CBSE Class 10 Social Science Case Study Questions 2023: Important for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Case Study Questions: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper which will be held on March 15, 2023, will have a section comprising, entirely, of questions based on case studies. Section E of the paper will have 3 case based questions (question no. 34 to 36) with each carrying 4 marks. In such questions, students will be given a passage discussing a specific global issue or an incident. Each passage or paragraph will be followed by a set of questions. These questions will have to be answered on a student’s understanding of the passage.

In this article, we have provided some important case study based questions for Class 10 Social Science which are going to be very helpful in your last minute preparations for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023. Practise with all questions and answers given below to get prepared for the exam and secure full marks the particular section (of case based questions) of the paper.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Case Based Questions 2023

1. Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:

The biological loss is strongly correlated with the loss of cultural diversity. Such losses have increasingly marginalized and impoverished many indigenous and other forest-dependent communities, who directly depend on various components of the forest and wildlife for food,

drink, medicine, culture, spirituality, etc. Within the poor, women are affected more than men. In many societies, women bear the major responsibility of collection of fuel, fodder, water and other basic subsistence needs. As these resources are depleted, the drudgery of

women increases and sometimes they have to walk for more than 10 km to collect these resources. This causes serious health problems for women and negligence of home and children because of the increased hours of work, which often has serious social implications.

The indirect impact of degradation such as severe drought or deforestation-induced floods, etc. also hits the poor the hardest.

(i)Mention the importance of forests in our life. (1)

(ii) How does biological loss of forest and wildlife correlate with the loss of cultural diversity? (2)

Answer:

(i)Importance of forests in our life:

Forests provide us with wood, food, medicines, honey, etc.

Forests are a habitat for a number of animals.

Forests help to maintain ecological balance and food chain, rain, oxygen, etc.

(ii)Loss of cultural diversity: Many indigenous communities depend on forests for various components of forest and wildlife will be increasingly marginalized and impoverished

Women have to walk long distance to collect basic necessities, increased hours of work,this causes health problems.

Natural calamities like severe drought and deforestation induced floods will increase.

If forests are destroyed poor people will be deprived of the basic necessities.

2.Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:

Irrigation has also changed the cropping pattern of many regions with farmers shifting to water intensive and commercial crops. This has great ecological consequences like Stalinization of soil.

At the same time, it has transformed the social landscape for e.g.; increasing the social gap between the richer land owners and landless poor. As a result, we can see, the dams did create conflicts between people wanting different uses and benefits from the same water resources. In Gujarat, the Sabarmati basin farmers were agitated and almost caused a riot over the higher priority given to water supply in Urban areas, particularly during droughts. Inter-state water disputes were also becoming common with regard to sharing the costs and benefits of multi-purpose projects.

(i) How did cropping pattern change by irrigation?

(ii) Analyse the statement “Dams created conflict between people.”

(iii) What are the consequences of irrigation on Soil and social landscape

Answer:

(i) Many farmers because of increased availability of water have switched over to the cultivation

of water intensive commercial crops such as Jute/Cotton and Tea, rather than food grains such as

Bajra, Wheat and Ragi.

(ii) Dams cause mostly internal disputes for the sharing and non-sharing of water benefits to each

other. Displacement of local people of the area.

(iii) Water logging and salinisation of soil is common problem associated with irrigation.

3.Read the source given below and answer the questions that follow:

Industrial locations are complex in nature. These are influenced by availability of raw material, labour, capital, power and market, etc. It is rarely possible to find all these factors available at one place. Consequently, manufacturing activity tends to locate at the most appropriate place where all the factors of industrial location are either available or can be arranged at lower cost. After an industrial activity starts, urbanisation follows. Sometimes, industries are located in or near the cities. Thus, industrialisation and urbanisation go hand in hand. Cities provide markets and also provide services such as banking, insurance, transport, labour, consultants and financial advice, etc. to the industry. Many industries tend to come together to make use of the advantages offered by the urban centres known as agglomeration economies. Gradually, a large industrial agglomeration takes place.

(i) On what factors are the location of the industry dependent on?

(ii) What do you understand by agglomeration economies?

(iii) How do industrialisation and urbanisation go hand in hand?

Answer:

(i) It is dependent on availability of raw material, labour, capital, power and market, etc.

(ii) Many industries tend to come together to make use of the advantages offered by the urban centres known as agglomeration economies.

(iii) Cities provide markets and also provide services such as banking, insurance, transport, labour, consultants and financial advice, etc. to the industry.

4.Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:

The value of final goods and services produced in each sector during a particular year provides the total production of the sector for that year. And the sum of production in the three sectors gives what is called the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a country. It is the value of all final goods and services produced within a country during a particular year. GDP shows how big the economy is. In India, the mammoth task of measuring GDP is undertaken by a central government ministry. This Ministry, with the help of various government departments of all the Indian states and union territories, collects information relating to total volume of goods and services and their prices and then estimates the GDP. When we produce a good by exploiting natural resources, it is an activity of the primary sector. The secondary sector in which natural products are changed into other forms through ways of manufacturing that we associate with industrial activity. After primary and secondary, there is a third category of activities that falls under the tertiary sector and is different from the above two. These are activities that help in the development of the primary and secondary sectors. These activities, by themselves, do not produce a good but they are an aid or a support for the production process.

(i) Which sector has emerged as the largest producing sector in India?

(ii) Life insurance is an activity of which sector?

(iii) What is GDP?

Answer:

(i)Tertiary Sector

(ii) Tertiary Sector

(iii) The money value of all the final goods and services produced within a country during a particular year.

5.Read the extract given below and answer the questions that follow:

In 1956, an Act was passed to recognise Sinhala as the only official language, thus disregarding Tamil.

The governments followed preferential policies that favoured Sinhala applicants for university positions and government jobs. A new constitution stipulated that the state shall protect and foster Buddhism. All these government measures, coming one after the other, gradually increased the feeling of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils. They felt that none of the major political parties led by the Buddhist Sinhala leaders was sensitive to their language and culture. They felt that the constitution and government policies denied them equal political rights, discriminated against them in getting jobs and other opportunities and ignored their interests. As a result, the relations between the Sinhala and Tamil communities strained over time. The Sri Lankan Tamils launched parties and struggles for the recognition of Tamil as an official language, for regional autonomy and equality of opportunity in securing education and jobs. But their demand for more autonomy to provinces populated by the Tamils was repeatedly denied. By 1980s several political organisations were formed demanding an independent Tamil Eelam in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka.

1. What is the moral reason behind power sharing?

A. It gives absolute power to the government

B. It gives absolute power to the people.

C. It is the very spirit of democracy

D. It ensures development.

2. Which is the official language of Sri-Lanka?

A. Hindi

B. Tamil

C. Sinhala

D. None of these

3. Sri-Lanka emerged as an independent country in----

A.1956

B.1948

C .1947

D.1951

4. Sri-Lanka is an island nation, just a few kilometres off the southern coast of

A. Tamil Nadu

B. Kerala

C. Goa

D. Karnataka

5. Population of Sri-Lankan Tamils is concentrated in- regions of Sri-Lanka.

A. North and East

B. North and south

C. North and West

D. South and west

Answer.

1. C.It is the very spirit of democracy

2. C Sinhala

3. B.1948

4. A. Tamil Nadu

5. A. North and East

