CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024: Download New Syllabus in PDF Here

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Download CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for new academic session (2023-24) in PDF here. Check latest course curriculum, exam pattern and details of internal assessment.

CBSE Syllabus 2023-24 Class 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for the examination year 2023-24. The syllabus has been released in accordance with the annual scheme of assessment under which the board will organize the final examination at the end of the year. The CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023-24 will be totally based on the latest syllabus. Therefore, students must have a complete understanding of the new CBSE syllabus to make preparations for their annual exam in the right way.

We have provided below the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024 in detail. This syllabus is broadly divided into 7 units - number systems, algebra, coordinate geometry, geometry, trigonometry, mensuration, statistics & probability. These units comprise a total of 15 chapters. Students can check the chapter-wise topics prescribed in the syllabus. Other important things to look for in the CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus include:

Weightage assigned to each unit

Typology of questions suggested for annual exam

Question paper design

Components of Internal Assessment

Details of projects and assignments

You can read the full syllabus here in this article and download the same in PDF from the link provided towards the end of the article.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths Course Structure

Check unit-wise marks-breakup that is to be followed for CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2024:

Units Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 06 II ALGEBRA 20 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 06 IV GEOMETRY 15 V TRIGONOMETRY 12 VI MENSURATION 10 VII STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 11 Total 80

UNIT 1: NUMBER SYSTEMS

1. REAL NUMBER



Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic - statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of √2, √3, √5

UNIT 2: ALGEBRA

1. POLYNOMIALS

Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.

2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency.

Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically - by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.

3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula.

Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.

4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS



Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first n terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.

UNIT 3: COORDINATE GEOMETRY

1. Coordinate Geometry

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).

UNIT 4: GEOMETRY

1. TRIANGLES



Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

(Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

2. CIRCLES



Tangent to a circle at, point of contact

(Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.

UNIT 5: TRIGONOMETRY

1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY



Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric ratios of 300 , 450 and 600. Relationships between the ratios.

2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES



Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given.

3. HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES: Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression.



Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation / depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.

UNIT 6: MENSURATION

1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES



Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter / circumference of the above said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.

2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES



Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.

UNIT 7: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

1. STATISTICS



Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).

2. PROBABILITY



Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.

CBSE class 10 Maths Internal Assessment

(These internal assessment guidelines are applicable for both Maths Standard and Maths Basic)

Components Marks Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment (5+5) 10 Portfolio 05 Lab Practical (Lab activities to be done from the prescribed books) 05 Total 20

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Question Paper Design

Check the typology of questions and marks weightage explained in the question paper design mentioned below:

Mathematics-Standard QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS – X (2022-23) Time - 3 Hours Max. Marks - 80 S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage (approx.) 1. Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 43 54 2. Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 19 24 3. Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 18 22 Total 80 100

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Basic) Question Paper Design

The question paper design for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic is as follows:

Mathematics-Basic QUESTION PAPER DESIGN CLASS – X (2022-23) Time - 3 Hours Max. Marks - 80 S. No. Typology of Questions Total Marks % Weightage (approx.) 1. Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 60 75 2. Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 12 15 3. Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 08 10 Total 80 100

PRESCRIBED BOOKS for CBSE Board class 10 Math:

(equally applicable for both Maths Standard and Maths Basic)

Mathematics - Textbook for class X - NCERT Publication Guidelines for Mathematics Laboratory in Schools, class X - CBSE Publication Laboratory Manual - Mathematics, secondary stage - NCERT Publication Mathematics exemplar problems for class X, NCERT publication.

You may download the CBSE board Class 10 Maths Syllabus in PDF from the following link:

