AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Released at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check August 24 & 25 Exam City Details Here

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS Competitive Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and August 26, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can check their city of examination by logging into the account with registration number and password.

The AIIMS CRE examination 2025 will be conducted across multiple cities on August 25 and 26, 2025. AIIMS assigned the examination city as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 contains the details of the examination city and is not valid for the examination. AIIMS will separately release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2/3 days before the examination. Click on the link below to download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025.