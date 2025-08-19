CBSE Class 9 Maths Assertion-Reason Questions for 2025-26: Download PDF For FREE

CBSE Class 9 Maths Assertion-Reason Questions for 2025-26: To excel in Assertion-Reasoning questions for class 9, students need to have a strong foundation in all the chapters. The key to solving is to understand the underlying theories, but regular practice can help the students excel in it. In this article, we have provided top 20 Assertion-Reasoning MCQs from each chapter. Students can check them to practise for the last-minute exam revision. CBSE Class 9 Maths Assertion-Reason Questions for 2025-26: Top 20 Assertion and Reasoning Questions (Class 9 Mathematics, CBSE 2025–26) Students can check Top 20 MCQ's for the half yearly exam below. We will keep adding more MCQ's: 1. Number Systems Q1.

Assertion (A): Every rational number is a real number.

Reason (R): The collection of real numbers consists of both rational and irrational numbers.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q2.

Assertion (A): √2 is an irrational number.

Reason (R): An irrational number cannot be expressed as a terminating or repeating decimal.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. 2. Polynomials Q3.

Assertion (A): A polynomial of degree 3 is called a cubic polynomial.

Reason (R): The highest power of the variable in a cubic polynomial is 2.

Answer: A is true but R is false. Q4.

Assertion (A): If α and β are the zeroes of a quadratic polynomial ax² + bx + c, then α + β = -b/a.

Reason (R): The sum of zeroes of a quadratic polynomial is always equal to the coefficient of x.

Answer: A is true but R is false. 3. Coordinate Geometry Q5.

Assertion (A): The coordinates of the origin are (0, 0).

Reason (R): The point of intersection of the x-axis and y-axis is called the origin.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

Assertion (A): The x-coordinate of any point on the y-axis is zero.

Reason (R): On the y-axis, points are equidistant from the x-axis.

Answer: A is true but R is false. 4. Linear Equations in Two Variables Q7.

Assertion (A): Every solution of a linear equation in two variables corresponds to a point on the line represented by the equation.

Reason (R): A linear equation in two variables has infinitely many solutions.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. Q8.

Assertion (A): The graph of x + y = 5 is a line parallel to the x-axis.

Reason (R): The general form of a straight line is ax + by + c = 0.

Answer: A is false but R is true. 5. Geometry (Triangles & Circles) Q9.

Assertion (A): In a right triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.

Reason (R): This is the statement of the Pythagoras theorem.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q10.

Assertion (A): The diagonals of a rhombus bisect each other at right angles.

Reason (R): A rhombus is a quadrilateral in which opposite sides are parallel and all sides are equal.

Answer: Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. Q11.

Assertion (A): The angle in a semicircle is a right angle.

Reason (R): The measure of an angle subtended by a semicircle at the centre is 90°.

Answer: A is true, but R is false. 6. Heron’s Formula Q12.

Assertion (A): Heron’s formula can be used to find the area of a triangle when its three sides are known.

Reason (R): Heron’s formula requires the measurement of the altitude of the triangle.

Answer: A is true, but R is false. 7. Surface Areas and Volumes Q13.

Assertion (A): The volume of a cuboid is given by l × b × h.

Reason (R): The volume of any 3D solid is the product of its area of base and height.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.

Q14.

Assertion (A): The volume of a cone is one-third the volume of a cylinder with the same base and height.

Reason (R): The cone occupies less space than the cylinder due to its curved shape.

Answer: A is true but R is false. 8. Statistics & Probability Q15.

Assertion (A): The mean of the data is always one of the observations.

Reason (R): The Mean is obtained by dividing the sum of observations by the number of observations.

Answer: A is false, but R is true. Q16.

Assertion (A): Median divides the data into two equal parts.

Reason (R): Median is the middle value when data is arranged in ascending or descending order.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. Q17.

Assertion (A): The probability of getting a head in a single toss of a coin is ½.

Reason (R): The coin has two equally likely outcomes – Head and Tail.

Answer: Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A.