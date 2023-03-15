CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF All SETs

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2023: The much awaited Social Science paper for the 2023 10th class board exam candidates of CBSE board. Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key here along with the Question Paper PDF, Exam Analysis and Review here.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 today, on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023 from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. The paper was worth 80 marks and students were provided 3 hours to attempt it along with an extra 15 minutes to review the questions before starting the paper. Social Science is a core subject for the higher secondary students of class 10th. Thus, this paper was very important for the students. In this article, students can check the complete answer key of 10th Class SST.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper and Answer Key: Key Highlights

Board CBSE Subject Social Science Exam Date 11 March 2023 Marking Scheme Status Not Released Official Website cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Official Answer Key & Marking Scheme 2023

Although the Central Board of Secondary Education hasn’t released the 2023 Class 10 Social Science answer key or marking scheme yet, our subject experts have prepared this answer key for the 2023 Social Science question paper based on the sample paper and marking scheme released by the board previously.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme 2023

CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2023 Answer Key

Section A Multiple Choice Questions

1 Arrange the following in chronological order and choose the correct option:

I Napoleonic wars 1800

II The Treaty of Vienna 1815

III Greek Struggle of Independence 1821

IV Slav Nationalism in Ottoman Empire

Ans: B I, II, III and IV

2 Which one of the following aspects was common among the writings of Kailashbashini Debi, Tarabai Shinde and Pandita Ramabai?

A Demanded economic equality for masses

B Highlighted the experiences of women

C Raised awareness about cultural heritage

D Motivated Indians for their national freedom

Ans: B Highlighted the experiences of women

3 There were three important developments that greatly shrank the pre-modern world. Identify the incorrect one from the following options:

A The flow of trade

B The flow of labour

C The flow of capital

D The flow of technology

Ans: D The flow of technology

4 Who among the following improved steam engine?

(a) James Watt

(b) Thomas Edison

(c) Benjamin Franklin

(d) Alexander Fleming

Ans: A James Watt

5 Which one of the following is an example of the Ferrous Metal?

A Copper

B Tin

C Bauxite

D Nickel

Ans: A Copper

6 Match the column - 1 with column - 2 and choose the correct option:

Column 1 (Resources) Column 2 (Example) I Biological 1 Coal II Renewable 2 Wildlife III Non-renewable 3 Solar Energy

Ans: C

7 Which of the following is correctly matched ?

(a) Alluvial Soil - Consist of sand and silt

(b) Black Soil - Salt content is high

(c) Arid Soil - Diffusion of iron in crystalline

(d) Laterite Soil - Made up of Lava flows

Ans: A Alluvial Soil - Consist of sand and silt

8 Which of the following countries has better rank in Human Development Index?

(a) Afghanistan

(b) Myanmar

(c) India

(d) Nepal

Ans: (c) India

9 Which one of the following sectors contribute highest in the GDP of India ?

(a) Primary

(b) Secondary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Quaternary

Ans: (c) India

10 Why did the Indian government liberalize trade regulations in 1991 ?

(a) Government wanted foreign exchange equivalent to Indian Currency.

(b) Government wanted to maintain good relations with Western Countries.

(c) Government wanted Indian producers to compete in the World Market.

(d) Government wanted to provide socio-economic justice to all.

Ans: C Government wanted Indian producers to compete in the World Market.

11 Read the following statements about Human Development and choose the correct option:

(I) It is the composite Index prepared by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

(II) Parameters to measure it are Longevity, Literacy and Per Capita Income.

(III) Countries are ranked according to Developed and Low Developing countries.

(IV) World Bank also prepares report of Human Development on the basis of Quality of Life.

Options :

(a) I and II

(b) II and III

(c) I and III

(d) II and IV

Ans: (a) I and II

12 Read the following data and answer the question that follow :

How much is the Net Absence Ratio of Haryana? Choose the appropriate option from the following:

(a) 39

(b) 27

(c) 38

(d) 18

Ans: a 39

13 Which one of the following is a developmental goal of the factory workers ?

(a) Better wages

(b) Better technology

(c) More hours of work

(d) More labour work

Ans: a Better wages

14 Which one of the following pairs is correctly matched ?

(a) Primary Sector - Flower Cultivator

(b) Secondary Sector - Milk Vendor

(c) Tertiary Sector - Fisherman

(d) Manufacturing Sector - Gardener

Ans: (a) Primary Sector - Flower Cultivator

15 Consider the following statements on Power Sharing and choose the Correct option :

(I) majoritarianism is the real spirit of democracy.

(II) It creates balance and harmony in different groups.

(III) It reduces the possibility of conflict among social groups.

(IV) power sharing is the essence of democracy.

Ans: (IV) power sharing is the essence of democracy.

16 Two statements are given below as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Read the statements and choose the correct option :

Assertion (A) : Sri Lanka adopted 'Tamil' as the official language of the State.

Reason (R) : The Govt. of Sri Lanka adopted a series of majoritarian measures.

Options :

(a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(b) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(c) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(d) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Ans: (d) (A) is false but (R) is true.

17 Match column — A with column — B and choose the correct option :



Column — A (Subjects) Column — B (List) (I) Banks 1. Concurrent List (II) Agriculture 2. Union List (III) Education 3. State List (IV) Computer 4. Residuary Subjects

Options :

I II III IV

(a) 4 3 1 2

(b) 3 4 I 2

(c) 2 3 1 4

(d) 4 2 1 3

Ans (c) 2 3 1 4

18 Identify the administrative level of Indian Government with the help of the information given in the box and choose the correct option :

I. Power shared between Central to Local Government. 2. The State Governments are required to share some powers and revenue with them. 3. It is called a three tier government.

Options :

(a) Dictatorial System

(b) Unitary Federal System

(c) Decentralized System

(d) Imperialistic System

Ans: (b) Unitary Federal System

19 Which one of the following countries has two party system?

A China

B Russia

C America

D India

Ans: C America

20 Which type of government is likely to be more acceptable to the people in the world?

A Democratic

B Military

C Dictatorship

D Theocratic

Ans: A Democratic

Section B Very Short Answer Questions

21 (A) Explain any two methods that were used by the Europeans for the recruitment of the indentured labours.

Imposing Heavy taxes which could only be paid by working for wages on plantations and mines.

Modified Inheritance laws which displaced the peasants from land.

Restriction on movements of mine workers.



(B) How did the Small Pox prove as the most powerful weapon of the Spanish conquerors in the mid 16th century?

Smallpox proved to be one of the most powerful weapons of the Spanish conquerors because it helped the Spanish to conquer vast territories with relative ease. The Spanish used smallpox to their advantage, deliberately infecting native populations. The native people of the Americas had never been exposed to smallpox before, and therefore, they had no immunity to the disease. When the Spanish arrived with the virus that caused smallpox, it spread rapidly among the native populations, causing high mortality rates and creating chaos and panic. They used the disease to weaken their enemies before attacking them, knowing that smallpox would have already weakened their defenses.

22 "Agriculture and Industry move hand in hand." Support with examples.

Agriculture and Industry are interdependent for growth.

Industries such as cotton textile, sugar industry, jute industry etc depend on agriculture for raw materials .

In turn, industries provide agricultural inputs such as irrigation pumps, machines and tools for farming.

23 "Different persons can have different development goals." Support with and example.

The idea of development is different for individuals depending on various socio-economic and cultural aspects.

For example, development to an urban 15-year-old female student might be getting a computer, laptop for digital education while development for a rural 15-year-old female student might be the availability of a school for higher education in the village.

To check the rest of answers, stay tuned to Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023

Preview of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023

