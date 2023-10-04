CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern 2024: Find here CBSE Class 10 SST marking scheme and question paper pattern for the CBSE board exam 2024 class 10 in detail. Also get direct link to important study material for exam preparations.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 SST Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the 2023-24 by about 30%. The CBSE Board Exams 2024 class 10 will be based on the revised syllabus, latest question paper structure and marking scheme. Hence, all CBSE Board exam candidates must stay updated and prepare themselves according to the latest syllabus and guidelines to ace their board exams.  This article discusses the CBSE Class 10 Social Science marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter weightage, and question paper format to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Exam 2024 Highlights

Specifics

Details

Board

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)

Exam Mode

Offline, Pen-Paper Mode

Subject

Social Science

Subject Code

087

Medium

English and Hindi

Time Duration

3 Hours

Theory Paper

80 Marks

Internal Assessment

20 Marks

Total Marks

100

CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper Pattern 2024

Students must note that 50% weightage is allocated for competency-based questions (CBQs).

The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2024 is given below: 

Section

Number of Questions

Type of Questions

Marks Per Question

Total Weightage

A

20

MCQs

1

20

B

4

Very Short Answer Type Questions

2

8

C

5

Short Answer Type Questions

3

15

D

4

Long Answer Type Questions

5

20

E

3

Case-Based Questions

4

12

F

1

Map Based

5

5

Total

37

 

  

80 Marks

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.

Unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 SST Exam 2024

History (India and the Contemporary World - II)

Section

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks Allocated

I

Events and processes

I

The Rise of Nationalism in Europe

17

18 + 2 map pointing *

 

II

Nationalism In India

17

II

Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

III

The Making of a Global World

(To be evaluated in the Board Examination - Subtopics:1 to 1.3 Pre Modern World to Conquest, Disease and Trade)

6

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments 

(Internally assessed for 5 marks Sub topics 2 to 4.4 The nineteenth century (1815-1914) to end of Bretton Woods & the beginning of “Globalisation.”

4

  

IV

The Age of Industrialization

(To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessments only)

6

III

Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

V

Print Culture and the Modern World

10

* Marks as mentioned above

Geography (Contemporary India - II)

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

1.

Resources and Development

7

17 + 3 map pointing

2.

Forest and Wildlife Resources

7

3.

Water Resources

7

4.

Agriculture

10

5.

Minerals and Energy Resources

10

6.

Manufacturing Industries

10

7.

Lifelines of National Economy

Only map pointing to be evaluated in the Board Examination

2

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments

(Internally assessed for 5 marks)

2

  

Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)

Unit no

Chapter No

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

I

1

Power - sharing

15

20

 

2

Federalism

II

3

Gender, Religion and Caste

12

III

4

Political Parties

12

IV

5

Outcomes of Democracy

11

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Chapter No.

Chapter Name

No. of Periods

Marks allocated

1.

Development

12

20

2.

Sectors of the Indian Economy

12

3.

Money and Credit

12

4.

Globalisation and The Indian Economy

To be evaluated in the Board Examination:

What is Globalization?

Factors that have enabled Globalisation

8

 

Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments

(Internally assessed for 5 marks) ·

Production across the countries ·

Chinese toys in India

World Trade Organisation

The Struggle for a Fair Globalisation

6

  

5.

Consumer Rights (Project Work)

Important CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material

