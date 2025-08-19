APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 111 Posts- Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 PDF: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online application for  Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025. A total of 111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science and others. Check notification link, pdf, salary and others. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 19, 2025, 16:11 IST
Get all details about APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 here

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science, Geography and others. All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode at appsc.gov.in. APPSC Post Graduate Teacher Online Applications to be closed on September 08, 2025.
Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

The detailed pdf for Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 is available on the official website with all the crucial details. You can download the APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 PDF directly through the link given below-

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025  Download PDF

 APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Vacancy 

A total of  111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science, Geography and others.Check the subject wise posts and vacancies given below-

Disciplines  Number of Posts 
PGT - English 13
PGT - Hindi 09
PGT - History 17
PGT - Political Science 16
PGT - Geography 14
PGT - Economics 10
PGT - Mathematics 09
PGT - Physics 08
PGT - Chemistry 06
PGT - Biology 05
PGT - Commerce 01
PGT-Agriculture  02
PGT-Horticulture 01

 

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed.
Candidates who have appeared or are appearing in the final year/semester examination of the Master Degrees are also eligible to apply.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification.

How to apply for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025?

Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in on or before 08, September 2025. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Detailed instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the above-mentioned website.

