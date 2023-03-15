CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023: Download PDF & Check Answer Key By Experts

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Paper 2023: The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam was conducted today, March 15, 2023. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper PDF is provided here along with answer key.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023 was held today, March 15, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Social Science being on of the compulsory subjects in class 10, fears students as it requires theoretical approach and has a vast syllabus to learn. However, students seemed to be happy and satisfied with their CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 toady. We have provided below the question paper PDF of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023. Along with this, paper analysis and answer key of the paper can also be checked below that can help them gauge their marks in advance.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023: Pattern

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper was divided into six sections – A, B, C, D, E and F. There were 37 questions in the paper with all being compulsory.

Format of the question paper was as follows:

Section A had questions 1 to 20: MCQs of 1 mark each.

Section B had questions 21 to 24: Very Short Answer Type Questions of 2 marks each.

Section C had questions 25 to 29: Short Answer Type Questions of 3 marks each.

Section D had questions 30 to 33: Long Answer Type Questions of 5 marks each.

Section E had questions 34 to 36: Case Based Questions of 4 marks each

Section F has question 37: Map Based Question with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

Internal choices were provided in some questions. Only one of the choices in such questions had to be attempted.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2023

CBSE will release the official question papers and answer keys of Class 10 later on. Till then, you can check the question paper and answer key available at Jagran Josh. Download the PDF copy of the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question paper 2023 below:

