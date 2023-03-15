CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Analysis 2023: Check Expert Review, Student Feedback, Question Paper, Answer Key & More

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis 2023: CBSE Class 10 Social Social Science Exam was conducted today, March 15, 2023. According to the initial responses, the Social Science paper was well-balanced and scoring too. Check the detailed paper analysis, question paper and answer key here.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Analysis 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 was conducted today, March 15. The paper was held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and students were also given additional 15 minutes to read all questions before they started writing the exam. Here is the after exam analysis that will help to know the level of the paper and students’ feedback. You can also get the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper PDF here and check answer key for the same to estimate your marks in CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023 Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Social Science Date March 15, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Moderately Easy

Format of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023

The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper had a total of 37 questions. All questions were compulsory however, there were internal choices provided for some questions. The question paper was for 80 marks and it had to be solved in a duration of 3 hours.

The paper was divided into six sections:

Sections Number of Questions Type of Questions Marks Per Question Section : A 20 MCQs 1 Section : B 4 Very Short Answer Type 2 Section : C 5 Short Answer Type 3 Section : D 4 Long Answer Type 5 Section : E 3 Case Study Based 80 Section : F 1 Map Based 5

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis 2023: Students’ Review

Most of the CBSE Class 10 Students who appeared for the Social Science Exam today were satisfied with the level of the paper. A general review of students reveals that the CBSE Class 10 Social exam was very easy and could be finished well on time.

Major points to check from paper analysis by students are:

All questions were easy and direct

Paper level and format was similar to CBSE sample paper

Paper was totally NCERT based

It was not lengthy at all

Case study questions were based on critical thinking

Map work was easy

Averagely 80-85% marks are expected

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis 2023: Expert Review

Shruti Bansal, TGT Social Science, while sharing her reviews said “the paper was balanced and one who solved NCERT well, could easily answer all questions. a not at all lengthy.”

Another expert also rated the paper moderately easy and said that all questions were direct except a few in sections B and C. Map-based questions are very common. Thus, today’s paper was a good attempt for most students.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper & Answer Key 2023

Students can check here the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023 that is made available in PDF format. Along with this, you can also check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Answer Key 2023 wherein you can check answers to the questions asked in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper. These answers are curated by the subject matter experts. CBSE itself will release the question papers and answer keys later on after the board exams for both classes 10th and 12th get concluded. Till then yiu can check the question paper and answer key here at jagranjosh.com.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

