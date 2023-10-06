CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Plan 2024: Study Plan and Timetable for Board Exam Preparation

Class 10th Maths Study Plan: Check the detailed and well-structured study plan for CBSE Class 10 Maths to prepare for the upcoming board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Plan: The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Board Exam is a crucial milestone in a student's academic journey. Proper planning and systematic preparation are essential to excel in this exam. Creating a study plan for the Class 10th CBSE Mathematics board exam involves careful planning and organization. Here's a suggested study plan that covers all topics and allows effective revision. This study plan is designed to help you efficiently allocate your time and resources in the months leading up to the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam, which will start on February 15, 2024.

Study Plan Overview

Before moving ahead to know the daily study timetable, we want you to know the broad structure of the study plan. This plan spans four months (from mid-October to mid-February), with a gradual increase in study hours as the exam date approaches.

The study plan is divided into three phases:

Building Foundation in Phase 1 (October 15, 2023 - October 31, 2023)

This time period must be dedicated to building a strong foundation in Mathematics. Read at least one chapter of the NCERT Book each day to understand the basics, get familiar with the concepts, and strengthen your fundamentals.

In-Depth Study in Phase 2 (November 1, 2023 - December 30, 2024)

In this phase, you have 2 months for the study of all 14 chapters of CBSE Class 10 Maths. During this time, you must dive deeper into each topic and solve various practice questions on that topic. This will help you learn the applications of concepts and improve your problem-solving skills as well.

Revision and Practice Tests in Phase 3 (January 1, 2024 - January 31, 2024)

The final phase of the CBSE Class 10 Maths Study Plan involves intensive revision and full-length practice tests to simulate exam conditions and fine-tune your preparations.

Now, we have structured a weekly timetable for CBSE Class 10 Maths that will help you spend enough time on each chapter to master the concepts and prepare well for the annual board exam.

Weekly Study Plan

Here's a comprehensive weekly study plan from October 15, 2023, to January 31, 2023.

Week 1 (October 15 - October 21, 2023)

Day 1: Real Numbers (Chapter 1)

Day 2: Revise Chapter 1 and solve practice questions

Day 3: Polynomials (Chapter 2)

Day 4: Revise Chapter 2 and solve practice questions

Day 5: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables (Chapter 3)

Day 6: Revise Chapter 3 and solve practice questions

Day 7: Recall these chapters and point out areas you need to improve

Week 2 (October 22 - October 28, 2023)

Day 8: Quadratic Equations (Chapter 4)

Day 9: Revise the chapter and solve exercise questions

Day 10: Arithmetic Progression (Chapter 5)

Day 11: Revise the chapter and solve exercise questions

Day 12: Triangles (Chapter 6)

Day 13: Revise the chapter and solve exercise questions

Day 14: Revise and practice more questions

Week 3 (October 29 - November 4, 2023)

Day 15: Coordinate Geometry (Chapter 7)

Day 16: Revision of Chapter 7 and practice of solved and unsolved questions

Day 17: Introduction to Trigonometry (Chapter 8)

Day 18: Revise and solve questions on Trigonometry

Day 19: Some Applications of Trigonometry (Chapter 9)

Day 20: Solve heights and distances questions from previous years’ papers

Day 21: Solve more questions on trigonometry

Week 4 (November 5 - November 11, 2023)

Day 22: Circles (Chapter 10)

Day 23: Revise Chapter 13 and solve exercise questions

Day 24: Areas Related to Circles (Chapter 11)

Day 25: Revise and solve questions

Day 26: Surface Areas and Volumes (Chapter 12)

Day 27: Solve questions involving combination of two different solids

Day 28: Revision your weak areas

Week 5 (November 12 - November 18, 2023)

Day 29-31: Take a Festival Break

Day 32: Probability (Chapter 13)

Day 33: Revision of Chapter 13

Day 34-35: Revise weak areas

Week 6 (November 19 - November 25, 2023)

Day 36: Statistics (Chapter 14)

Day 37: Solve questions on mean, median and mode

Day 38-42: Clear your doubts across all chapters

Week 7 (November 26 - December 2, 2023)

Day 43: Solve Sections A and B of CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper

Day 44: Solve Section C of CBSE Sample Paper

Day 45: Solve Section D of CBSE Sample Paper

Day 46: Solve Section D of CBSE Sample Paper

Day 47: Revise and solve problems where you were stuck

Day 48: Analyse your preparedness

Day 49: Clear your doubts

Week 8 (December 3 - December 9, 2023)

Day 50-54: Solve the half-yearly question paper again

Day 55: Analyse your mistakes

Day 56: Revise your weak areas

Week 9 (December 10 - December 16, 2023)

Day 57: Revise Chapters 1-3

Day 58: Solve related questions

Day 59: Revise Chapters 4-6

Day 60: Solve related questions

Day 61: Revise Chapters 7-8

Day 62: Solve questions from Chapters 7 and 8

Day 63: Day reserved for analysis of your exam preparedness

Week 10 & 11 (December 17 - December 30, 2023)

Solve previous year question paper (2022 & 2023)

Work on time management

Week 12 & 13 (January 1 - January 14, 2024)

Daily Revision of All Topics

Solve Practice Papers and Previous Year Papers

Take time for final revision and doubt clearing

Take mock tests

Work on stress management

Week 14 & 15 (January 15 - January 31, 2024)

Take full length mock tests to learn time management

Revise weak areas

Solve practice papers in timed conditions

It is time for the final revision of the Maths syllabus

Clear your doubts

Revise all formulas

With the help of this study plan, you will be able to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Board Exam 2024 in a structured manner. The day-to-day study plan will help you keep organised and avoid the stress of preparing the vast syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Mathematics. Remember to stay consistent, take short breaks, and stay positive throughout your preparation. With dedication and smart study techniques, you will definitely secure maximum marks in your CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024.