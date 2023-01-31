CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Assertion Reasoning Questions (Solved)

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Assertion Reasoning Questions: Get all important assertion and reasoning questions from CBSE Class 10 Social Science Unit 4 Democratic Politics II. The answers to the given assertion reason questions are given towards the end. You can download the PDF with the answers.

CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Questions: In this article, we will go through 25 Important assertion reasoning questions from the third unit of CBSE Class 10 Social Science curriculum Democratic Politics -II. The correct answers have also been given. These Important assertion reasoning questions and their correct answers will help you score good marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Social Science board examination. We have provided the answers towards the end. This is to make sure that the students also check how prepared they are for the examination.

Why should you solve these CBSE Class 10 Political Science Important Assertion Reasoning Questions?

There are four units in CBSE Class 10 Social Science syllabus. These four units cover History, Geography and Political Science respectively. The four units are further subdivided into multiple chapters as well.

Candidates can check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus to check the complete curriculum.

So, to cover the vast syllabus and score good marks in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science board examination, these 25 Important assertion reasoning questions will help.

ASSERTION REASONING QUESTIONS

DIRECTION: Mark the option which is most suitable :

(a) If both assertion and reason are true and reason is the correct explanation of assertion.

(b) If both assertion and reason are true but reason is not the correct explanation of assertion.

(c) If the assertion is true but the reason is false.

(d) If both assertion and reason are false.

1.Assertion : Tyranny of majority is highly desirable.

Reason : It helps in making the political order more stable.

2.Assertion : Belgium and Spain has ‘holding together’ federation.

Reason : A big country divides power between constituent states and the national government.

3.Assertion : Democracies are based on political equality.

Reason : All individuals have equal weight in electing representatives.

4.Assertion: Men and women should be given equal rights.

Reason: Men are superior to women physically and emotionally.

Assertion: It is mandatory for every candidate who contests election to file an AFFIDAVIT .

Reason: The Supreme Court passed an order to reduce the influence of money and criminals.

6.Assertion : Power Sharing is good.

Reason : It leads to ethical tension.

7.Assertion: Communalism is based on the idea that religion is the principal basis of social community.

Reason: Caste should be kept away from politics.

8.Assertion: India has evolved a multiparty system.

Reason: It is because the social and geographical diversity in such a large country is not easily absorbed by two or even three parties

9.Assertion : Democracy transforms people from the status of a subject into that of a citizen.

Reason : Most individuals believe that their vote makes a difference to the way the governments run and to their own self-interest

10.Assertion : Coalition government is formed during the dearth of coal in the country.

Reason : It helps in overcoming the coal crisis.

11.Assertion : Community government in Belgium is elected by one language community.

Reason : Community government helped in resolving conflict between different linguistic groups.

12.Assertion: India is a secular state.

Reason: Constitution gives freedom to everyone to profess, practice and propagate any religion without prejudices or any discrimination.

13.Assertion: In a democracy, political parties are a must.

Reason: There will be no election Without political parties.

14.Assertion : Dictatorship is better form of Government as compared to Democracy

Reason : Dictatorships have a slightly higher rate of economic growth.

15.Assertion :Power sharing is good for democracy.

Reason :It leads to ethical tension

16.Assertion : Third-tier of government is local government.

Reason : It made democracy weak.

17.Assertion : In a democracy, everyone has a voice in the shaping of public policies.

Reason : India has a federal system.

18.Assertion : It is very simple to make the changes in the basic structure of the constitution.

Reason : Both the houses have power to amend the constitution independently.

19.Assertion : Non-democratic regimes often turn a blind eye to or suppress internal social differences.

Reason : They accommodate various social divisions.

20.Assertion: India has a parliamentary system of government.

Reason: Indian parliament is bicameral.

21.Assertion: Women face discrimination and disadvantage in India in many ways.

Reason: India is a patriarchal society.

22.Assertion : Hindi is identified as the only official language of India.

Reason : It helped in creating supremacy of Hindi speaking people over others.

24.Assertion : In Belgium, the leaders realized that the unity of the country is possible by respecting the feelings and interests of different countries.

Reason : Belgium favoured Dutch speaking community.

25.Assertion : India is a federation.

Reason : Power resides with the central authority.