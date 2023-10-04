CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the 2023-24 by about 30%. The CBSE Board Exams 2024 class 10 will be based on the revised syllabus, latest question paper structure and marking scheme. Hence, all CBSE Board exam candidates must stay updated and prepare themselves according to the latest syllabus and guidelines to ace their board exams. This article discusses the CBSE Class 10 Social Science marking scheme, providing insights on mark distribution, chapter weightage, and question paper format to help students prepare thoroughly and score well in the exam.
CBSE Class 10 Social Science (SST) Exam 2024 Highlights
|
Specifics
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline, Pen-Paper Mode
|
Subject
|
Social Science
|
Subject Code
|
087
|
Medium
|
English and Hindi
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Theory Paper
|
80 Marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total Marks
|
100
CBSE Class 10 SST Question Paper Pattern 2024
Students must note that 50% weightage is allocated for competency-based questions (CBQs).
The question paper pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2024 is given below:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Type of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Total Weightage
|
A
|
20
|
MCQs
|
1
|
20
|
B
|
4
|
Very Short Answer Type Questions
|
2
|
8
|
C
|
5
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
3
|
15
|
D
|
4
|
Long Answer Type Questions
|
5
|
20
|
E
|
3
|
Case-Based Questions
|
4
|
12
|
F
|
1
|
Map Based
|
5
|
5
|
Total
|
37
|
|
80 Marks
There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in a few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.
Unit-wise weightage for CBSE Class 10 SST Exam 2024
History (India and the Contemporary World - II)
|
Section
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks Allocated
|
I
Events and processes
|
I
|
The Rise of Nationalism in Europe
|
17
|
18 + 2 map pointing *
|
|
II
|
Nationalism In India
|
17
|
II
Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
|
III
|
The Making of a Global World
(To be evaluated in the Board Examination - Subtopics:1 to 1.3 Pre Modern World to Conquest, Disease and Trade)
|
6
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks Sub topics 2 to 4.4 The nineteenth century (1815-1914) to end of Bretton Woods & the beginning of “Globalisation.”
|
4
|
IV
|
The Age of Industrialization
(To be assessed as part of Periodic Assessments only)
|
6
|
III
Everyday Life, Culture and Politics
|
V
|
Print Culture and the Modern World
|
10
|
* Marks as mentioned above
Geography (Contemporary India - II)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
1.
|
Resources and Development
|
7
|
17 + 3 map pointing
|
2.
|
Forest and Wildlife Resources
|
7
|
3.
|
Water Resources
|
7
|
4.
|
Agriculture
|
10
|
5.
|
Minerals and Energy Resources
|
10
|
6.
|
Manufacturing Industries
|
10
|
7.
|
Lifelines of National Economy
Only map pointing to be evaluated in the Board Examination
|
2
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks)
|
2
Political Science (Democratic Politics - II)
|
Unit no
|
Chapter No
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
I
|
1
|
Power - sharing
|
15
|
20
|
|
2
|
Federalism
|
II
|
3
|
Gender, Religion and Caste
|
12
|
III
|
4
|
Political Parties
|
12
|
IV
|
5
|
Outcomes of Democracy
|
11
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
Chapter No.
|
Chapter Name
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks allocated
|
1.
|
Development
|
12
|
20
|
2.
|
Sectors of the Indian Economy
|
12
|
3.
|
Money and Credit
|
12
|
4.
|
Globalisation and The Indian Economy
To be evaluated in the Board Examination:
What is Globalization?
Factors that have enabled Globalisation
|
8
|
|
Interdisciplinary project as part of multiple assessments
(Internally assessed for 5 marks) ·
Production across the countries ·
Chinese toys in India
World Trade Organisation
The Struggle for a Fair Globalisation
|
6
|
5.
|
Consumer Rights (Project Work)
Important CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
- CBSE Class 10 SST Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Additional Practice Questions 2024
- NCERT Books for Class 10 Social Science PDF 2023-24
- NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Social Science PDF (2023-24)
- Chapter-wise CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important Questions and Answers for 2024
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023
- CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Answer Key 2023
- CBSE Class 10 Toppers Answer Sheets (All Subjects)
- CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips for Social Science 2024