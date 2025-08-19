APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification out at appsc.gov.in for 111 Posts- Check Apply Online, Selection Process and More

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has launched the recruitment drive for Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science, Geography and others. All interested candidates can submit applications through online mode at appsc.gov.in. APPSC Post Graduate Teacher Online Applications to be closed on September 08, 2025.
Candidates are advised to check all the details regarding the Post Graduate Teacher Examination-2025 including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others given below.
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
A total of 111 PGT posts are to be filled in different disciplines including English, Hindi, - History, Political Science, Geography and others.Check the subject wise posts and vacancies given below-
|Disciplines
|Number of Posts
|PGT - English
|13
|PGT - Hindi
|09
|PGT - History
|17
|PGT - Political Science
|16
|PGT - Geography
|14
|PGT - Economics
|10
|PGT - Mathematics
|09
|PGT - Physics
|08
|PGT - Chemistry
|06
|PGT - Biology
|05
|PGT - Commerce
|01
|PGT-Agriculture
|02
|PGT-Horticulture
|01
APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification
Candidates should have 2nd Class Master Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with B.Ed.
Candidates who have appeared or are appearing in the final year/semester examination of the Master Degrees are also eligible to apply.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification.
How to apply for APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025?
Candidates are required to apply online using the website www.appsc.gov.in on or before 08, September 2025. Before applying online, the candidate must mandatory carry out ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) on the Commission's website. Detailed instructions for One Time Registration (OTR) and Online Application are available on the above-mentioned website.
