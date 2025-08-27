Professor N.Venkateshwarlu, New Dean of the Faculty of Law of Osmania University

Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has been appointed as the Dean, Faculty of Law, Department of Law, University College of Law, Osmania University. The announcement of Professor N. Venkateshwarlu was made by the Vice-Chancellor in anticipation of the Executive Council’s approval. Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has been appointed as the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Department of Law, University College of Law, Osmania University, for a period of two years.

Professor N.Venkateshwarlu will succeed Professor B. Vijayalaxmi as the Dean of the Faculty of Law of Osmania University. He has also served as the former Joint Secretary in the Legal Bureau of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in New Delhi. Professor N. Venkateshwarlu has also worked as an examiner for various professional and public institutions, such as:-