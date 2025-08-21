What is Achar called in English?

Achar in English: Achar in English is known as Pickle. It is a preserved food made by marinating fruits or vegetables with oil, salt, and aromatic spices. Unlike Western pickles that are usually made in vinegar and brine, Indian achar is richer in flavour, often spicy, tangy, or even sweet depending on the recipe. It is not just a side dish but an essential part of traditional Indian meals, adding a burst of flavour that elevates even the simplest foods like rice or parathas. Different Types of Achar (Pickles) There are countless varieties of achar in India, each prepared with its own regional touch. Some of the most popular include Mango Pickle, Lemon Pickle, Mixed Vegetable Pickle, Green Chili Pickle, and Garlic Pickle. These pickles vary in taste from fiery hot to mildly tangy and are loved by every household.

Why is Achar Famous in India? Achar holds a special place in Indian cuisine and culture. Every state and region have their unique recipe, often passed down for generations as a family secret. The preparation itself is a cultural tradition, with pickles being made in large batches and stored in jars for the entire year. Achar accompanies almost every meal in India, from breakfast parathas to festive thalis. Its long shelf life and ability to stay fresh without refrigeration also make it a practical and loved food item. Health Benefits of Achar (Pickles) Beyond taste, achar has some surprising health benefits. Naturally fermented pickles contain probiotics that help with digestion and improve gut health. Since they are made with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables like mango, lemon, garlic, and chilli, they also provide essential vitamins and minerals. The strong flavours stimulate appetite and aid in balancing heavy meals. However, because of their salt and oil content, achar should be enjoyed in moderation for the best benefits.