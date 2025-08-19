AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check August 24 & 25 Exam City Details Here

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS Competitive Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and August 26, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into the account with registration number and password.
The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 helps candidates to check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation accordingly. AIIMS assigned the examination city as per the preferences filled by candidates.
The AIIMS CRE examination 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities on August 25 and 26, 2025. AIIMS assigned the examination city as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. AIIMS will separately release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Click on the link below to download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025.
AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: Overview
AIIMS will conduct the common recruitment exam 2025 on August 25 and August 26, 2025. AIIMS has activated the link to download the link to download the city from official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
Aspect
Details
Organisation
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Exam Name
AIIMS CRE 2025
Total Vacancies
3000+
Exam Dates
August 25 and 26, 2025
Selection Process
Computer Based Test
Skill Test
Document Verification
Official Website
aiimsexams.ac.in
How to Download AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip 2025?
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form and now check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password, Check the steps below to download the AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip 2025
- Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
- Now click on the “Common Recruitment Examination” button
- Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
- AIIMS CRE 2205 City Slip will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference.
