are released. Follow the steps below to check the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025:

  1. Visit the official Ministry of Home Affairs website: www.mha.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, navigate to the “What’s New” or “Recruitment” section.

  3. Find and click on the link for IB ACIO Result & Cut Off 2025.

  4. The cut-off PDF will open on the screen.

  5. Check the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks mentioned in the document.

  6. Download the PDF and verify the cut-off for category (UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc.).

  7. Save a copy of the document for future reference.

Factors Affecting IB ACIO Cut Off 2025

Several factors influence the final IB ACIO Cut Off 2025. These elements together determine the minimum qualifying marks required to move to the next round. The following are major factors:

  • Total Number of Vacancies

  • Difficulty Level of the Exam

  • Number of Candidates Appearing

  • Previous Year Cut-Off Trends

  • Normalisation Process (If Applicable)

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-Off

The IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off serves as an important guideline for candidates preparing for the 2025 exam. It helps understand the minimum qualifying marks and estimate the expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025. Candidates can check the cut-off scores from 2017 and 2015 to get a clearer picture of past trends below.

IB ACIO 2017 Tier 1 Cut Off

The table below shows the IB ACIO 2017 Tier 1 Cut Off, which helps candidates understand the minimum marks required to qualify the first stage of the exam that year.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

65

OBC

60

SC

50

ST

50

IB ACIO 2017 Tier 2 Cut Off

Here is the IB ACIO 2017 Tier 2 Cut Off, showing the score needed to clear the descriptive paper and move further in the selection process.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 50)

UR

30

OBC

25

SC

20

ST

20

IB ACIO 2015 Tier 1 Cut Off

The following table displays the IB ACIO 2015 Tier 1 Cut Off, giving a clear idea of the qualifying marks for the written exam conducted that year.

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

75

OBC

70

SC

65

ST

65

