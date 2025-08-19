APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 111 Posts- Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science, Geography and others. All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode at appsc.gov.in. APPSC Post Graduate Teacher Online Applications to be closed on September 08, 2025.

Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed pdf for Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 is available on the official website with all the crucial details. You can download the APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-