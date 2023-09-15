CBSE Class 10 Social Science Additional Practice Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Social Science Additional Practice Questions for CBSE Class 10: This article will provide students and teachers with the CBSE Class 10 Social Science additional practice questions 2024 along with the marking scheme in PDF format.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Additional Practice Questions 2024: Class 10 is an important phase of student life where students have to sit for the board exams for the first time. There are some boards that conduct board examinations before Class 10 as well. However, CBSE conducts board exams for only classes 10 and 12. To help CBSE Class 10 students in their final board exams, CBSE has released additional practice questions with increased competency. These additional questions are released for science, math, Hindi A, and social science.

Here, you can check the CBSE Class 10 Social Science additional questions. The paper pattern is the same, with increased competency. You can check, solve, and download CBSE Class 10 Social Science competency questions and a marking scheme here.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Additional Practice Questions: General Instructions

The question paper comprises of six sections – A, B, C, D, E and F. There are 37 questions in the Question paper. All questions are compulsory.

Section A – From questions 1 to 20 are MCQs of 1 mark each. Section B – Question no. 21 to 24 are Very Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 40 words.

Section C contains Q.25 to Q.29 are Short Answer Type Questions, carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words.

Section D – Question no. 30 to 33 are long answer type questions, carrying 5 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words.

Section-E - Questions no from 34 to 36 are case based questions with three sub questions and are of 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 100 words.

Section F – Question no. 37 is map based, carrying 5 marks with two parts, 37a from History (2 marks) and 37b from Geography (3 marks).

There is no overall choice in the question paper. However, an internal choice has been provided in few questions. Only one of the choices in such questions have to be attempted.

In addition to this, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Additional Practice Questions

Q1. How was the Rowlatt Act of 1919 perceived in terms of fundamental rights and civil liberties by Indians?

(a) It was viewed as a regressive legislation in favour of the majority Indians.

(b) It was considered as severely curtailing the right to personal liberty.

(c) It was seen as a necessary measure to prevent communal tensions.

(d) It was regarded as a safeguard for protecting British soldiers.

Q2. Ankur, a resident from Rajasthan, decided to install a submersible water pump in his house, capable of extracting groundwater from depths of 250-300 m. This practice of installing similar pumps is becoming increasingly popular across the state.

Which of the following will this growing practice MOST LIKELY lead to in the near future?

(a) decline in the groundwater quality

(b) reduced monsoon water resources

(c) increased number of waterborne diseases

(d) water scarcity resulting from excessive utilization

Q3. Observe the map given below showing the distribution of thermal and nuclear power plants across India.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to measure real-time air pollution levels. A high AQI represents poor air quality.

Accordingly, which of the following regions marked on the map is LIKELY to experience comparatively better AQI?

(a) P

(b) Q

(c) R

(d) S

The following question is for Visually Impaired Students ONLY in lieu of Question 3.

Which method of energy production is environmentally friendly and practical for powering homes across regions in India?

(a) coal-fired power plants

(b) nuclear power plants

(c) solar power panels

(d) diesel generators

Q4. Rina, a 28-year-old woman from a marginalized community, is uneducated but adept at making traditional handicrafts. Her family toils hard to afford two square meals everyday.

Accordingly, which development objective would be the MOST crucial for improving Rina's and her kin's well-being?

(a) increasing access to clean energy in Rina's community

(b) reducing the impact of climate change on Rina's community

(c) creating more training opportunities for Rina and other artisans

(d) ensuring that Rina has the same rights and opportunities as men in her community

Q5. 'India’s green energy goals have a serious problem – the Great Indian Bustard' A Wildlife Institute of India (WII) survey covering 80 km of power lines across the Thar desert found 4 bustard (critically endangered species) deaths during a single year due to high-transmission wires, including some connected to wind turbines. Source: The Print Should the installation of such power lines be reconsidered in areas where such species are found?

(a) Yes, alternative methods of power generation should be explored to minimise this risk.

(b) Yes, the goal of protecting biodiversity is the only goal which should be prioritised.

(c) No, the benefits of power lines outweigh the negative impact on the species.

(d) No, the species is not yet extinct and currently no action needs to be taken.

To check the answers for the CBSE Class 10 Social Science additional practice questions click on the link below. The link comprises the CBSE 10th Social Science additional practice paper marking scheme.

