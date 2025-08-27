SKBU Result 2025 OUT at skbu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

Schools Holiday on 27th August
SKBU Result 2025 OUT: Sidho Kanho Birsha University (SKBU) declared the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- skbu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the SKBU result.

SKBU Result 2025: Sidho Kanho Birsha University (SKBU) has recently declared the 4th semester results for various UG courses like BCom, BA, BSc, LLB, BEd, and other exams. Sidho Kanho Birsha University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- skbu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the skbu.ac.in result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Sidho Kanho Birsha University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Sidho Kanho Birsha University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their skbu.ac.in results on the official website of the University- skbu.ac.in.

Sidho Kanho Birsha University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check SKBU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the skbu.ac.in results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - skbu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the ‘Exam’ segment.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: The Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to skbu.ac.in Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Sidho Kanho Birsha University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

UG Semester-IV (NEP) Examination-2025

Click here

UG Semester-VI (CBCS) Examination-2025

Click here

PG Semester-IV Examination-2025

Click here

UG Semester- II & IV (CBCS) Examination-2025

Click here

Highlights of Sidho Kanho Birsha University

Sidho Kanho Birsha University (SKBU) is located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. It was established in the year 2010 by an Act of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The university is named for three rebels who put up resistance against British rule: Sidhu Murmu, Kanhu Murmu, and Birsa Munda. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Sidho Kanho Birsha University Highlights

University Name

Sidho Kanho Birsha University 

Established

2010

Location

Purulia West Bengal

SKBU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

