CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Pattern 2024: Find here CBSE Class 10 SST marking scheme and question paper pattern for the CBSE board exam 2024 class 10 in detail. Also get direct link to important study material for exam preparations.

Get here detailed CBSE Class 10 SST Exam Pattern with marking scheme

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the 2023-24 by about 30%. The CBSE Board Exams 2024 class 10 will be based on the revised syllabus, latest question paper structure and marking scheme. Hence, all CBSE Board exam candidates must stay updated and prepare themselves according to the latest syllabus and guidelines to ace their board exams. This article discusses the CBSE Class 10 Social Science marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter weightage, and question paper format to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Exam 2024 Highlights

Specifics Details Board Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Exam Mode Offline, Pen-Paper Mode Subject Social Science Subject Code 087 Medium English and Hindi Time Duration 3 Hours Theory Paper 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total Marks 100

CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper Pattern 2024

Students must note that 50% weightage is allocated for competency-based questions (CBQs).

The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2024 is given below:

Section Number of Questions Type of Questions Marks Per Question Total Weightage A 20 MCQs 1 20 B 4 Very Short Answer Type Questions 2 8 C 5 Short Answer Type Questions 3 15 D 4 Long Answer Type Questions 5 20 E 3 Case-Based Questions 4 12 F 1 Map Based 5 5 Total 37 80 Marks

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.

Unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 SST Exam 2024

History (India and the Contemporary World - II)

Section Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks Allocated I Events and processes I The Rise of Nationalism in Europe 17 18 + 2 map pointing * II Nationalism In India 17 II Livelihoods, Economies and Societies III The Making of a Global World (To be evaluated in the Board Examination - Subtopics:1 to 1.3 Pre Modern World to Conquest, Disease and Trade) 6 Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks Sub topics 2 to 4.4 The nineteenth century (1815-1914) to end of Bretton Woods & the beginning of “Globalisation.” 4 IV The Age of Industrialization (To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessments only) 6 III Everyday Life, Culture and Politics V Print Culture and the Modern World 10 * Marks as mentioned above

Geography (Contemporary India - II)

Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks allocated 1. Resources and Development 7 17 + 3 map pointing 2. Forest and Wildlife Resources 7 3. Water Resources 7 4. Agriculture 10 5. Minerals and Energy Resources 10 6. Manufacturing Industries 10 7. Lifelines of National Economy Only map pointing to be evaluated in the Board Examination 2 Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) 2

Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)

Unit no Chapter No Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks allocated I 1 Power - sharing 15 20 2 Federalism II 3 Gender, Religion and Caste 12 III 4 Political Parties 12 IV 5 Outcomes of Democracy 11

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Chapter No. Chapter Name No. of Periods Marks allocated 1. Development 12 20 2. Sectors of the Indian Economy 12 3. Money and Credit 12 4. Globalisation and The Indian Economy To be evaluated in the Board Examination: What is Globalization? Factors that have enabled Globalisation 8 Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments (Internally assessed for 5 marks) · Production across the countries · Chinese toys in India World Trade Organisation The Struggle for a Fair Globalisation 6 5. Consumer Rights (Project Work)