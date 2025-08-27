When we talk about cities, we often picture tall skyscrapers, busy roads, and modern lifestyles. However, long before when the modern infrastructure didn't exist, there were many ancient towns that slowly became centres of trade, politics and culture. These cities are known to be living museums and their streets represent thousands of generations and their walls carry the makrs of empires and various conquests and how much the humanity has evolved. The oldest cities in the world are not just archaeological sites or ruins as they are places where people still live, work, and carry on traditions that stretch back thousands of years. Each of these cities have a story to tell about survival. The oldest cities in the world have given us writing systems, religious traditions, various philosophies and cultural practices that still continue to shape our world.

Which are the Oldest Cities in the World? Here’s a detailed look at the 10 oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, complete with their founding periods, populations, and unique legacies. Rank City (Country/Region) Year Founded / First Inhabited Total Area 1 Jericho, West Bank c.9600 – 9000 BCE 22.665 sq mi (58.7 km²) 2 Byblos, Lebanon c.8800 – 7000 BCE 2 sq mi (5 km²) 3 Plovdiv, Bulgaria c.6000 – 5000 BCE 39.37 sq mi (101.98 km²) 4 Aleppo, Syria c.5000 BCE 70 sq mi (190 km²) 5 Argos, Greece c.5000 BCE 53.34 sq mi (138.1 km²) 6 Jerusalem c.4500 – 3500 BCE 48.32 sq mi (125.15 km²) 7 Susa (Shush), Iran c.4200 BCE Not specified 8 Athens, Greece c.4000 BCE 1,130.7 sq mi (2,928.7 km²) 9 Luxor, Egypt (Thebes) c.3200 BCE 161 sq mi (416 km²) 10 Damascus, Syria c.3000 – 2000 BCE 41 sq mi (77 km²)

1. Jericho, West Bank Year Founded: c.9600 – 9000 BCE

Total Area: 22.665 sq mi (58.7 km²) Jericho is widely regarded as the oldest city in the world. There are various archaeological evidences that suggests people have been living here since 9600 BCE. This makes it one of the first urban settlements. The most famous discovery is the Wall of Jericho which is believed to be established around 8000 BCE and is known as the oldest city wall in the world. The Bible also mentions about Jericho and it has been ruled by different civilizations for centuries. Despite wars and conflicts, the city is still home to thousands of people today. 2. Byblos, Lebanon Year Founded: c.8800 – 7000 BCE

Total Area: 2 sq mi (5 km²) Byblos is known as modern-day Jbeil has been inhabited since the Neolithic period. This city was a major trading port for ancient Egypt and it supplied cedar wood and various other goods. Byblos is known as the birthplace of the Phoenician alphabet which is considered the root of many modern alphabets.

The city is filled with archaeological treasures such as temples, Roman remains, and medieval walls and in the year 1984, UNESCO declared Byblos a World Heritage Site. 3. Plovdiv, Bulgaria Year Founded: c.6000 – 5000 BCE

Total Area: 39.37 sq mi (101.98 km²) Plovdiv is often called Europe’s oldest city. The city has seen Thracians, Macedonians, Romans and Ottomans leave their mark. The city was once quite flourished under Philip 11 of Macedon as Philippopolis. Today, Plovdiv is quite a modern city but this place has over 200 archaeological sites which includes ancient theaters, Roman aqueducts, and Ottoman mosques. 4. Aleppo, Syria Year Founded: c.5000 BCE

Total Area: 70 sq mi (190 km²) Aleppo has been known as a crossroad of civilizations for thousands of years. The location of this city served as a major trading hub between the Mediterranean and Mesopotamia. The Ebla tablets date back to 3000 BCE and are the first written mentions of Aleppo.