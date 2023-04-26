CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper for Board Exam 2024 Released: Download to Check Question Paper Design and Level of Questions

CBSE 10th Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE sample paper or CBSE model paper of Class 10 Social Science for CBSE Board Exam 2024 is provided here with solutions. Download PDFs of sample paper and solution/marking scheme.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Releasing sample papers at the beginning of the session is a great move by the board as having an idea of the question paper pattern will help students in preparing the right stuff for the exam. We have provided the CBSE Sample Paper of Class 10 Social Science here. The solution of the sample paper can also be obtained from a link provided in this article. Class 10 students of CBSE Board should follow the CBSE sample paper to know what type of questions are to be asked in their year-end board exams so that they can practice similar questions throughout the year. They should also check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper Solution or Marking Scheme to know how to write step-wise answers to fetch them maximum marks in board exams. Both CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper and CBSE Marking Scheme are available here in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Code No.087) Sample Question Paper 2023-24

Time Allowed: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80

General Instructions:

1. The question paper comprises Six Sections – A, B, C, D, E and F. There are 37 questions in the Question paper. All questions are compulsory.

2. Section A – From questions 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each.

3. Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

4. Section C contains Q.25to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words

5. Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

6. Section-E - Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub-questions and are of 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

7. Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

8. There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions has to be attempted.

9. In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

10. Note: CBQ stands for “Competency Based Question”. 50% weightage allocated for competency-based questions.

SECTION A

MCQs (1X20=20)

1. Identify the correct option that describes the act given below.

i. The Act was passed by the Imperial Legislative Council.

ii. It gave power to the government to repress political activities.

iii. It empowered the government to detain political prisoners without trial.

Options:

a. Rowlatt Act

b. Vernacular Press Act

c. Government of India Act

d. Inland Emigration Act

2. Which place in India has an artificial lake to conserve water that dates to 11th century?

a. Delhi

b. Bhopal

c. Mumbai

d. Kolhapur

3. Read the data given below and answer the question.

As per the data given above which state has the highest girl child mortality?

a. Uttar Pradesh

b. Odisha

c. Rajasthan

d. Assam

4. Which of the following options represent potential measures that can be taken to mitigate the threats posed by mining activities on the Buxar tiger reserve's ecosystem and biodiversity?

i. Implementing stricter regulations and monitoring mechanisms.

ii. Enforcing buffer zones around protected areas.

iii. Promoting alternative livelihoods and sustainable economic development in the surrounding communities.

iv. Displacement of Tiger reserve from Buxar

Options:

a. Statement i and ii are correct.

b. Statement ii, iii & iv are correct

c. Statement ii is correct.

d. Statement i, ii, & iii are correct.

5. When many countries of Europe came together to form the European Union, ______ was chosen as its headquarters.

a. Brussels

b. Paris

c. London

d. Zurich

6. Which of the following statements accurately distinguishes between Majoritarianism and Power sharing?

a. Majoritarianism emphasizes the dominance of the majority community, while Power sharing emphasizes the sharing of power among different groups.

b. Majoritarianism emphasizes the need for consensus building, while Power sharing emphasizes the exclusion of minority groups.

c. Majoritarianism emphasizes the importance of accommodating minority interests, while Power sharing emphasizes the need for majority rule.

d. Majoritarianism emphasizes the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts, while Power sharing emphasizes the use of force to impose the majority's will.

7. There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Mark your answer as per the codes provided below:

Assertion: Democracy increases not only expectations but also complaints.

Reason: Complaining is itself a testimony to the success of democracy.

a. Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A)

b. Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A)

c. (A) is correct but (R) is wrong

d. (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

8. If “R” wants cloth, which “S” has, then “R” should have a commodity that “S” wants in exchange for the cloth. In the absence of such coincidence of wants, there will be no exchange. Identify the situation and choose the right option that will definitely help “R” and “S” to eliminate this situation.

a. Double coincidence of want, Exchanging commodity for commodity.

b. Double Coincidence of want, Credit on Commodity

c. Double coincidence of want, Loan on commodity.

d. Double coincidence of want, Money

9. You are a citizen of a country that has a democratic form of government. You want to ensure that the system of power-sharing in your country is effective and that no one branch of government has absolute power. Which of the following measures would best meet this goal?

a. All power is concentrated in the hands of the central government, which has the final say in all matters.

b. Power is divided between the central government and the states or provinces, with each level having its own sphere of influence.

c. Power is separated among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, with each branch having its own responsibilities and powers.

d. Power is shared among different levels of government, such as the national, regional, and local governments, with each level having some degree of autonomy.

10. Identify the painting from the options given below.

a. Frankfurt Parliament

b. Reichstag

c. Duma

d. The House of Parliament

.

.

.

To check all questions, download the full sample paper and its marking scheme from the links given below:

