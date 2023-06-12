Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Maths 2023-24: Best for Quick Revision of All Chapters

Maths Mind Map CBSE Class 10: Check mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. These mind maps are according to the latest revised CBSE syllabus hence best for the 2023-24 Board Exam preparations.

Download Chapter-wise Mind Maps for CBSE Class 10 Maths
CBSE Mind Maps for Class 10 Maths: A math mind map is a visual representation of mathematical concepts, ideas, and relationships organized in a hierarchical or interconnected manner. It is a useful tool for summarizing and understanding different branches of mathematics, providing a structured overview of the subject. Students can benefit greatly from using mind maps as a study and learning tool. These can be of great help for a quick revision of the syllabus during the exam days. Especially, in Mathematics, which is a concept-based subject, mind maps come in handy to go through all the important concepts, theorems and formulas in just a few minutes.

In this article, we have provided the mind maps for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. You will get here the mind maps for all chapters of CBSE Class 10 Maths covering the latest revised CBSE Syllabus of Class 10 Mathematics. These mind maps have been curated by subject experts and they have taken care of not missing any important concept. Hence, for class 10 students who will sit for their first ever board exam in Feb-March, 2024, the CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter-wise Mind Maps provided below will prove to be the best revision material that would ultimately get them a high score in their CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam.

Check chapter-wise CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Maps below:

Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 2 - Polynomials

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 4 - Quadratic Equations

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progression 

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 6 - Triangles

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 8 - Introduction to Trigonometry

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry 

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 10 - Circles

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 11 - Areas Related to Circles

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 12 - Surface Areas and Volumes 

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 13 -  Statistics

Mind Map

Maths Chapter 14 - Probability

Mind Map

CBSE Class 10 Maths Revised NCERT Book

Revision with the Mind Maps can be helpful only when a student has been thorough with the NCERT Book. Revision helps reinforce the information you have already learned throughout your course. It helps you solidify your understanding of key concepts, facts, and theories, enhancing your ability to recall and apply the information during the exam. But to make this happen, you must have covered all the chapter-wise topics given in the new NCERT Book for Class 10 Mathematics. We have provided below the link to access the latest edition of the Class 10 Maths NCERT Book. This is the revised book which has been published after deleting a few chapters and topics. This book is best for a thorough understanding of the concepts and preparation for the CBSE Board Exam 2024. Check the following link to download all chapters of the book:

NCERT Book fot Class 10 Maths (Revised Book): All Chapters PDFs

