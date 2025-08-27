Schools Holiday on 27th August

Professor N.Venkateshwarlu, New Dean of the Faculty of Law of Osmania University

Professor N.Venkateshwarlu has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Osmania University. Know more about the awards he received, the duration he will serve as the Dean, and his extensive and impressive work experience.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Aug 27, 2025, 17:12 IST
Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has been appointed as the Dean, Faculty of Law, Department of Law, University College of Law, Osmania University.  The announcement of Professor N. Venkateshwarlu was made by the Vice-Chancellor in anticipation of the Executive Council’s approval. Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Department of Law, University College of Law, Osmania University, for a period of two years.

Professor N.Venkateshwarlu will succeed Professor B. Vijayalaxmi as the Dean of the Faculty of Law of Osmania University. He has also served as the former Joint Secretary in the Legal Bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi. Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has also worked as an examiner for various professional and public institutions, such as:-

  • ICSI
  • ICAI
  • Andhra University
  • Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Law University

Professor N.Venkateshwarlu, in the commendable span of his career, has supervised 19 PhD. theses, over 350+ dissertations, and guided nearly 250 PG Diploma dissertations, comprising streams like Law of Insurance and Taxation and IPR, Cyber Laws. 

Awards of Professor N. Venkateshwarlu

Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has made outstanding contributions to education and research, earning acclaim for his academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to knowledge growth. He has received numerous important medals and accolades in recognition of his significant contributions to both teaching and research throughout the years.

His accomplishments not only demonstrate his personal dedication to creativity and study, but they also serve as an example to students, researchers, and academics around the country. Below is the list of the awards received by Professor N. Venkateshwarlu:-

Awards:-

Here is the list of the awards received by Professor N.Venkateshwarlu, now Dean of the Faculty of Law, Osmania University:-

  • He has been nominated for the National Teacher’s Award by Osmania University.

  • He has also received the Telangana Sri Seva Award.

  • He is also a UGC-Research Awardee (2014-16), which was successfully completed in 2018.

  • He is also a UGC-Research Awardee on “Laws Relating to Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) in India study.”

