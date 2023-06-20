CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 6 Triangles: Free PDF Download Available

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Triangles: Check mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 6 - Triangles here to revise the chapter in a few seconds. Download the mind map in PDF here.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 6: This article brings you the mind map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 6 Triangles. This mind map has been created by subject experts in accordance with the latest syllabus and revised NCET Book of Class 10 Mathematics. The mind maps presented by Jagran Josh will help you to recall information more easily in comparison to chapter notes or flash cards. This is because we have used a variety of visual cues, such as images, colours, and shapes, in the class 10 Maths mind maps which would help to stimulate your memory. Thus, you can now revise the long chapters of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics in just a few seconds and increase your chances of success in CBSE Board Exam 2024.

Main concepts and results discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Triangles include:

(i) Two figures having the same shape but not necessarily the same size are called similar figures.

(ii) All the congruent figures are similar but the converse is not true.

(iii) Two polygons of the same number of sides are similar, if their corresponding angles are equal and their corresponding sides are in the same ratio (i.e., proportion).

(iv) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, then the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

(v) If a line divides any two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, then the line is parallel to the third side.

(vi) If in two triangles, corresponding angles are equal, then their corresponding sides are in the same ratio and hence the two triangles are similar (AAA similarity criterion).

(vii) If in two triangles, two angles of one triangle are respectively equal to the two angles of the other triangle, then the two triangles are similar (AA similarity criterion).

(viii) If in two triangles, corresponding sides are in the same ratio, then their corresponding angles are equal and hence the triangles are similar (SSS similarity criterion).

(ix) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are in the same ratio (proportional), then the triangles are similar (SAS similarity criterion).

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 6 - Triangles

