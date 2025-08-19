NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check August 24 & 25 Exam City Details Here

The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 is released for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025. The city slip contains the details, such as exam city and exam date. Direct Link to download the AIIMS City Slip is provided below.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 19, 2025, 14:07 IST
AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025
AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS Competitive Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and August 26, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into the account with registration number and password.
The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 helps candidates to check their city of examination and plan their travel and accommodation accordingly. AIIMS assigned the examination city as per the preferences filled by candidates.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: Active Link

The AIIMS CRE examination 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities on August 25 and 26, 2025. AIIMS assigned the examination city as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. AIIMS will separately release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Click on the link below to download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025

Check Here

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: Overview

AIIMS will conduct the common recruitment exam 2025 on August 25 and August 26, 2025. AIIMS has activated the link to download the link to download the city from official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organisation

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Exam Name

AIIMS CRE 2025

Total Vacancies

3000+

Exam Dates

August 25 and 26, 2025

Selection Process

Computer Based Test

Skill Test

Document Verification

Official Website

aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Download AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip 2025?

Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form and now check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password, Check the steps below to download the AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip 2025

  • Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment button
  • Now click on the “Common Recruitment Examination” button
  • Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
  • AIIMS CRE 2205 City Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News